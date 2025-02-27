5 walks we love in and around Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 walks we love in and around Dunfermline

Cheryl Peebles recommends some routes for an enjoyable ramble.

Cheryl in a concrete structure atop St Ninians East, one of our walks near Dunfermline
Cheryl explores the art installations atop St Ninians East. Image: Cheryl Peebles.
By Cheryl Peebles

Looking for some ideas for enjoyable Dunfermline walks either in or near the Fife city?

I tried out a few routes with my dog Ivy and, on some, the rest of my family.

Ivy loved them all, of course, but our favourite was St Ninians, otherwise known as the Walnut Whips.

All are ideal for getting some exercise, fresh air and enjoying the area’s fantastic scenery and open space.

The walks are also all suitable for older children and dogs, although not all are buggy-friendly or fully accessible. Preston Island might be quite a distance for little legs.

As well as giving the lowdown, I’ve stated the distance, time it took us and how accessible I thought each Dunfermline walk and walk near Dunfermline was.

Calais Woods and Duloch Park

Alex and Ivy meet some wooden deer as we enter Calais Woods. Image: Cheryl Peebles/DC Thomson.

There’s loads for children to see and explore on a ramble round Calais Woods and Duloch Park.

Clearly marked routes vary in length from one to five kilometres and they’re all pretty flat.

We walked round the perimeter of the park and woods, which was a combination of gravel and tarmac paths, all suitable for buggies. The wide tarmac paths in the park look ideal for scooting and kids learning to ride a bike.

Some doorways in the fairy garden. Image: Cheryl Peebles/DC Thomson.

Amid a large residential area, there were loads of other walkers even on pretty busy even on the chilly day we visited.

Ancient Calais Woods were first mapped in the 1700s but the park is a recent addition.

We explored the remains of a lime kiln in the woods, spotted a few art installations and stopped to admire a fairy garden.

Exploring the remains of a lime kiln in Calais Woods. Image: Cheryl Peebles/DC Thomson.

Where: Start and finish at Duloch Leisure Centre car park, Nightingale Place. A map in the park shows suggested routes.

Distance: 1.75 miles

Time: 40 minutes

Accessibility: Very good. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. Tarmac and gravel paths are wide and flat.

Townhill Loch

Picturesque Townhill Loch was one of favourite Dunfermline walks. Image: Cheryl Peebles.

The flat, tarmac path which circles Townhill Loch is a quick, easy and extremely pleasant walk.

There’s loads of wildlife to look out for, including swans and ducks. I’m reliably informed that there often herons, but I didn’t see any when we were there.

Head round at dusk and I’m also told it’s a good place to spot bats.

Ivy enjoyed our easy stroll round Townhill Loch. Image: Cheryl Peebles.

We parked at Townhill Country Park centre and took our time strolling round clockwise, crossing a wooden bridge at the western end of the loch.

There are signposted options to lengthen your walk, including taking the bridle paths towards Wellwood and Townhill woods.

Where: Start and finish at Townhill Country Park car park

Distance: 1.2 miles

Time: 30 minutes

Accessibility: Very good. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. Path is flat all the way round.

St Ninians (aka the Walnut Whips)

From a distance St Ninians looks a little eerie. Piles of tyres with branches jutting from them on the summit reminded me of The Wicker Man film!

The two artificial hills on a former opencast mine are an incomplete landscape art project by Charles Jencks, the artist behind Jupiter Artland in West Lothian.

Sadly the Fife Earth Project was abandoned when the landowner went bankrupt. There are, however, new plans to develop the area.

St Ninians West from the summit of St Ninians East, where artwork includes inscribed stones. Image: Cheryl Peebles/DC Thomson.

That doesn’t stop St Ninians from being a fascinating spot and thoroughly enjoyable hike.

A series of paths cut across the site, some of them quite boggy on the day we visited so we were glad of our waterproof boots.

Cheryl checks out the artwork of the abandoned Fife Earth Project. Image: Cheryl Peebles/DC Thomson.

We took the direct route up the larger of the two hills, St Ninians East. It was steep in parts but should be manageable even for younger kids.

Art installations at the top include the tyres which are visible from the nearby M90. Stones are inscribed with messages in various languages and there’s an avenue of old mining equipment.

Old mining equipment atop St Ninians East. Image: Cheryl Peebles/DC Thomson.

Exploring the features and admiring the view kept us entertained for a while before our descent.

Paths spiral round each hill – hence the Walnut Whips nickname – and we took this easier but longer route down, guessing how many circuits we’d do before reaching the bottom.

Where: Start and finish at the car park off the B912 around a mile north of Kingseat and follow the track round to the right.

Distance: 1.75 miles

Time: 1 hour 10 minutes (including time exploring the summit)

Accessibility: Difficult. Not suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. Even the easier spiral path is a bit rough and sections were pretty muddy.

Preston Island, Culross

Ivy didn’t mind the wind on exposed but scenic Preston Island. Image: Cheryl Peebles/DC Thomson.

Contrary to its name, Preston Island is no longer an island. Manmade for salt production in the 19th Century, it became a Forth peninsula with land reclaimed using ash from Longannet Power Station.

A path circles the outer edge of the ‘island’ before cutting back inland and taking you back to where you started.

To reach it take the Fife Coastal Path east from Culross then cross over the railway track.

A street in historic Culross. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

It was a pretty blustery day when we tackled this route so the first mile and half anti-clockwise of Preston Island was pretty bracing.

The uninterrupted views out to the Forth were worth it though, and got even better when we rounded the island to see the Forth bridges and their newer sibling in the distance.

On our right was the low sea wall and on our left a continuous fence keeping ramblers away from the Longannet ash lagoons within.

As you head back inland (and out of the wind!) you can see the ruins of the salt works. I also took a small detour to peek through the bird hide at Torry Bay nature reserve.

The ruins are a reminder of the island’s salt industry. Image: Cheryl Peebles/DC Thomson.

A pleasant woodland walk completes the route back to historic Culross. We strolled through the town’s cobbled streets before stopping for a delicious and well-earned lunch in dog-friendly Biscuit Café.

Where: East or west car parks in Culross. We chose west to allow a walk through Culross but east is closer.

Distance: 4.75 miles

Time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Accessibility: Moderate. Path is wide and flat but muddy in places. Doable for buggies and mobility scooters with good all-terrain tyres but bumpy in parts.

North Queensferry coastal loop

We started our walk by heading under the Forth Bridge. Image: Cheryl Peebles/DC Thomson.

Stunning views of the Forth Bridge from a unusual angle get this walk off to an epic start.

Joining Fife Coastal Path, we walked under the bridge and before making a cobbled ascent towards the cliffs at Carlingnose Point nature reserve.

The coastal path is undulating but extremely pretty as you follow the coast round to Inverkeithing

A family selfie at the picturesque Carlingnose Point cliffs. Image: Cheryl Peebles/DC Thomson.

There’s a nice stretch of beach at Port Laing.

When we reached Ferrytoll park and ride we took the pavement alongside the A900 bus lane back to the Forth Road Bridge and the steps back down to North Queensferry.

Although the pavement is wide, it’s close to the M90 for a few minutes and the traffic is really noisy. So I was glad when the A900 and M90 diverged! I think I would have my heart in my mouth walking this section with young children.

The cobbled ascent as we headed out of North Queensferry. Image: Cheryl Peebles/DC Thomson.

A quieter option for returning is Ferryhill Road, although the pavement is quite narrow.

If you need refuelling and refreshment, there’s a lovely little place called Rankin’s Café just before you get back to the car park.

Where: Start and finish at Battery Road car park. Take Fife Coastal Path east under the Forth Bridge.

Distance: 3.35 miles

Time: 1 hour 10 minutes

Accessibility: Poor. Parts of the coastal path are rough and sometimes muddy so not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs.

