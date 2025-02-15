Model boat club: Fife’s seafaring heritage comes alive at Cellardyke Tidal Pool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Outdoors

Model boat club: Fife’s seafaring heritage comes alive at Cellardyke Tidal Pool

This model boat club has its roots in the East Neuk's rich maritime history.

Image shows: Members of the Scottish Fisheries Museum sitting in directors' chairs at Cellardyke Tidal Pool ready for the morning's sailing. The men are sitting in a row with their model boats in the water in front of them.
Members of the Scottish Fisheries Museum take up their positions at Cellardyke Tidal Pool ready for the morning's sailing. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
By Nora McElhone & Steve Brown

They arrive at Cellardyke’s refurbished tidal pool with intricate model boats, directors’ chairs and all manner of special equipment.

The members of the Scottish Fisheries Museum Model Boat Club meet most Sundays to sail their hand-built boats, share their expertise and put the world to rights.

The Courier caught up with them on the Cellardyke waterfront to find out what keeps them coming along even when the water and the weather are freezing.

Image shows: brothers Alex and Charles Imrie sitting in their chairs at Cellardyke Tidal Pool.The chairs have Jack and Victor written on the back, inspired by the Still Game Characters.
Brothers Alex and Charles Imrie watch their models sail in their Still Game inspired directors’ chairs.<br />Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Just along the coastal path from the picturesque harbour scores of model boats take to the water each Sunday morning.

Cellardyke was once a thriving East Neuk fishing port. The flotilla of boats on the pool harks back to the days when the harbour would have been a hive of activity.

Their owners are a group of local men who have lovingly created the boats by hand.

They build the beautiful models of fishing vessels, military ships and steamers complete with working engines, moveable accessories and beautifully painted details.

Model Boat Club chairman Bill Horsburgh with his boat at the tidal pool. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Some of the models take many months to complete, explains club secretary Iane Duncan.

Most of the club members have retired from their day jobs, although: “We do have a junior section – for the under 65s,” laughs Iane.

The men who make the models may be of a certain age but when we head along to see the boats in action there are a few younger faces at the tidal pool.

Little Ronnie Reid is four years old and has come to Cellardyke to sail his toy fishing boat.

Accompanied by his father, grandfather and great-grandfather, model boat building is certainly in the blood for Ronnie and his family.

Image shows: A great-grandfather (left), grandfather (right) and their grandson, (centre) showing off their model boats at Cellardyke tidal pool.
Great grandad Alex Imrie, grandson Ronnie Reid, 4, and grandad Colin Muirhead at the Tidal Pool in Cellardyke. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Iane explains that most of the members of the club are retired for a purely practical reason – it just takes so long to build the intricate models.

The club secretary himself is a former policeman. He got involved with the Model Boat Club through a volunteering role at the Scottish Fisheries Museum in Anstruther.

“The model boat club has a long history in Cellardyke,” he explains, “When the open air pool was built in 1932 it was initially intended for sailing, not swimming.”

In its heyday, The East Fife Model Sailing Club had 116 members who competed for three sailing trophies every year. The ships were based on the local Fifie fishing boat design.

Bill Horsburgh checking one of the boats in a makeshift bath of water in the workshop. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

East Neuk model builders reflect maritime heritage

Chairman Bill Horsburgh can often be found tinkering with models in the workshop at the museum, while other members prefer to work on their boats at home.

A visit to the workshop reveals members hard at work on models of boats including the Lerwick Ferry.

Image shows: detail of a model boat at the Scottish Fisheries Museum, Anstruther.
The model boats mirror every part of their life-sized counterparts, such as the capstan which helped with the hauling of ropes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

There are many more examples of finished models or ships in the process of restoration. The club members have stories and anecdotes to tell about the boats, their models and their owners.

Image shows: Close up of detailed work on a model boat at The Scottish Fisheries Museum Model Boat Club.
Club secretary Iane Duncan works on a refurbishment at the workshop in Anstruther. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Some build model boats with a personal or family connection. Neil Thomson’s beautiful red and black-hulled Coriedalis KY21 is the steam drifter that his grandfather sailed on.

Image shows: Neil Thomson with a model of the boat his grandfather sailed in. Ian is standing by the water in Cellarydyke holding a large model boat with a red and black hull.
Neil Thomson with his model of the steam drifter Coriedalis KY21, one of the boats his grandfather sailed on. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Steam drifters were built specifically to land large catches of herring. They were able to carry bigger nets and land more fish than their predecessors.

Mike Griffin is the vice-chairman of the Model Boat Club, he came to Cellardyke to sail his model of seiner/trawler Jeniska KY253.

He worked at JN Miller and Sons of St Monans and was serving his apprenticeship with the company when the Jeniska was built in 1971.

Image shows: Mike Griffin at Cellardyke Tidal Pool in Fife. Mike is standing by the pool with his model of Jeniska KY 253.
Mike Griffin at the Tidal Pool in Cellardyke, sailing his boat, Jeniska KY 253. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Club chairman and former builder Bill Horsburgh is a familiar face both at the tidal pool and the museum workshop.

He has built and restored many model boats, including The Lerwick Ferry and Reliance. One model came to the East Neuk all the way from Columbia following an email enquiry.

Bill usually sails his model of Reliance BF80, a seiner/trawler built at Banff in 1988, at Cellardyke.

Model Boat Club chairman, Bill Horsburgh with his boat, Reliance BF 80. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The restoration work at Cellardyke Tidal Pool has been welcomed by the members of the Model Boat Club. For a few years, getting down to the water was so difficult that some members couldn’t sail there.

“Access was down a very rickety ladder,” Iane recalls, “and the area around the pool was very slippery.”

Ship shape at Cellardyke Tidal Pool

The Model Boat Club is working closely with Cellardyke Tidal Pool. They were able to share the original plans for the pool from the 1930s.

Iane hopes that plans to restore the original wooden walkways built for model boat enthusiasts will go ahead soon.

Image shows: Model boat club member taking their boat from the water at Cellardyke Tidal Pool. The calm water reflects the red hull of the boat and blue jacket of the man.
Club chairman Bill Horsburgh at the Tidal Pool in Cellardyke, removing his boat from the water. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Sunday morning meet-up is as much a social occasion as an opportunity to sail model boats. Iane talks enthusiastically about the sense of camaraderie among the members:

“Everybody pools their skills and resources and everybody chips in.” he says.

Image shows: two older men having a chat about their model boats.
Discussing the finer details of model boating. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Once the models have had a few turns around the tidal pool and attracted a lot of interested admirers, it is time to pack up.

The morning’s meeting doesn’t end there, though, the all important debrief over a cup of tea and a biscuit is an integral part of the event for Iane, Bill and their fellow members.

Image shows: a group of men warming up with a cup of tea after sailing their model boats at Cellardyke Tidal Pool.
Cuppa and debrief after a successful morning’s sailing in Cellardyke. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

More from Outdoors

BESTPIC - CR0051759, Cheryl Peebles, St Andrews. Cambo Estate snowdrop festival 'desirable days out' review piece. Cheryl will be there with her dog Ivy to review the snowdrop festival. Looking for a pic of Cheryl with dog and a couple of scenic pics of snowdrops. Picture Shows; Cheryl Peebles and Ivy check out some of the snowdrops at the visitor centre, Cambo Gardens Snowdrop Festival, Cambo Estate, Kinghorn, Kingsbarns, St Andrews, 28th Jan 2025. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
My blooming lovely day out at Cambo Gardens snowdrop festival
Gayle discovers the mysterious Cleaven Dyke in woodland in Meikleour
What is the mysterious Cleaven Dyke of Meikleour - and how do you find…
Gayle explores Kinkell Cave in Fife
Searching for the secret smugglers' cave of Kinkell in Fife
Gayle Ritchie meets TV star Paul Murton at the Meikleour Arms in Perthshire.
TV star Paul Murton talks salmon, sourdough and his signature hemp hat in Perthshire
TV presenter Paul Murton made the first cast of salmon fishing season from a boat on the River Tay.
TV star Paul Murton opens River Tay salmon season and reveals moment he caught…
Tribe Yarns founder Milli Abrams, 48, is training to row solo across the Atlantic. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Pittenweem knitter Milli Abrams will be smallest woman in World's Toughest Row
Gayle explores the Bunnet Stane in Fife.
Fife's Bunnet Stane: Tales of heartbreak and murder at curious rock formation
Gayle visits atmospheric Dunino Den in Fife. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
What did I find at enigmatic Dunino Den in Fife?
Katy Anderson of Forestry and Land Scotland helps to release some of Loch Ard Forest's newest residents. Image: Beaver Trust
Beavers are rebuilding their home and their reputation in the Trossachs
Retired Tayside wildlife crime officer Alan Stewart, 77, at home in Perthshire. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Methven man once called the UK's 'foremost wildlife detective' isn't letting retirement stop…

Conversation