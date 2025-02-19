Is Ben Venue in the Trossachs the most underrated hill in Scotland?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Is Ben Venue in the Trossachs the most underrated hill in Scotland?

At 729m, Ben Venue may be small in stature, but it's one of the finest mountains in the Trossachs.

Gayle heads up snowy Ben Venue in the Trossachs
Gayle heads up snowy Ben Venue in the Trossachs. Image: Colin Henderson.
By Gayle Ritchie

It was immortalised by Sir Walter Scott when he described the mountain’s craggy slopes as ‘fragments of an earlier world’ in his poem, The Lady of the Lake.

At 729m, Ben Venue may be small in stature, and dwarfed by its neighbouring giants, but the hill has immense character and beauty.

Its summits grant panoramic vistas across the lochs of Katrine, Achray, and Venachar, with the peaks of Ben A’an, Ben More, and Ben Lomond visible on clear days.

If you’re really lucky, you might even be able to pick out the Isle of Arran, the Paps of Jura, Stirling Castle and the Wallace Monument from the top.

Gayle sets out to conquer Ben Venue.
Gayle sets out to conquer Ben Venue. Image: Colin Henderson.

Alas, on the day I hiked up to Ben Venue’s twin summits, the weather was somewhat bleak.

I was with The Grampian Club – a mountaineering, climbing and hillwalking club based in Dundee.

Where did we start the walk?

Setting off from the car park on the shores of Loch Achray, we marched through forestry on a series of good paths and crossed a bridge overlooking three spectacular waterfalls.

Stunning waterfalls formed by Achray Water. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Soon, the distinctive cone of 461m Ben A’an, another extremely popular wee hill, came into view.

Ben Venue’s summit slopes towered rather forebodingly above us as the path wound its way through Gleann Riabhach.

Our main concerns were snow, ice and wind chill – the forecast told us it would feel like -12C on the summit.

Gayle joined The Grampian Club for the hike up Ben Venue
Gayle joined The Grampian Club for the hike up Ben Venue. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

But as most folk had come armed with either crampons or micro spikes – light winter traction spikes – we decided to press on.

Ben Venue takes its name from the Gaelic, meaning ‘miniature mountain’, but it felt pretty big as we began the uphill slog.

What challenges did we face?

Navigating an iced-up waterfall was the first of a number of challenges, with some folk opting to squeeze round it, and others haring straight up it.

A plateau with a large cairn was our first picnic spot, and while we munched sandwiches and poured flasks of steaming hot coffee, the sky cleared – albeit briefly – to reveal stunning views of Loch Katrine.

The cairn marked the transition onto steeper, more rugged terrain.

Views of Loch Katrine open up as Gayle climbs Ben Venue.
Views of Loch Katrine open up as Gayle climbs Ben Venue. Image: Colin Henderson.

Reaching the first, knobbly summit was slightly hairy, with a steep, rugged route up a rocky, icy path. Put it this way – I was very glad I was wearing my spikes.

What did we see at summits?

Once at the south eastern top of the hill, we were treated to a glorious sight – rocks sculpted by snow, ice and wind that resembled candyfloss, or cotton wool.

Isn’t nature marvellous?

Check out the ice and snow 'sculptures' at the summit of Ben Venue.
Check out the ice and snow ‘sculptures’ at the summit of Ben Venue. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Again, the views of glistening lochs and distant mountains opened up – but only for a minute.

It was too cold to hang around, so we headed for the north, and second, true, summit, which is only 2m higher.

After we’d taken photos, and had the briefest glimpse of the panorama of peaks below, we made our way back down, stopping in the lee of the hill for a second picnic.

Members of The Grampian Club on one of the summits of Ben Venue
Members of The Grampian Club on Ben Venue. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

The descent back to the car park is best made by retracing the route of ascent – and so that’s what we did.

What about the demon of Ben Venue?

As we marched, I recalled there’s a legend about a demon who lived in a cave on the slopes of Ben Venue.

I thought briefly about trying to find it, but the conditions were such that it would’ve probably been too risky.

Ben Venue appears rather foreboding.
Ben Venue appears rather foreboding. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

But what of the demon? It’s said he was jealous of the prosperity enjoyed by people who lived in the glen below, and tricked a young girl, Katrine, into falling for him.

This evil fiend, posing as a handsome stranger, lulled Katrine into a deep sleep as she kept watch of a powerful, sacred spring.

He then set about smashing the rocks that held the spring in place.

Snowy views on the way up Ben Venue.
Snowy views on the way up Ben Venue. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Its water was unleashed, flooding the glen, and swallowing up homes and farms.

Distraught, Katrine threw herself into the newly formed loch, sinking to join those she loved. From then on, it would be known as Loch Katrine.

Why Ben Venue hike is underrated

Essentially, a hike up Ben Venue – with its crags, legends, famous poet fans, and general awesomeness – is absolutely worth it, no matter the weather.

It’s surely one of the finest mountains in the Trossachs, if not Scotland.

I’d love to return in spring or summer, when the chances of blue skies, magnificent, unbroken vistas, and maybe even a bit of sunshine would make a huge difference.

A flash of colour as walkers ascend craggy Ben Venue.
A flash of colour as walkers ascend craggy Ben Venue. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

It’s an easy enough walk to navigate – you start off following blue markers, and then wooden fingerposts, before making your way up and into wilder, unmarked terrain.

With a couple of picnic and photo stops, the nine-mile hike took us just over six hours.

We stopped for a coffee at the Riverside Inn in Callander before making the 60-mile journey back to Dundee.

What’s a Graham?

When it comes to hills, Ben Venue is one of the best-known ‘Grahams’.

For those not in the know, a Graham is a hill between 2,000 and 2,500 feet (762-609.6m) with a drop of at least 150m between each peak and any higher ground.

The Grahams were named by Alan Dawson in memory of the co-creator of the list Fiona Torbet, whose maiden name was Graham.

Ben Venue reflected in Loch Achray. Image: Davie MacDonald.

Fiona was murdered in 1993 while on a hillwalking holiday in the Western Highlands, near Kintail.

Kintail was a favourite place for the 62-year-old, an accomplished walker who had completed all 282 Munros.

She was working on a list of hills between 2,000 and 2,500 feet a year prior to her disappearance.

The rather bleak glen below Ben Venue. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

In the spring of 1994 – nine months after Fiona went missing – a bag containing her documents and cash cards was found in a ditch.

Her body was found in the garden of the B&B at which she had been staying, and her killer was the son of the owners.

 

