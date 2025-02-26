I walked the Forth Bridges Trail – what did I learn?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Outdoors

I walked the Forth Bridges Trail – what did I learn?

Despite a freezing wind and threatening skies, the views and stories to be discovered on the Forth Bridges Trail had me hooked.

Image shows: feature writer Nora McElhone walking along the Forth Road Bridge. She is wearing dark trousers, a black jacket and beret-style hat and is looking out over the sea. The struts and wires of the bridge can be seen in the background. The sky is grey and overcast.
Nora McElhone walks across the East Walkway of the Forth Road Bridge as part of the Forth Bridges Trail. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
By Nora McElhone

The Forth Bridges Trail is a self-led tour of North and South Queensferry.

I put on my walking boots and took to the trail to explore the area that is home to three bridges spanning three centuries.

We explored:

  • The Battery Point Picnic Area
  • North Queensferry’s Town Pier
  • The walk over the Forth Road Bridge
  • The town of South Queensferry

It’s easy to start the trail at any point. I was keen to explore North Queensferry as I hadn’t spent much time there, so I started my Forth Bridges Trail there.

Parking at the Battery Road Car park gave me the chance to read the names on the poignant Briggers Memorial. A tribute to the men who lost their lives constructing the Forth Bridge.

Image shows: A close up of Nora McElhone with the Forth Bridge in the background.Nora is wearing a blue hoodie, black coat and beige beret hat. Her hair is blowing in the wind.
First stop on the Forth Bridges Trail: Battery Road Picnic Area. Image: Nora McElhone/DCT Media.

From there, I walked along to the Battery Road Picnic Area which is directly underneath the rail bridge. It wasn’t a day for a picnic – my piece would have blown into the sea.

But the weather gives an insight into the conditions that the men who built this iconic structure (now a UNESCO World Heritage Site) would have endured.

Trains rattle overhead as I read about the building of the Forth Bridge which opened in 1890.

Image shows: the Forth Bridge from underneath. Part of the Forth Bridges Trail walk.

Looking up at the underside of the Forth Bridge from Battery Road Picnic Area, North Queensferry. Image: Nora McElhone/DCT Media.For hundreds of years, the Firth of Forth has been a hub of activity of all kinds. First boats, then trains and finally cars carried people from West Lothian to Fife.

In the middle of the Forth, Inchgarvie Island occupies an important strategic position. It saw life as a defence base in the Napoleonic and Second World Wars, a prison and a plague camp.

Neighbouring Inchkeith Island is home to an orange lighthouse and is said to be the site of a bizarre language deprivation experiment during the reign of King James IV.

Image shows: Nora McElhone in North Queensferry, standing by an information board for the Forth Bridges Trail. She is wearing a black jacket and beige hat and had her hands in her pockets. The red Forth Bridge dominates the background of the image.
Nora McElhone taking a stop at the Albert Hotel information board as she explores the Forth Bridges Trail. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

The trail skirts round the North Queensferry shoreline and I make a quick stop to read about the sadly derelict Albert Hotel.

A former favourite of author Ian Rankin it was named for Queen Victoria’s husband when they arrived at the Town Pier by ferry in 1824. I pass the dilapidated building and head out towards the pier.

Miniature marvels in North Queensferry

This part of the Forth Bridges Trail is home to two miniature landmarks which will capture the imagination of younger visitors.

The first is the smallest working light tower in the world and the second is Scotland’s smallest museum.

The Light Tower Museum is a tiny building dedicated to the history of the boats and boatmen who ferried passengers across the tricky waters of the Firth of Forth.

Image shows: feature writer Nora McElhone standing on the Town Pier at North Queensferry. The skies are grey and the Forth Bridge is in the background.
The Town Pier in North Queensferry was a landing spot for boats crossing the Forth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Today, I am more likely to succumb to the bone-chilling wind blowing off the river than an industrial accident but there are still plenty of staff working hard to keep all three bridges safe for all who use them.

The West Walkway across the Forth Road Bridge is closed for maintenance, so I head to the eastern side to start the crossing.

There are workers on this side too, so I check in with a high-vis-clad man.

“Yes, it’s open,” he says cheerfully, in answer to my query, “you can walk across this side no problem!”

Then he disappears over the edge of the bridge in the relative safety of a 21st century covered access ladder.

Rather him than me, I think, before zipping up my jacket, holding on to my hat and heading off along the walkway.

Take me to the Bridge

As I walk from the north shore of the Forth, the views from the bridge are nothing short of spectacular.

An RNLI lifeboat heads out to sea, cutting a path through the waves and under the red railway bridge.

There are a few other walkers braving the breeze. Some are on a regular jaunt across the bridge but I also meet a few families following the trail.

Image shows: the view from the Forth Road Bridge Viewpoint, looking towards the Forth Bridge. For Forth Bridges Trail feature.
The views on the Forth Bridges Trail are spectacular, even under February skies. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

It’s hard not to stand and stare but I need to stay warm so keep moving along the walkway. Plus, standing still seems to accentuate the shudder of the bridge when a large vehicle drives by.

The walkway feels very secure even if you don’t have a good head for heights. If you are of a nervous disposition, avoid peering down through the workings of the bridge to the sea 41m below.

Love locks on the Forth Road Bridge

The North and South Towers of the road bridge boast colourful displays of love locks.

These locks were added in 2015 as part of an RNLI fundraiser and many are inscribed with dedications.

Image shows: the love locks on the Forth Road Bridge, looking through the railings to the Forth Bridge. For Forth Bridges Trail feature.
Just some of the colourful love locks on the Forth Road Bridge railings. Image: Nora McElhone/DCT Media.

Having crossed the bridge, I arrived in South Queensferry feeling exhilarated by my walk across the Firth of Forth.

Visitors to the pretty town on the south shore of the river are spoilt for choice when it comes to pit stops. I opted to call in to Orocco Pier at 17 High Street for a cuppa and a scone.

I bagged a window seat in the busy cafe bar to make the most of the view of the sea and the bridge I had just crossed.

Image shows: general view of Main Street, South Queensferry.
South Queensferry’s Main Street. Image: Nora McElhone/DCT Media.

There’s plenty to explore in South Queensferry. The main street has a sense of Edinburgh’s old town and there are plenty of cute shops and eateries.

The south shore of the Forth is a popular spot for beach-combing, checking out the marina or discovering tales about the town’s history.

Alternative routes

The Forth Bridges Trail is a self-guided route and there is no pressure to start or finish at a particular point.

You could spend ages reading every information board, focus on one or two areas or just take in the views.

Image shows: The Forth Bridge from South Queensferry. The picture shows the brick bridge supports and red bridge against a blue sky with a few clouds.
Getting close to the Forth Bridge is an amazing experience. Image: Nora McElhone/DCT Media.

The train journey between North Queensferry and Dalmeny Station is a great alternative to the full walk.

What did I learn?

The Forth Bridges Trail offers lots to see and it would be easy to spend a day walking through the villages.

I particularly enjoyed the insight into the history of North Queensferry and the construction of the bridges.

There is lots to see and plenty of points of interest with information boards to keep the kids engaged.

You can scan a QR code to get a certificate for completing the trail.

The Forth Road Bridge walkways are closed to walkers in high winds so check before you travel.

Some parts of the trail include steep hills or long flights of steps unsuitable for pushchairs.

