I walked the Forth Bridges Trail – what did I learn?

The Forth Bridges Trail is a self-led tour of North and South Queensferry.

I put on my walking boots and took to the trail to explore the area that is home to three bridges spanning three centuries.

We explored:

The Battery Point Picnic Area

North Queensferry’s Town Pier

The walk over the Forth Road Bridge

The town of South Queensferry

It’s easy to start the trail at any point. I was keen to explore North Queensferry as I hadn’t spent much time there, so I started my Forth Bridges Trail there.

Parking at the Battery Road Car park gave me the chance to read the names on the poignant Briggers Memorial. A tribute to the men who lost their lives constructing the Forth Bridge.

From there, I walked along to the Battery Road Picnic Area which is directly underneath the rail bridge. It wasn’t a day for a picnic – my piece would have blown into the sea.

But the weather gives an insight into the conditions that the men who built this iconic structure (now a UNESCO World Heritage Site) would have endured.

Trains rattle overhead as I read about the building of the Forth Bridge which opened in 1890.

Looking up at the underside of the Forth Bridge from Battery Road Picnic Area, North Queensferry. Image: Nora McElhone/DCT Media.For hundreds of years, the Firth of Forth has been a hub of activity of all kinds. First boats, then trains and finally cars carried people from West Lothian to Fife.

In the middle of the Forth, Inchgarvie Island occupies an important strategic position. It saw life as a defence base in the Napoleonic and Second World Wars, a prison and a plague camp.

Neighbouring Inchkeith Island is home to an orange lighthouse and is said to be the site of a bizarre language deprivation experiment during the reign of King James IV.

The trail skirts round the North Queensferry shoreline and I make a quick stop to read about the sadly derelict Albert Hotel.

A former favourite of author Ian Rankin it was named for Queen Victoria’s husband when they arrived at the Town Pier by ferry in 1824. I pass the dilapidated building and head out towards the pier.

Miniature marvels in North Queensferry

This part of the Forth Bridges Trail is home to two miniature landmarks which will capture the imagination of younger visitors.

The first is the smallest working light tower in the world and the second is Scotland’s smallest museum.

The Light Tower Museum is a tiny building dedicated to the history of the boats and boatmen who ferried passengers across the tricky waters of the Firth of Forth.

Today, I am more likely to succumb to the bone-chilling wind blowing off the river than an industrial accident but there are still plenty of staff working hard to keep all three bridges safe for all who use them.

The West Walkway across the Forth Road Bridge is closed for maintenance, so I head to the eastern side to start the crossing.

There are workers on this side too, so I check in with a high-vis-clad man.

“Yes, it’s open,” he says cheerfully, in answer to my query, “you can walk across this side no problem!”

Then he disappears over the edge of the bridge in the relative safety of a 21st century covered access ladder.

Rather him than me, I think, before zipping up my jacket, holding on to my hat and heading off along the walkway.

Take me to the Bridge

As I walk from the north shore of the Forth, the views from the bridge are nothing short of spectacular.

An RNLI lifeboat heads out to sea, cutting a path through the waves and under the red railway bridge.

There are a few other walkers braving the breeze. Some are on a regular jaunt across the bridge but I also meet a few families following the trail.

It’s hard not to stand and stare but I need to stay warm so keep moving along the walkway. Plus, standing still seems to accentuate the shudder of the bridge when a large vehicle drives by.

The walkway feels very secure even if you don’t have a good head for heights. If you are of a nervous disposition, avoid peering down through the workings of the bridge to the sea 41m below.

Love locks on the Forth Road Bridge

The North and South Towers of the road bridge boast colourful displays of love locks.

These locks were added in 2015 as part of an RNLI fundraiser and many are inscribed with dedications.

Having crossed the bridge, I arrived in South Queensferry feeling exhilarated by my walk across the Firth of Forth.

Visitors to the pretty town on the south shore of the river are spoilt for choice when it comes to pit stops. I opted to call in to Orocco Pier at 17 High Street for a cuppa and a scone.

I bagged a window seat in the busy cafe bar to make the most of the view of the sea and the bridge I had just crossed.

There’s plenty to explore in South Queensferry. The main street has a sense of Edinburgh’s old town and there are plenty of cute shops and eateries.

The south shore of the Forth is a popular spot for beach-combing, checking out the marina or discovering tales about the town’s history.

Alternative routes

The Forth Bridges Trail is a self-guided route and there is no pressure to start or finish at a particular point.

You could spend ages reading every information board, focus on one or two areas or just take in the views.

The train journey between North Queensferry and Dalmeny Station is a great alternative to the full walk.

What did I learn?

The Forth Bridges Trail offers lots to see and it would be easy to spend a day walking through the villages.

I particularly enjoyed the insight into the history of North Queensferry and the construction of the bridges.

There is lots to see and plenty of points of interest with information boards to keep the kids engaged.

You can scan a QR code to get a certificate for completing the trail.

The Forth Road Bridge walkways are closed to walkers in high winds so check before you travel.

Some parts of the trail include steep hills or long flights of steps unsuitable for pushchairs.