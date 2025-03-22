I explore Perthshire’s Kinclaven Castle, where William Wallace once slaughtered his enemies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I explore Perthshire’s Kinclaven Castle, where William Wallace once slaughtered his enemies

The ruins of Kinclaven Castle in Perthshire have been reclaimed by nature - but this peaceful spot hides a dark history.

Gayle explores the ruins of Kinclaven Castle
Gayle explores the ruins of Kinclaven Castle. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
By Gayle Ritchie

It’s a stunning, peaceful spot, hidden in woodland on a steep bank above the River Tay.

Today, Kinclaven Castle lies in ruins, its thick walls covered in ivy, its derelict courtyard carpeted with wild garlic or bluebells, depending on the season.

Turn back the centuries and this serene spot was the site of bloodshed, death and fire.

Built in the 11th Century, it was abandoned around 1455, and has been falling into decay ever since.

What remains of Kinclaven Castle today?

The fact the two metre thick walls are still standing in 2025 is a testament to those who built them all those centuries again.

A wander round the vast, square-shaped enclosure, is absolutely fascinating.

Gayke finds ruined Kinclaven Castle fascinating. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

The castle would once have had squared towers at each corner, and a drawbridge and portcullis at the main entrance.

Today, creepers and ivy dominate, twisting and curling down walls and along the ground.

Nature has taken over

Meanwhile, trees and saplings grow freely in and around the crumbling enclosure.

My eye catches a strange wee doorway, and a bit of online research later tells me this is a ‘sallyport’.

A curious doorway, or 'sallyport', at Kinclaven Castle.
A curious doorway, or ‘sallyport’, at Kinclaven Castle. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

It’s thought this would have been used as a sort of secret entrance in and out of the castle – handy when it was being attacked.

The courtyard would have been entered by narrow doors, and if you look closely (you might have to untangle some ivy), you can see that parts of their rybats (polished pieces of stone that form the side of a window or door) still remain.

Kinclaven Castle is high above the River Tay.
Kinclaven Castle is high above the River Tay. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

There’s also evidence of a ditch, but again, overgrown vegetation can make spotting this tricky.

Peering closely at the stonework, I spot the remains of a crumbling flight of stairs lead up to what would once have been a wall walkway.

This would have curved right round all four sides of the castle, allowing those inside to get a good view of approaching enemies.

A great place to let the imagination run riot

I stand for a while gazing up the three tall window openings, before rooting around in the patch of land surrounding the castle.

I assume there would have been vast gardens here, with the produce grown in them – maybe kale, carrots, and potatoes – used to prepare sumptuous feasts.

And perhaps animals were kept in enclosures, sheds or stables, and then put to the slaughter. I can only imagine.

It’s also pretty incredible to think that I could standing in exactly the same spot as William Wallace – who attacked the castle in 1297.

So what about the history?

Initially built for the Scottish King Malcolm Canmore, who reigned from 1057 to 1093, Kinclaven Castle fell into English hands during the Wars of Independence.

The ruins of Kinclaven Castle.
The ruins of Kinclaven Castle. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

These were a series of battles fought between Scotland and England in the 13th and 14th Centuries.

What’s the William Wallace connection?

Scotland’s most famous warrior, William Wallace, paid the castle a visit in the late 13th Century.

Edward I, King of England, and one of Scotland’s greatest adversaries, had captured Kinclaven from the Scottish garrison that was based there in 1296.

He was often nicknamed ‘Longshanks’ because of his height and long legs – at 6ft 2in, he towered over most of his contemporaries.

Others called him the ‘Hammer of the Scots’ – because he attacked Scotland with such force.

The ivy-covered walls of Kinclaven Castle.
The ivy-covered walls of Kinclaven Castle. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

In 1297, William Wallace, in hot pursuit of English knights who were travelling on horseback from Perth, followed them 15 miles to Kinclaven.

He attacked and recaptured the castle, and the English garrison surrendered.

No mercy was afforded: Wallace had the soldiers, including the castle’s governor, Sir James Butler, put to the sword.

It’s thought that Wallace and his men stayed at Kinclaven for seven days after the slayings, before burning the castle to the ground.

Hard times made for hard men

The idea was to put it out of English reach – they would otherwise likely retake it, and make full use of its defensive location, in the heart of the Scottish countryside.

It’s brutal – but these were hard times, and hard times made for hard, ruthless, patriotic men.

Ultimately, it was Longshanks who had Wallace hung, drawn and quartered eight years later, in August 1305.

Mel Gibson portrays William Wallace in the 1995 film Braveheart.
Mel Gibson’s portrayal of William Wallace in the 1995 film Braveheart. Image: Supplied.

His head was then dipped in tar and stuck on a pike on London Bridge as a warning to others of King Edward I’s “justice”.

His limbs were sent to be displayed in Newcastle, Berwick, Stirling, and Perth.

What next for Kinclaven?

Fast forward to 1335, and the English, now under the command of King Edward III, returned to Kinclaven and made a series of repairs to the castle.

The ambition was to garrison it and hold it from the Scots.

One of Kinclaven Castle’s windows. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

But when King David II returned from France in 1336, he gained the backing of Scottish Nobles to take back Kinclaven from the English forces.

But it was destroyed – again – and left as a ruin, so that the English could not use it.

King of Alba visited Kinclaven

There are stories of many royals and nobles who inhabited Kinclaven’s walls through the centuries, beyond Wallace and Longshanks.

King Alexander II, who was King of Alba from 1214 to 1249, stayed at Kinclaven at least twice in 1248.

Inside Kinclaven Castle
Inside Kinclaven Castle. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

How do we know this? Written records indicate he ordered a large amount of alcohol to be delivered ahead of his arrival. No doubt a merry time was had by all!

Castle built to control ferry crossing

Turn back time to 1067, when the castle was built, and the story goes that it was originally used to control the ferry crossing nearby.

The Kinclaven ferry was driven by a chain and could make the passage across the Tay in five minutes.

When a stone bridge was built in its place in 1905, the ferry ceased operation.

Kinclaven Bridge is the location for the annual launch of salmon fishing on the River Tay. Image: Steve MacDougall.

For those who fancy checking out the castle – and I suggest you do – the best place to park is probably at the famous Meikleour Beech Hedge.

From there, you can walk cross Kinclaven bridge, head down to the river, stroll along it for a few minutes, and look up to your right to see the castle.

If you visit between April and June, wild garlic will be in bloom.

Nearby Kinclaven Woods, full of bluebells. Image: Eric Niven.

And if you head there in May, you should be lucky enough to experience the ground in and outside the castle ruins fully carpeted in stunning bluebells.

