The best wild swimming spots near Stirling – including the only lake in Scotland

Courier Features writer Rebecca Baird reveals her favourite spots for a bracing dip in Stirlingshire.

Rebecca takes a dip in Loch Lubnaig near Callander. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

Wild swimming is easy when you’re spoiled rotten with Scottish coastline, but what about in landlocked districts like Stirling?

Luckily, the Stirling area is home to loads of stunning lochs, pools and even the only “lake” in Scotland.

A keen wild swimmer myself, I’ve rounded up a few of my favourite spots near Stirling for a dook.

And if you want to try them for yourself, I’ve included the what3words navigational website reference to each of my exact entry points.

Just pop them into the website’s search bar, and off you go!

Loch Lubnaig

Loch Lubnaig is easily my favourite place I’ve been for a dip in the Stirling area.

Ribboning out from the foot of snow-capped Ben Ledi, there’s few things more beautiful than this body of water in the crisp winter sun.

I like to stop at the well-sized car park just off the A84 beyond Callander, on the southern tip of the loch.

During the winter season, parking here is free.

In the summer months, it’s £1 for an hour, though you’ll need coins to avoid travelling further up to The Cabin for card payment.

A small, pebbly beach just to the left of the car park, equipped with lifesaving gear, is the perfect spot for both beginner and experienced swimmers to enter the water.

The treeline blocks the road, meaning you don’t feel exposed when changing or drying off.

Plus, there are picnic tables for a post-dook hot drink.

Rebecca’s favourite Stirling swim spot? Loch Lubnaig, just north of Callander. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

When entering here, the water is nice and shallow – and unbelievably clear.

Underfoot is silty but not boggy, though I recommend swim shoes or neoprene socks.

After all, the only thing more breath-taking than the sight of this glassy loch nestled into the Trossachs is the temperature of it!

My rubber duck thermometer took a surface temperature of 9C in the shallows, and with a fair wee walk out to a swimmable depth, it’s a chilly one.

Still, for an all-round magical outdoor swimming experience which is at once beautiful, relaxing and refreshing for body and soul, you can’t beat Loch Lubnaig.

Best for: A safe-feeling swim surrounded by stunning scenery.

Parking: Plenty, close by and cheap/free.

Underfoot: Silty.

Entry point what3words: popping.mooring.necklaces

Loch Venachar

Also near the picturesque village of Callander (perfect for a post-swim pitstop) is Loch Venachar.

This one had been on my bucket list for a while by the time I finally made it over to the other side of Ben Ledi for a swim.

Right on the eastern edge of the loch, tucked just off National Cycle Route 7, there’s a choice wee car park with space enough for 5 or 6 vehicles.

This is the perfect spot for a quick dip while on the move, as the entry to the loch is just a few feet from the parking area.

Rebecca recommends an easy-access dipping spot at Loch Venachar, with a horseshoe wall and lochside parking for 6 cars. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

There’s a handy horseshoe wall for sitting on while getting changed, which acts as a nice shelter from the wind.

It would be a great spot for a picnic or well-managed fire.

Off a very small sandy beach, it’s a nice entry to the loch. Underfoot is sandy, and close to the shore are some large rocks.

They are easy to spot in the clear water, but will definitely hurt you more than you’ll hurt them!

This loch gets swimmable and deep rather quickly, though the decline is steady. I would recommend caution if swimming with little ones but it’s easy enough to stay in your depth if you want to just paddle.

My last visit was a wavy one, which was good fun, but not the smoothest swim.

Still, I’d come back for the gorgeous views of the hills and the convenience of the spot.

Rebecca tests the waters at Loch Venachar. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Best for: A quick chilly dip and a lochside picnic.

Parking: Limited, close by, free.

Underfoot: Sandy/rocky.

Entry point what3words: commuted.daredevil.canny

Loch Ard

Loch Ard is easy to get into from the village of Kinlochard, where the common access point near the village hall boasts picturesque stepping stones and paddle-worthy shallows.

Full disclosure – I didn’t do that, as I only found out about it after my visit to the loch.

Instead, I parked near the Alskeith Country House on the northern edge of the loch, and walked along the roadside before jumping the wall and landing down on a small stretch of shingled beach.

I would definitely not recommend this route, but I can’t say I regret it. It was an unforgettable swim.

Ducky said the shallows of Loch Ard were a bracing 9C. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Despite the exposed nature of the spot (right next to the road, with only the wall for shelter), the place was quiet, so I felt like I had the whole loch to myself.

Here at my cowboy swim spot, the loch got very deep very quickly, with a sharp drop off after a few metres.

This made swimming out really easy. And with stunning mountain views to my right and forest to my left, I didn’t have to go far from the shore to feel like I was floating in the lid of a biscuit tin.

Still, I’ll definitely be going back to try out the far more sensible swim spot in the village someday.

Rebecca enjoys a dip in Loch Ard located between Aberfoyle and Kinlochard. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Best for: Serious swimmers (and snow-capped mountain views!)

Parking: Difficult outside of the villages.

Underfoot: Shingle/pebbles.

Entry point what3words: lends.slides.rocks

Lake of Menteith

Scotland has 30,000 lochs, and only one lake, thanks to a cartographer’s mistake back in the day.

And if moody, serene, solitude is what you’re after, you can’t beat the Lake of Menteith.

Just 20 minutes outside Stirling city centre, this eerie location is steeped in history.

The lake is the home of the Island of Inchmahome, and Inchmahome Priory, where Mary, Queen of Scots once took refuge.

Robert the Bruce also visited the island multiple times during the Scottish wars of Independence.

Rebecca enjoying a serene wild swim at the Lake of Menteith. Image: Supplied.

To take a dip, I’d recommend stopping in the free car park on the north-eastern shore, just off the B8034. You can’t miss it.

Walk straight across the road, and there’s a strip of slightly boggy beach from which to enter the water.

Underfoot it’s a little squishy and reedy, but worth it for the expansive view once you’re out there.

It’s a nice body of water for walking out, with a steady decline and swimmable depth not too far from the shore.

Fishing boats are also allowed on the lake, so it’s best to wait until they’ve cleared for the day before you dip. Image: Supplied.

The softly undulating landscape and solitude of the location make this spot feel like a real sanctuary.

Just be aware that fly fishing is permitted here, and as some anglers use small motorboats, you might be best waiting until they’ve cleared off for the day before dipping.

Best for: A serene swim in a historic location.

Parking: Plenty, close by, free.

Underfoot: Silty/muddy.

Entry point what3words: trooper.defenders.curated

Falls of Falloch

Next on Rebecca’s list of Stirling wild swims is Rob Roy’s Bathtub at the Falls of Falloch. Image: Shutterstock.

Next on my bucket list is another historically significant spot, just south of Crianlarich off the A82.

The Falls of Falloch, also known as Rob Roy’s bathtub, are said to be where the famous Scottish outlaw bathed and rested.

The deep pool under the falls is popular with divers and plungers.

And with such a dramatic backdrop, how could you not want to jump right in?

Best for: Cold plunging, adrenaline-seeking, history lovers.

Possible entry point what3words: jumps.listening.kind

