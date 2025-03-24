We choose 4 family-friendly bike rides in Dundee and Fife to keep the kids smiling

Cycle rides make for fantastic family days out and we are spoiled for choice for places to ride in Dundee and North East Fife.

Check out a few of my favourite cycling routes below.

This only scratches the surface of what’s out there, of course, so if you have a cycle route you’d like us to look at, please drop a note in the comments below.

If you get a chance to try them for yourself then, again, let us know how you got on.

Enjoy!

Riverside Nature Park

This is a good cycle to try if you’re in the city, don’t have too much time to spend or want a shorter family ride.

My six-year-old, Iris, who’s still finding her cycling legs, had a blast speeding through the dirt tracks and trails on the reclaimed piece of landfill ground.

The park has been planted with wildflowers and other plants, which look great in late spring and summer.

The park runs between the airport and Invergowrie. Ramsay got a real thrill racing his bike as planes flew low overhead as they came in to land.

There’s a handy car park at the end of Wright Avenue, after turning off Riverside Avenue.

Bonus points if you’ve cycled from the car park at Bridgeview Station restaurant, although that route is alongside the very busy A85, making it unsuitable for young families.

Once in the park, the tracks and trails crisscross through some woodland and rise towards a man-made viewing area with incredible views over the Tay Estuary.

Information boards fill you in on what you’re seeing. And there’s a picnic area with a very colourfully painted outdoor toilet very near at hand.

The whole route is very compact so when little legs do tire, it’s a straightforward job to head for car or home.

Tentsmuir Forest

This is the classic family, off-road ride on the Fife side of the River Tay.

Measuring more than five square miles of trees, the forest contains a huge network of paths, forestry tracks, ruins, and all manner of other cool stuff to explore.

You could spend a day in there – I have – and still not ride the same bit of trail twice.

There are great facilities too – which we love to write about at The Courier. Just remember to bring your £2 coins for the car park at the heart of the forest.

But back to the bikes.

The hardest thing is picking one route. So for now we’ll do the classic trail to the ice house and back.

Starting in the car park, pick the large forestry road into the trees with the adventure playground and beach on your righthand side.

The surface is rough gravel. Although it’s not the smoothest, it’s well packed down so shouldn’t cause a problem for little wheels.

Follow the curve of the road until you reach the ice house. This 18th century building was once, as the name suggests, packed with ice to keep landed salmon fresh for market.

There are a few picnic tables here. You can also take the path to the beach. This leads past the visitor centre where the whole family can learn about the amazing wildlife in the area.

From there, the adventurous can take a rougher, more mountain bike-style trail through the woods back to the car park. You’ll need a bit of off-road skill to take this one on, though.

But, if not, then it’s back the way you came for maybe a crepe, a go on the swings in the playpark, or to simply kick back with the kids on the beach.

Newport-on-Tay to Arbroath

Fancy rolling through Fife, Dundee and Angus on one family-friendly outing?

Then this Newport-on-Tay – Dundee – Arbroath cycle is the one for your gang.

At more than 18 miles, it’s on the longer side. So perhaps one for older kids and keen beans.

My route starts in the Tay Road Bridge car park in Fife. Parking is free and there is almost always plenty of spaces available.

I cycle over the bridge to work most days. There is a protected pedestrian and cycling walkway down the centre. The experience never fails to thrill with great views of the river, rail bridge and V&A.

Plus, it’s downhill all the way to Dundee.

Or start in the city, perhaps parking near the V&A. But you’ll pay for the privilege.

Beach stop?

From there head along the walking and cycling path to Broughty Ferry. Follow signs for National Cycle Network Route 1. That takes you on to a path running around the back of the docks.

You are spoiled for choice on stopping spots after that: Broughty Castle, Carnoustie Golf Links and the beautiful East Haven beach.

A statue commemorating the role Airedale terriers played in the First World War is well worth a short detour.

Some of this Dundee to Arbroath stretch involves road crossings so you’ll want to keep an eye on younger ones.

But the last stretch into Arbroath is a lovely, off road section. At the harbour you can lock up your bikes, kick back, and enjoy some brilliant food and drink. Maybe even a smokie.

If legs are tired – and chances are they will be – you can hop on a train back to Dundee.

ScotRail advises you book ahead for this.

Birnie and Gaddon Lochs in North East Fife

Only a couple of kilometres in length, and pretty flat, this is a great starter trail.

I visited these restored sand and gravel quarries between Collessie and Giffordton when my oldest child was just starting to ride.

Car parking is free, but limited, in a small area off the B937 just before Fife Zoo if you’re coming from the Collessie from the A91.

Then it’s a circular path around both lochs but with a shortcut down the middle if little legs are tiring.

The surface is mostly good, well maintained gravel and neat bridges over burns feeding into the lochs.

The solid surface under the tyres makes it even more accessible for those going off road for the first time.

There’s a picnic area at the lochside and there’s a circular stone structure / seating area at the path’s highest point (still not very high) that makes for a great story telling spot for the young ones.

So come armed with an active imagination – as well as your bikes.