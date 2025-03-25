The best paddleboarding spots in Perthshire – from scenic routes to wild adventures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Outdoors

The best paddleboarding spots in Perthshire – from scenic routes to wild adventures

Discover the top places to SUP that take in city waters, wild lochs and stunning river routes - perfect for all skill levels.

two people stand up paddleboarding at Loch Faskally
Paddleboarding at Loch Faskally and on to River Tummel.
By Rachel Mcconachie

Perthshire is a paddleboarder’s paradise, offering everything from serene lochs and a relaxing city paddle to adventurous river routes.

Conditions can change quickly, so always check the weather and water levels before heading out.

If you’re new to paddleboarding or tackling a more challenging route, consider going with a guide.

A group of colourful paddleboarders setting off on Loch Faskally at dusk.
An autumn paddleboarding trip at Loch Faskally. Image: Lucy Mason.

I’ve explored many of the top Paddleboarding locations in Perthshire and here are some of my recommendations for you to try yourself.

Loch Tay

Loch Tay stretches 24km (15 miles) long, 1.5km (one mile) wide, and plunges to depths of 150m (490ft), making it Scotland’s sixth-largest loch.

Over two days, I paddleboarded its length, wild camping in hammock tents along the way.

Setting off from Killin, the stillness of the River Lochay gave way to choppy waters as we entered the loch.

Rachel and friends paddleboarding on Loch Tay in Perthshire
Loch Tay offers a real adventure with changeable weather and lots to explore.

Our guide, Chris from Fearless Adventure, led us with a relaxed approach, though the unpredictable winds kept us on our toes.

Sometimes they pushed us forward like a sailboat, while other times they blasted us head-on.

Surrounded by the stunning Ben Lawers range, we paddled past nesting geese and watched an osprey soar above.

Rachel approaches an osprey nest of the banks of Loch Tay.
Rachel approaches an osprey nest of the banks of Loch Tay.

Lunch stops on secluded shores reinforced our connection to this wild place. Rain and wind tested our skills, but moments of calm brought breathtaking reflections of mountains and sky.

That night, cosy in my hammock tent, I drifted off to the sound of lapping water.

four people SUP on Loch Tay, with hills in the distance
Paddleboarding trip on Loch Tay.

The next day, we paddled towards Kenmore, stopping for swims and exploring Priory Island before reaching the finish.

Best for: Adventure paddleboarding

Where: Killin Hotel

Car parking: Hotel car park

Public toilets: In the hotel

Loch Faskally

This beautiful loch at Pitlochry is known for being a calm site to paddleboard; even when the weather is rough elsewhere, it is often still enough to get out on to the water here.

Rachel takes a selfie while paddleboarding on Loch Faskally
Loch Faskally is a great choice for a relaxed adventure.

I’ve been for an autumn paddle and a night-time paddle here and both were wonderfully relaxing.

It’s very easy to access this loch and there are lots of facilities on hand in Pitlochry.

8 people SUP at night on Loch Faskally
Night-time paddleboarding at Loch Faskally. Image: Marieke McBean / DC Thomson.

You can choose to venture beyond the loch and follow the river Tummel to the fabulous Falls of Linn.

Best for: Scenic paddle, trip to Falls of Linn, night-time paddle.

Where: What 3 Words app links to location – w3w.co/rekindle.avoid.premature

Car parking: At entry point or car park nearby.

Public toilets: Nearby in Pitlochry.

Willowgate

When I first took up paddleboarding I had a couple of lessons, and one was at Willowgate Activity Centre in Perth.

The small and safe pool allowed me to build confidence, and the trainer helped me build on my skills.

a guide with Rachel on one of her first times on the board at Willowgate Activity Centre.
One of Rachel’s first times on the board at Willowgate Activity Centre.

There’s enough space to paddle around but you’re always close enough to the edge to get out and the surrounding views of the hills are lovely.

They also offer trips on the River Tay which runs right by the activity centre.

You can hire all the kit you need from the centre and the prices are very reasonable.

The Courier's Rebecca Baird paddleboarding at Willowgate Activity Centre, Perth.
The Courier’s Rebecca Baird paddleboarding at Willowgate Activity Centre, Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Best for: Lessons and practise

Where: Stockgreen Lodge, Lairwell, Perth, PH2 7JU

Car parking: At centre

Toilets: At centre

River Isla

My next trip will be a paddleboarding adventure along the stunning River Isla.

Entering the water near Coupar Angus, this 3.5-hour journey will take me across a beautiful five-mile stretch, surrounded by lush greenery and peaceful woodlands.

two people paddleboarding on a river
Paddleboarding on rivers is really fun with changing water depths and varied scenery.

As we glide along the gentle currents with occasional rapids, we might spot kingfishers, herons, and even an otter.

Perth City

Another wonderful excursion is on the River Tay in Perth’s city centre.

Glide through calm waters, taking in beautiful city views and peaceful natural surroundings.

Keep an eye out for swans, otters, and kingfishers.

a paddleboarder at sunset on the River Tay as it passes through Perth city centre.
A beautiful trip on the River Tay through Perth city centre. Image: Lucy Mason / Adventure Paddleboarding.

Recommended Perthshire paddleboarding guides:

More from Outdoors

Ramsay, Iris, Gail and PJ Meiklem standing with bikes at Riverside Nature Park.
We choose 4 family-friendly bike rides in Dundee and Fife to keep the kids…
3
CR0052215, Rebecca Baird, Stirlingshire. Wild Swimming Feature. Picture shows; Courier Feature Writer Rebecca Baird doing a first-person 'things to do' feature on the best wild swimming spots in Stirlingshire. Visiting Loch Lubnaig, Loch Venacher and Loch Ard all within the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park. Rebecca enjoys a dip in Loch Lubnaig just north of Callander Thursday 27th February 2025. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The best wild swimming spots near Stirling - including the only lake in Scotland
The ruins of Aldbar Chapel are hidden deep in woodland.
What's the story behind decaying Aldbar Chapel near Brechin?
3
Cheryl in a concrete structure atop St Ninians East, one of our walks near Dunfermline
5 walks we love in and around Dunfermline
Image shows: feature writer Nora McElhone walking along the Forth Road Bridge. She is wearing dark trousers, a black jacket and beret-style hat and is looking out over the sea. The struts and wires of the bridge can be seen in the background. The sky is grey and overcast.
I walked the Forth Bridges Trail - what did I learn?
Gayle heads up snowy Ben Venue in the Trossachs
Is Ben Venue in the Trossachs the most underrated hill in Scotland?
2
Image shows: Members of the Scottish Fisheries Museum sitting in directors' chairs at Cellardyke Tidal Pool ready for the morning's sailing. The men are sitting in a row with their model boats in the water in front of them.
Model boat club: Fife's seafaring heritage comes alive at Cellardyke Tidal Pool
BESTPIC - CR0051759, Cheryl Peebles, St Andrews. Cambo Estate snowdrop festival 'desirable days out' review piece. Cheryl will be there with her dog Ivy to review the snowdrop festival. Looking for a pic of Cheryl with dog and a couple of scenic pics of snowdrops. Picture Shows; Cheryl Peebles and Ivy check out some of the snowdrops at the visitor centre, Cambo Gardens Snowdrop Festival, Cambo Estate, Kinghorn, Kingsbarns, St Andrews, 28th Jan 2025. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
My blooming lovely day out at Cambo Gardens snowdrop festival
Gayle discovers the mysterious Cleaven Dyke in woodland in Meikleour
What is the mysterious Cleaven Dyke of Meikleour - and how do you find…
Gayle explores Kinkell Cave in Fife
Searching for the secret smugglers' cave of Kinkell in Fife

Conversation