The best paddleboarding spots in Perthshire – from scenic routes to wild adventures

Perthshire is a paddleboarder’s paradise, offering everything from serene lochs and a relaxing city paddle to adventurous river routes.

Conditions can change quickly, so always check the weather and water levels before heading out.

If you’re new to paddleboarding or tackling a more challenging route, consider going with a guide.

I’ve explored many of the top Paddleboarding locations in Perthshire and here are some of my recommendations for you to try yourself.

Loch Tay

Loch Tay stretches 24km (15 miles) long, 1.5km (one mile) wide, and plunges to depths of 150m (490ft), making it Scotland’s sixth-largest loch.

Over two days, I paddleboarded its length, wild camping in hammock tents along the way.

Setting off from Killin, the stillness of the River Lochay gave way to choppy waters as we entered the loch.

Our guide, Chris from Fearless Adventure, led us with a relaxed approach, though the unpredictable winds kept us on our toes.

Sometimes they pushed us forward like a sailboat, while other times they blasted us head-on.

Surrounded by the stunning Ben Lawers range, we paddled past nesting geese and watched an osprey soar above.

Lunch stops on secluded shores reinforced our connection to this wild place. Rain and wind tested our skills, but moments of calm brought breathtaking reflections of mountains and sky.

That night, cosy in my hammock tent, I drifted off to the sound of lapping water.

The next day, we paddled towards Kenmore, stopping for swims and exploring Priory Island before reaching the finish.

Best for: Adventure paddleboarding

Where: Killin Hotel

Car parking: Hotel car park

Public toilets: In the hotel

Loch Faskally

This beautiful loch at Pitlochry is known for being a calm site to paddleboard; even when the weather is rough elsewhere, it is often still enough to get out on to the water here.

I’ve been for an autumn paddle and a night-time paddle here and both were wonderfully relaxing.

It’s very easy to access this loch and there are lots of facilities on hand in Pitlochry.

You can choose to venture beyond the loch and follow the river Tummel to the fabulous Falls of Linn.

Best for: Scenic paddle, trip to Falls of Linn, night-time paddle.

Where: What 3 Words app links to location – w3w.co/rekindle.avoid.premature

Car parking: At entry point or car park nearby.

Public toilets: Nearby in Pitlochry.

Willowgate

When I first took up paddleboarding I had a couple of lessons, and one was at Willowgate Activity Centre in Perth.

The small and safe pool allowed me to build confidence, and the trainer helped me build on my skills.

There’s enough space to paddle around but you’re always close enough to the edge to get out and the surrounding views of the hills are lovely.

They also offer trips on the River Tay which runs right by the activity centre.

You can hire all the kit you need from the centre and the prices are very reasonable.

Best for: Lessons and practise

Where: Stockgreen Lodge, Lairwell, Perth, PH2 7JU

Car parking: At centre

Toilets: At centre

River Isla

My next trip will be a paddleboarding adventure along the stunning River Isla.

Entering the water near Coupar Angus, this 3.5-hour journey will take me across a beautiful five-mile stretch, surrounded by lush greenery and peaceful woodlands.

As we glide along the gentle currents with occasional rapids, we might spot kingfishers, herons, and even an otter.

Perth City

Another wonderful excursion is on the River Tay in Perth’s city centre.

Glide through calm waters, taking in beautiful city views and peaceful natural surroundings.

Keep an eye out for swans, otters, and kingfishers.

Recommended Perthshire paddleboarding guides: