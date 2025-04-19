What’s so special about the mighty seven arched ‘ghost train’ viaduct in Balmossie?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What’s so special about the mighty seven arched ‘ghost train’ viaduct in Balmossie?

The impressive Balmossie viaduct was built in 1870 to carry the Dundee to Forfar railway line over the Dighty Water. It closed in 1967, and is now well used by walkers and cyclists.

Gayle enjoys the view of the mighty Seven Arches Viaduct at Balmossie
Gayle enjoys the view of the mighty Seven Arches Viaduct at Balmossie.
By Gayle Ritchie

The Dighty Valley is a happy place to hang out when the weather is kind.

As I wandered along a path that runs along the namesake burn, I felt a sense of joy wash over me.

The sun was shining, birds were tweeting in the trees, and I paused to watch as a lady and her grandson threw sticks into the water for their energetic golden retriever to fetch.

Their ‘launch pad’ was a gorgeous little beach, slightly downstream of the imposing Balmossie Viaduct – also known as the Seven Arches Viaduct.

Under the Seven Arches Viaduct at Balmossie.
Under the Seven Arches Viaduct at Balmossie.

I gazed up in wonder at the engineering marvel, and imagined steam trains chugging and rumbling across it, as they did for almost 100 years.

The A-listed red stone structure stands alone in the leafy valley, rising to a height of 75 feet.

What’s the history of Seven Arches Viaduct?

It was originally built in 1870 for the Dundee to Forfar railway line of the Caledonian Railway and provided a direct link to the agricultural hinterland.

The 17 mile route swung away from the main line at Broughty Ferry and headed north, with journeys taking an hour and five minutes.

The last passenger service ceased in 1955, although freight continued to run on the line until 1967.

Gayle under the Seven Arches Viaduct at Balmossie.
Gayle under the Seven Arches Viaduct at Balmossie.

In 1988, the viaduct was sold to Dundee District Council for the princely sum of £1.

Today, it forms part of a network of paths, well used by walkers and cyclists, that connects the area to Monifieth and beyond.

The mighty Seven Arches Viaduct, or Balmossie Viaduct, over the Dighty Water.

A friend referred to the viaduct as ‘ghostly’, and while I didn’t see, or feel, any phantoms or spectres, I couldn’t stop thinking about all the people who had travelled across the structure over the years.

Surely many of these people are no longer with us.

Disaster

Disaster was averted in 1893 when excessive heat caused the rails on the viaduct to twist almost into a “half circle”.

A train crossing it narrowly avoided plunging down into the embankment.

Barnhill Station during the days of steam - from around 1950.
Barnhill Station during the days of steam – from around 1950. The picture was captured by railway enthusiast Dr James F Riley.

A report in The Courier on June 19 that year stated: “When crossing the viaduct over the Dighty at Balmossie, it was brought to a sudden stop, causing passengers to be thrown violently against each other.

“It was found that the rails were twisted almost into a half circle, supposed to have been caused by the excessive heat.

“Several of the passengers were severely shaken.

“The train was in danger of being thrown over the embankment which result was only averted by its stopping.”

Hidden history of Balmossie

The area is steeped in history. Not far from the viaduct there was once a small chapel, a mill, the famous Panmurefield bleachworks – and even a tomato factory.

The chapel, which stood on a crag opposite Balmossie Mill, was said to have boasted a bell hanging from a tree that called monks to prayer.

And the story goes that the Bell Tree pub in Broughty Ferry was named after this.

Old supports in the Dighty burn, used by Panmurefield bleachworks.

Follow the Dighty and you might spot remnants of the past – huge pillars sticking out of the water are thought to have been used as supports for the bleach works.

And as far as I can work out, wire fence structures were used to dry the bleached cloth.

There are loads of remaining bits of masonry connected to the bleach fields scattered in the woods along the burn, and a field once hosted ‘tomato houses’.

Dighty powered huge industry

It’s mind-blowing to think that the Dighty burn once provided power for more than 30 mills and bleach fields.

Indeed, Panmurefield was one of three main bleach works that survived into the 20th Century,  the others being Claverhouse and Midmill.

A view down the Dighty to the Seven Arches Viaduct.

Bleaching was the last stage in the production of linen cloth.

The process was essential to ensure textiles were clean, bright, and ready for use in various products.

The bleachfields required supplies of fresh water – the Dighty – and open fields for laying out the cloth.

What wildlife and tree species can you spot?

Those industries have long since declined, but the heavily wooded valley is a great place for wildlife.

If you’re lucky you might spot deer, otters, kingfishers, dippers, ducks and more.

Certainly, the Dighty Valley from North Balmossie Street forms a lovely green ‘corridor’ to the south towards the Seven Arches Viaduct.

Woodland along the Dighty near the Seven Arches Viaduct
Woodland along the Dighty near the Seven Arches Viaduct.

The wooded den boasts a dense canopy of trees, ranging from mature ash to holly, which is home to small birds galore, including blue tits, great tits, and tree creepers.

Other species found include beech and sycamore which have slowly encroached over the years.

You can join Monifieth Path Network at the Seven Arches Viaduct.

On the other side of the burn, small plantation areas feature species such as alder, willow and Norway Spruce.

There’s also rose, elder, hawthorn and blackthorn, which provide a great source of food for goldfinch and yellowhammer.

Further down the valley, there’s a series of open meadows and small woodland plantations which boast dramatic displays of cowslips in spring.

Walking opportunities galore

Having enjoyed my low-level potter down by the burn, I tackled the steep steps leading up to the viaduct, and took the time to peer down into the abyss.

The views are great, but anyone with vertigo might not want to look down.

Steep steps lead to the Seven Arches Viaduct at Balmossie.
Steep steps lead to the Seven Arches Viaduct at Balmossie.

Those who fancy a short, circular walk can follow the directions for the Balmossie Health Walk – you can download this on Dundee City Council’s website.

This 1.5 mile walk is described as a “pleasant circuit with a ‘countryside’ feel and tempting byways”.

Starting in North Balmossie Street, this takes you on a loop which eventually circles back to the viaduct.

Conversation