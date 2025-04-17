Outdoors In pictures: Families enjoy Loch Leven easter egg trail Families headed to Loch Leven Nature Reserve today for the launch of the RSPB Easter Trail Volunteer Michael McGinness was on hand to help with nest construction demonstrations - here's one he made earlier. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson By Mark Asquith April 17 2025, 3:45pm April 17 2025, 3:45pm Share In pictures: Families enjoy Loch Leven easter egg trail Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/outdoors/5223977/photo-gallery-families-take-on-loch-leven-easter-egg-trail/ Copy Link 0 comment Families have the chance to take part in the RSPB Easter Trail which started today at Loch Leven Nature Reserve and runs all weekend. The event sees families follow a fun-filled trail through the scenic reserve, children solving nature-themed clues, and plenty of chocolate eggs being claimed as rewards. For more easter weekend events check out our 16 of the best Easter egg hunts in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire The Courier’s photographer Steve MacDougall was there to capture all the activity. Siblings, Olive (aged 6), Reuben (aged 12, left) and Freddie (aged 14, right) from Perth – set out for adventure at the RSPB Nature Reserve, Loch Leven. A wooden egg, must belong to a Tree Swallow. Rory (aged 5) and sister Erin (aged 2) from Kinross enjoying the easter event. The easter trail is at Loch Leven, Kinross. Jamie (aged 4) from Dunfermline dressed for the occasion. Coloured buckets for the easter trail. Double the fun for twins Lorna (left, aged 6) and twin sister Florrie (right, aged 6) from Broughty Ferry. RSPB Nature Reserve, Loch Leven.
