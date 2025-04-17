In pictures: Families enjoy Loch Leven easter egg trail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Outdoors

In pictures: Families enjoy Loch Leven easter egg trail

Families headed to Loch Leven Nature Reserve today for the launch of the RSPB Easter Trail

Volunteer Michael McGinness was on hand to help with nest construction demonstrations - here's one he made earlier. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Volunteer Michael McGinness was on hand to help with nest construction demonstrations - here's one he made earlier. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Mark Asquith

Families have the chance to take part in the RSPB Easter Trail which started today at Loch Leven Nature Reserve and runs all weekend.

The event sees families follow a fun-filled trail through the scenic reserve, children solving nature-themed clues, and plenty of chocolate eggs being claimed as rewards.

For more easter weekend events check out our 16 of the best Easter egg hunts in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire

The Courier’s photographer Steve MacDougall was there to capture all the activity.

Siblings, Olive (aged 6), Reuben (aged 12, left) and Freddie (aged 14, right) from Perth – set out for adventure at the RSPB Nature Reserve, Loch Leven.
A wooden egg, must belong to a Tree Swallow.
Rory (aged 5) and sister Erin (aged 2) from Kinross enjoying the easter event.
The easter trail is at Loch Leven, Kinross.
Jamie (aged 4) from Dunfermline dressed for the occasion.
Coloured buckets for the easter trail.
Double the fun for twins Lorna (left, aged 6) and twin sister Florrie (right, aged 6) from Broughty Ferry.
RSPB Nature Reserve, Loch Leven.

More from Outdoors

Ramsay, Iris, Gail and PJ Meiklem standing with bikes at Riverside Nature Park.
We choose 4 family-friendly bike rides in Dundee and Fife to keep the kids…
3
CR0052215, Rebecca Baird, Stirlingshire. Wild Swimming Feature. Picture shows; Courier Feature Writer Rebecca Baird doing a first-person 'things to do' feature on the best wild swimming spots in Stirlingshire. Visiting Loch Lubnaig, Loch Venacher and Loch Ard all within the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park. Rebecca enjoys a dip in Loch Lubnaig just north of Callander Thursday 27th February 2025. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The best wild swimming spots near Stirling - including the only lake in Scotland
The ruins of Aldbar Chapel are hidden deep in woodland.
What's the story behind decaying Aldbar Chapel near Brechin?
3
Cheryl in a concrete structure atop St Ninians East, one of our walks near Dunfermline
5 walks we love in and around Dunfermline
Image shows: feature writer Nora McElhone walking along the Forth Road Bridge. She is wearing dark trousers, a black jacket and beret-style hat and is looking out over the sea. The struts and wires of the bridge can be seen in the background. The sky is grey and overcast.
I walked the Forth Bridges Trail - what did I learn?
Gayle heads up snowy Ben Venue in the Trossachs
Is Ben Venue in the Trossachs the most underrated hill in Scotland?
2
Image shows: Members of the Scottish Fisheries Museum sitting in directors' chairs at Cellardyke Tidal Pool ready for the morning's sailing. The men are sitting in a row with their model boats in the water in front of them.
Model boat club: Fife's seafaring heritage comes alive at Cellardyke Tidal Pool
BESTPIC - CR0051759, Cheryl Peebles, St Andrews. Cambo Estate snowdrop festival 'desirable days out' review piece. Cheryl will be there with her dog Ivy to review the snowdrop festival. Looking for a pic of Cheryl with dog and a couple of scenic pics of snowdrops. Picture Shows; Cheryl Peebles and Ivy check out some of the snowdrops at the visitor centre, Cambo Gardens Snowdrop Festival, Cambo Estate, Kinghorn, Kingsbarns, St Andrews, 28th Jan 2025. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
My blooming lovely day out at Cambo Gardens snowdrop festival
Gayle discovers the mysterious Cleaven Dyke in woodland in Meikleour
What is the mysterious Cleaven Dyke of Meikleour - and how do you find…
Gayle explores Kinkell Cave in Fife
Searching for the secret smugglers' cave of Kinkell in Fife

Conversation