Atholl Estates foraging tour uncovered cures from healing nettles to teeth-whitening strawberries

From daisy snacks to testosterone-filled pine, I explore Scotland’s forgotten plant powers on a guided wander through Blair Castle’s wild and beautiful estate.

A blond woman and a young girl in a pink dress sit on a bench and look in a wicker basket.
Rachel and daughter Lily gather up their wild finds in a basket. Image: Richard Wilkins / DC Thomson
By Rachel Mcconachie

By the time we were resting in the walled garden of Blair Castle, sipping herb-infused tea and nibbling on dock-leaf dolmades, the two and a half hour foraging tour had passed in a delicious blur of plant lore and sensory surprises.

What began as a simple curiosity about nature blossomed into an immersive journey into the deep, often forgotten relationship between people and plants – led by the insightful Tamara Colchester of Plant Listening.

A brown haired woman talks about a plant she is holding in a forest.
Tamara Colchester of Plant Listening led the walk. Image: Richard Wilkins / DC Thomson

Tamara is no ordinary forager. She’s an ethnobotanical researcher and the founder of Plant Listening, a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to reconnecting people with nature.

Her approach combines gentle mindfulness with deep ecological knowledge – a perfect antidote to modern disconnection.

Foraging for connection

I’ve always loved walking in woods and along beaches, but have often felt a lingering sense of disconnection. I wanted to feel part of nature, not just an observer.

That’s why I joined the foraging tour at Blair Castle with my daughter, Lily, eager for both of us to deepen our relationship with the natural world.

A gorup of people stand on a lawn in front of Blair Castle - a white turreted building.
The group met in front of Blair Castle to start the tour. Image: Richard Wilkins / DC Thomson

Tamara began by asking us to look up – wide, towards the branches of a nearby tree – and then down, close, at the grass beneath our feet. What appeared to be a lawn revealed a mosaic of miniature ecosystems: tiny ferns, bright dandelions, edible daisies.

What do daisies taste like?

To Lily’s delight, our first taste of the wild came from a daisy petal – delicate, grassy, and surprisingly pleasant.

Moving on, we explored the many gifts of the pine tree. Between April and June, their pollen can be collected and eaten – Tamara offered us a taste, sweet and juicy.

A blond woman in a green dress crouches on the grass with a young girl in a pink dress and they examine the grass.
Rachel and Lily look closely at the grass and find a lot more that expected. Image: Richard Wilkins / DC Thomson

Pine pollen is said to naturally boost testosterone levels, something that can be especially beneficial for those navigating midlife hormone shifts.

In colder regions, even the inner bark of pine has historically been eaten for protein. She also pointed out the antibacterial properties of the pine flower – another ancient remedy once used by our ancestors.

Cure your gout

The forest revealed even more hidden gems. We tasted wild garlic carpeting the woodland floor, though Lily wrinkled her nose at its pungency. Bishop’s weed – also called goutweed – tasted like parsley and, as its name suggests, has long been used to treat gout.

A group of foragers look at the greens on the forest floor.
The group gathered green in the forest. Image: Richard Wilkins / DC Thomson

We were warned off the toxic dog’s mercury, but encouraged to rethink ‘weeds’ like sticky willy (cleavers), which Tamara said can support the lymphatic system when left overnight in water and sipped as a cold infusion.

A couple of foragers compare leafy plants they have found in a forest.
A couple of foragers stop to compare finds. Image: Richard Wilkins / DC Thomson

Then came the humble nettle – infamous for its sting, but packed with nutrients. Used for soup, tea, and even to reduce inflammation and support hormone balance, it’s a powerhouse plant.

Nettle stings can also heal

Tamara told us that some foragers even deliberately brush nettles onto arthritic joints to stimulate healing. When Lily inevitably stung herself, I reached instinctively for a dock leaf – but Tamara showed us a better remedy.

A young girl in a pink dress walks along a forest path holding a wicker basket.
Lily didn’t always stick to the path so inevitably we had to cure a nettle sting. Image: Richard Wilkins / DC Thomson

She showed us how to squeeze the gooey inner sheath from a dock root and apply it to the sting. We found it worked better than the usual rub with a scrunched up leaf we’ve done since childhood.

A bearded man holds a stalk of sticky willy to his nose.
We were encouraged to discover the plants as a child would – by holding them to our lips and nose. Image: Richard Wilkins / DC Thomson

We learned that wild greens, or “bitters,” like those foraged in Italy and other places for soup, grow abundantly here too – sorrel, nettles, and even the lesser celandine with its starchy little bulbs.

Tamara explained how our ancestors relied on these as sources of carbohydrates long before the potato arrived in Europe.

Wild strawberries whiten teeth

In a shady glade, we discovered wild strawberries just beginning to grow. Were were told their fruit can whiten teeth and help with skin problems, while their leaves are good for upset stomachs and gum health.

A group of foragers stand around some trees.
The group emerged from the forest to higher ground to discuss the tress in St Brides churchyard.

Tamara reminded us that the simple act of chewing – and mixing plants with saliva – activates their healing properties.

Listening to the language of trees

Later, by St Bride’s Churchyard, we listened to the birch trees. Their tiny, fluttering leaves create a soft, tinkling sound as the wind passes through – a “tree language” Tamara encourages us to hear.

A woman with long brown hair strokes the branch of a birch tree and talks.
Tamara tells the group about the trees in St Brides churchyard. Image: Richard Wilkins / DC Thomson

Each species has its own voice, a different rhythm of rustling. The birch, she explained, is a nursing tree: it provides shade for younger saplings, balances soil pH, and nurtures medicinal mushrooms at its base.

Rowan trees offer protection

We also learned about the mystical Rowan tree – often planted next to homes for protection, and believed to ward off disease and evil. I have one growing by my front door, and now I view it in a new light.

A woman reaches up into a tree to pluck a leaf.
A member of the foraging group reaches up to try a leaf. Image: Richard Wilkins / DC Thomson

The lime tree, too, stood out. Its low-hanging, soft leaves are sweet and easy to forage. Lime blossom tea soothes the nervous system, while its bark can be used to reduce fevers. A generous tree, that offers nourishment both physically and emotionally.

A young girl holding up a dandelion flower.
Lily learned you can eat dandelions. Image: Richard Wilkins / DC Thomson

Yarrow, another medicinal marvel, has antiseptic properties and can stop bleeding. You can chew it into a poultice for nosebleeds – handy to know if you have young children.

We then tried some sorrel which, with its lemony tang makes a perfect pesto. Its own acidic power creates little burn-like holes in its leaves – not from insects, but from the plant itself. The same thing happens to dock leaves – I’d always thought those holes were made by insects.

A woman with short brown hair tastes a leaf.
Tasting the natural bounty. Image: Richard Wilkins / DC Thomson

Near the end of our walk, we passed the flowering currant tree, its scent sweet and flavour rich – apparently ideal for making sorbet.

Natural pain relief

In the walled garden, someone spotted a sumac tree with its reddish buds used to make an exotic spice. And we crushed some meadow sweet to inhale its cucumber-like aroma. Used to flavour beer and gin, it also works like aspirin for mild pain relief.

A group walks into the walled garden at Blair Castle with it's pond in the background.
The group descended into the gorgeous walled garden. Image: Richard Wilkins / DC Thomson

At last, in a tiny museum space beside the garden, we were treated to wild food cakes, herbal tea infused with sweet cicely, and fragrant biscuits.

A green cake decorated with bits of leaves.
Cake made from foraged ingredients. Image: Richard Wilkins / DC Thomson

Everything was gluten-free, some vegan, and full of flavour and nourishment – proof that the wild has much to offer for free.

As the Piper played from Blair Castle and the sun filtered through the trees, I realised Tamara’s gentle, knowledgeable guidance offered more than facts.

A wicker basket contains wild flowers and plants.
A foragers basket at Blair Castle. Image: Richard Wilkins / DC Thomson

It was a reminder of the wisdom in nature and the healing we can find when we pause, listen, and taste the wild world around us.

