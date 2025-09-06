A glimpse into a forgotten industrial past via Blairgowrie’s ruined spinning mills

Many were ravaged by fire or demolished. Others simply crumbled away.

But some mills, and mill workers’ homes – which were built along the banks of the River Ericht – still exist.

Most are crumbling ruins, but a few have been renovated into striking modern homes.

As a keen explorer of abandoned and derelict buildings, a trip to check out the ruins had been on my radar for some time.

I started my afternoon of explorations at the 18th-Century Brig o’ Blair in the centre of Blairgowrie.

River Ericht powerhouse

I peered down into the swirling waters of the mighty River Ericht and marvelled at its power.

The river’s rapid and often turbulent water course, which descends 80m from its headwaters at Bridge of Cally, provided the energy to power the textile mills that brought employment and prosperity in the 19th Century.

The power was harnessed by building weirs, or “croys”, on the river to divert the water into mill lades through sluice gates.

These channelled the water to wheels which then turned, creating the power needed to run the steam-powered machinery.

Cluster of mills

When Ericht’s spinning industry was at its peak, there were 14 mills on the river, producing flax, linen, jute, and latterly rayon.

There was a cluster of mills around the Brig o’ Blair, including the Corn Mill and Granary, Plash Mill, Meikle (Muckle) Mill, and the Ericht Linen Works.

This group of mills has been demolished, although some remnants of the Granary and Meikle Mill can still be seen.

I joined a walkway with steps down from the western end of the bridge to the edge of the river where a path took me through a park and into woodland.

It wasn’t long before I reached a viewpoint perched high above rocky pools.

Cargill’s Leap

Here the river narrows into a gorge – Cargill’s Leap, a famous landmark.

An information board explains how local minister and covenanter Donald Cargill is said to have leaped across the water here in 1655 in a bid to escape government troops intent on arresting him for his Presbyterian beliefs.

Upstream from Cargill’s Leap, I stumbled upon what may have been the remains of either Plash Mill or Ericht Linen Works, and redundant lades.

I also encountered two restored mills – Keathbank across the water, and Oakbank.

Keathbank was one of the last mills to close – in 1979.

Oakbank Mill – fantastic renovation

I paused for a while to gaze in awe at Oakbank Mill – and I’ll admit to being a little jealous of whoever now lives in it.

It’s a gorgeous three-storey building that’s best seen from a footbridge that spans the Ericht.

Built before 1832 by James Grimond, it was apparently the first mill in Scotland to spin jute successfully.

Ruins of wheel house

At basement level is the ruined wheel house which is sadly out of bounds to would-be explorers.

But you can still get a good look down into it from the bridge.

You can also spot the unusual vertical drive shaft, which runs up the face of the building.

And there’s something quite special about seeing an assortment of rusting cogs, winches and worn-down gears among the moss and ferns.

Watch out for nettles

Beyond the mill, I spotted an old gatehouse and a ruined building, its metal double door lying buckled on the ground.

There wasn’t a great deal to see here, other than fallen rubble, but I did get stung by a wasp. Serves me right for nosing around.

Ruins of cottages

I wandered along the path, keeping the river on my right, and was in my element when I reached the ruins of terraced workers’ cottages.

I found it fascinating to pick out features such as old fireplaces, windows, staircases, fences and wooden doors.

One front door was in especially good condition – and still hanging in its frame.

It was perhaps no surprise to see it had been targeted by graffiti artists, but I’ve seen worse.

A few old windows at the front of the crumbling buildings took me by surprise – one in particular had a largely-intact wooden frame, although the paintwork was peeling.

An old door with a rusting hinge and a series of metal gateposts also caught my eye.

There are also nettles galore to navigate. So be warned.

Remains of forgotten industry

As I continued my recce along the riverside, I spotted old weirs, sluice gates, and random bits of now-redundant mill-related machinery.

Blairgowrie at heart of textile industry

By 1870 there were 14 spinning mills along the River Ericht employing around 2,500 people, mostly women.

Between 1801 and 1881 the combined population of Blairgowrie and nearby Rattray rose from less than 1,000 to more than 7,000 – as a direct result of the growth of the spinning industry.

Working conditions were harsh. The hours were long and physically demanding.

Cluttered mill factory floors could be hot with dust and oil fumes which led to the spread of respiratory diseases.

The machinery was noisy and many workers went deaf.

Poor conditions

Going “home” at night wasn’t a bundle of fun either.

Most workers lived in houses or hostels belonging to and sited close to the mills, where conditions were basic and often overcrowded.

Fire was a serious hazard in spinning mills due to the combination of dust from fibres, oil and wooden construction.

Declining industry

The jute industry began to decline at the start of the 20th Century, mainly due to competition from mills in India where labour costs were much lower.

As a result, the Ericht mills became progressively more uneconomic and started to close.

Despite minor booms during the two world wars and experiments such as spinning artificial fibres, the last working mills on the Ericht were forced to shut down in 1979.