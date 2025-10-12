Outdoors Gallery: Perthshire runners enjoy Highland views at packed Loch Rannoch Marathon event Runners enjoyed stunning autumn scenery at the Loch Rannoch Marathon, a challenging race through the heart of Highland Perthshire. Runners take in the stunning lochside scenery during the 2025 Loch Rannoch Half Marathon in Kinloch Rannoch. By Mark Asquith October 12 2025, 4:38pm October 12 2025, 4:38pm Share Gallery: Perthshire runners enjoy Highland views at packed Loch Rannoch Marathon event Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/outdoors/5348562/loch-rannoch-marathon-perthshire/ Copy Link Hundreds turned out as the Loch Rannoch Marathon took place in Perthshire on Sunday. The event saw runners take on a scenic 26.2-mile route around the loch, surrounded by autumn colours and Highland views. The marathon, along with the accompanying half marathon and 10K, drew participants from across the UK, offering a peaceful yet challenging course through quiet roads and natural beauty. Courier photographer Richie Hancox was there to capture all the action. Runners set off from Kinloch Rannoch as the 2025 Loch Rannoch Marathon gets underway, cheered on by crowds enjoying the autumn sunshine. A runner shares a smile with a marshal at a water station during the Loch Rannoch Half Marathon on a crisp autumn morning. Mathew Kerr-Martin and Lauren Brister from Fife smile for the camera before taking on the Loch Rannoch Marathon in Kinloch Rannoch. Katherine, Lotte and Emma smile for a photo before setting off in the Loch Rannoch Marathon and Half Marathon in Kinloch Rannoch. Runners follow the winding lochside road with stunning autumn views during the 2025 Loch Rannoch Half Marathon in Kinloch Rannoch. Determined runners push through the wooded course during the Loch Rannoch Half Marathon, surrounded by autumn light and forest scenery. A smiling runner from Team Just Wheels takes on the Loch Rannoch Half Marathon through scenic forest trails in Kinloch Rannoch. A runner makes her way through the woodland section of the 2025 Loch Rannoch Half Marathon in Kinloch Rannoch. Runners push through the forest trails during the 2025 Loch Rannoch Half Marathon in Kinloch Rannoch. Smiles and cheers as runners take part in the 2025 Loch Rannoch Marathon in Kinloch Rannoch. Brothers Francis, Hugh, and Andrew Mcelroy smile for a photo before setting off in the 2025 Loch Rannoch Marathon in Kinloch Rannoch. Runners during the 2025 Loch Rannoch Marathon, cheered on by supporters lining the route. A runner smiles during the 2025 Loch Rannoch Marathon. Runners share smiles and high spirits during the 2025 Loch Rannoch Marathon. Runners enjoy the sunshine as they make their way along the scenic route during the Loch Rannoch Half Marathon in Kinloch Rannoch. Susan McKinlay and Andy Gardner pause for a photo before setting off in the Loch Rannoch Marathon in Kinloch Rannoch. A runner collects a cup of water from a marshal during the Loch Rannoch Half Marathon, enjoying bright autumn conditions on the route. Runners make their way along the peaceful lochside route during the 2025 Loch Rannoch Half Marathon in Kinloch Rannoch. A runner spreads her arms in celebration as she enjoys the sunshine during the Loch Rannoch Half Marathon in Kinloch Rannoch. Two runners share smiles and waves as they enjoy the scenic Loch Rannoch Half Marathon route through the trees on Sunday. Runners share a smile as they take in the mountain views during the Loch Rannoch Half Marathon on a bright autumn day. A runner gives a thumbs-up while crossing the old stone bridge during the 2025 Loch Rannoch Marathon. Two runners cross the old stone bridge during the 2025 Loch Rannoch Marathon, one celebrating with arms outstretched in high spirits. A smiling runner waves to the camera while taking part in the 2025 Loch Rannoch Marathon, alongside fellow participants. Determined runners push on during the 2025 Loch Rannoch Marathon, cheered on by supporters. A runner flashes a big smile and hand signs for the camera while taking part in the 2025 Loch Rannoch Marathon, cheered on by spectators. Runners make their way past cheering spectators during the 2025 Loch Rannoch Marathon. Runners enjoy the autumn sunshine as they take on the 2025 Loch Rannoch Marathon. A runner enjoys the peaceful lochside route during the 2025 Loch Rannoch Half Marathon in Kinloch Rannoch. Campbell Clark is joined by wife Louise and children Logan, 8, and Lilly, 4, before taking part in the Loch Rannoch Marathon in Kinloch Rannoch. Runners give a thumbs-up as they make their way along the lochside during the 2025 Loch Rannoch Half Marathon in Kinloch Rannoch. A runner smiles as he makes his way through the forest trail during the Loch Rannoch Half Marathon in Kinloch Rannoch. A runner gives an enthusiastic double thumbs-up while tackling the wooded route of the Loch Rannoch Half Marathon in Kinloch Rannoch. A runner gives a cheerful thumbs-up while tackling the scenic Loch Rannoch Half Marathon route through autumn woodland. A runner gives a thumbs-up as he passes a marshal handing out water during the Loch Rannoch Half Marathon in Kinloch Rannoch. A runner crosses the bridge, surrounded by autumn colours and misty views during Sunday’s Loch Rannoch Marathon. Nathan Reaney from Fife gets ready to run as partner Terri Morrison and son Roman, 14 months, cheer him on in Kinloch Rannoch.