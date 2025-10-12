Gallery: Perthshire runners enjoy Highland views at packed Loch Rannoch Marathon event

Hundreds turned out as the Loch Rannoch Marathon took place in Perthshire on Sunday.

The event saw runners take on a scenic 26.2-mile route around the loch, surrounded by autumn colours and Highland views.

The marathon, along with the accompanying half marathon and 10K, drew participants from across the UK, offering a peaceful yet challenging course through quiet roads and natural beauty.

Courier photographer Richie Hancox was there to capture all the action.