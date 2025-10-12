Gallery: Perthshire runners enjoy Highland views at packed Loch Rannoch Marathon event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Outdoors

Gallery: Perthshire runners enjoy Highland views at packed Loch Rannoch Marathon event

Runners enjoyed stunning autumn scenery at the Loch Rannoch Marathon, a challenging race through the heart of Highland Perthshire.

Group of runners making their way along a quiet road beside Loch Rannoch under clear blue skies during the 2025 Half Marathon.
Runners take in the stunning lochside scenery during the 2025 Loch Rannoch Half Marathon in Kinloch Rannoch.
By Mark Asquith

Hundreds turned out as the Loch Rannoch Marathon took place in Perthshire on Sunday.

The event saw runners take on a scenic 26.2-mile route around the loch, surrounded by autumn colours and Highland views.

The marathon, along with the accompanying half marathon and 10K, drew participants from across the UK, offering a peaceful yet challenging course through quiet roads and natural beauty.

Courier photographer Richie Hancox was there to capture all the action.

Mass start of the 2025 Loch Rannoch Marathon in Kinloch Rannoch, with runners leaving the village surrounded by supporters and autumn trees.
Runners set off from Kinloch Rannoch as the 2025 Loch Rannoch Marathon gets underway, cheered on by crowds enjoying the autumn sunshine.
Female runner smiles and waves at a marshal offering water during the 2025 Loch Rannoch Half Marathon in Kinloch Rannoch, surrounded by autumn woodland.
A runner shares a smile with a marshal at a water station during the Loch Rannoch Half Marathon on a crisp autumn morning.
Runners Mathew Kerr-Martin and Lauren Brister from Fife pose together before starting the 2025 Loch Rannoch Marathon in Kinloch Rannoch.
Mathew Kerr-Martin and Lauren Brister from Fife smile for the camera before taking on the Loch Rannoch Marathon in Kinloch Rannoch.
Runners Katherine, Lotte and Emma pose together before the start of the Loch Rannoch Marathon and Half Marathon 2025 in Kinloch Rannoch.
Katherine, Lotte and Emma smile for a photo before setting off in the Loch Rannoch Marathon and Half Marathon in Kinloch Rannoch.
Participants run along a quiet country road beside Loch Rannoch, surrounded by autumn trees and hills during the 2025 Loch Rannoch Half Marathon.
Runners follow the winding lochside road with stunning autumn views during the 2025 Loch Rannoch Half Marathon in Kinloch Rannoch.
Male runners compete along a shaded woodland road during the 2025 Loch Rannoch Half Marathon in Kinloch Rannoch, Perthshire.
Determined runners push through the wooded course during the Loch Rannoch Half Marathon, surrounded by autumn light and forest scenery.
Male runner wearing a “Just Wheels – Hope in Motion” shirt smiles while running through woodland during the 2025 Loch Rannoch Half Marathon in Kinloch Rannoch.
A smiling runner from Team Just Wheels takes on the Loch Rannoch Half Marathon through scenic forest trails in Kinloch Rannoch.
Female runner with race number 334 runs along a shaded forest road during the Loch Rannoch Half Marathon on a bright autumn day.
A runner makes her way through the woodland section of the 2025 Loch Rannoch Half Marathon in Kinloch Rannoch.
Two runners make their way along a shaded woodland section of the Loch Rannoch Half Marathon course on a bright autumn morning.
Runners push through the forest trails during the 2025 Loch Rannoch Half Marathon in Kinloch Rannoch.
Two female marathon runners near the finish line in Kinloch Rannoch, one smiling and waving at the crowd during the 2025 Loch Rannoch Marathon.
Smiles and cheers as runners take part in the 2025 Loch Rannoch Marathon in Kinloch Rannoch.
Three brothers wearing running bibs pose together on a misty morning before taking part in the Loch Rannoch Marathon in Kinloch Rannoch.
Brothers Francis, Hugh, and Andrew Mcelroy smile for a photo before setting off in the 2025 Loch Rannoch Marathon in Kinloch Rannoch.
Group of marathon runners with race numbers 1829 and 1864 run through Kinloch Rannoch village as spectators watch from the roadside.
Runners during the 2025 Loch Rannoch Marathon, cheered on by supporters lining the route.
Female runner wearing a bright orange cap and race number 1743 runs along the village street during the Loch Rannoch Marathon.
A runner smiles during the 2025 Loch Rannoch Marathon.
Group of marathon runners wave and clap while passing through the village of Kinloch Rannoch during the 2025 Loch Rannoch Marathon.
Runners share smiles and high spirits during the 2025 Loch Rannoch Marathon.
Male and female runners smile and wave while taking part in the 2025 Loch Rannoch Half Marathon on a sunny countryside road in Kinloch Rannoch.
Runners enjoy the sunshine as they make their way along the scenic route during the Loch Rannoch Half Marathon in Kinloch Rannoch.
Runners Susan McKinlay and Andy Gardner smile together before taking part in the 2025 Loch Rannoch Marathon in Kinloch Rannoch.
Susan McKinlay and Andy Gardner pause for a photo before setting off in the Loch Rannoch Marathon in Kinloch Rannoch.
Female runner wearing a red vest takes water from a marshal in a yellow hi-vis jacket during the 2025 Loch Rannoch Half Marathon in Kinloch Rannoch.
A runner collects a cup of water from a marshal during the Loch Rannoch Half Marathon, enjoying bright autumn conditions on the route.
Group of runners follow the Loch Rannoch Half Marathon route
Runners make their way along the peaceful lochside route during the 2025 Loch Rannoch Half Marathon in Kinloch Rannoch.
Female runner smiling with arms outstretched on a sunny stretch of road during the 2025 Loch Rannoch Half Marathon in Kinloch Rannoch, Perthshire.
A runner spreads her arms in celebration as she enjoys the sunshine during the Loch Rannoch Half Marathon in Kinloch Rannoch.
Two female runners smile while running through woodland beside Loch Rannoch during the 2025 Loch Rannoch Half Marathon in Kinloch Rannoch.
Two runners share smiles and waves as they enjoy the scenic Loch Rannoch Half Marathon route through the trees on Sunday.
Two runners smile while jogging along the Loch Rannoch Half Marathon route, with hills and autumn scenery in the background in Kinloch Rannoch.
Runners share a smile as they take in the mountain views during the Loch Rannoch Half Marathon on a bright autumn day.
Male marathon runner in an orange vest gives a thumbs-up while running across a stone bridge surrounded by autumn woodland during the Loch Rannoch Marathon.
A runner gives a thumbs-up while crossing the old stone bridge during the 2025 Loch Rannoch Marathon.
Marathon runners cross a stone bridge surrounded by autumn trees, with one smiling widely and throwing his arms in the air during the Loch Rannoch Marathon.
Two runners cross the old stone bridge during the 2025 Loch Rannoch Marathon, one celebrating with arms outstretched in high spirits.
Female marathon runner smiling and waving as she runs through Kinloch Rannoch with other participants during the Loch Rannoch Marathon.
A smiling runner waves to the camera while taking part in the 2025 Loch Rannoch Marathon, alongside fellow participants.
Group of marathon runners with purple race numbers make their way through Kinloch Rannoch as spectators watch and applaud from the roadside.
Determined runners push on during the 2025 Loch Rannoch Marathon, cheered on by supporters.
Marathon runner wearing a green “Cure DM” top smiles and gestures enthusiastically as supporters watch from the roadside in Kinloch Rannoch.
A runner flashes a big smile and hand signs for the camera while taking part in the 2025 Loch Rannoch Marathon, cheered on by spectators.
Group of marathon runners with purple race numbers pass through Kinloch Rannoch village as supporters applaud from the roadside.
Runners make their way past cheering spectators during the 2025 Loch Rannoch Marathon.
Two marathon runners smile as they pass through Kinloch Rannoch, with supporters and a dog watching from the roadside during the Loch Rannoch Marathon.
Runners enjoy the autumn sunshine as they take on the 2025 Loch Rannoch Marathon.
Runner in black and white kit runs beside the calm waters of Loch Rannoch on a sunny morning during the 2025 Half Marathon.
A runner enjoys the peaceful lochside route during the 2025 Loch Rannoch Half Marathon in Kinloch Rannoch.
Runner Campbell Clark poses with wife Louise and their children Logan, 8, and Lilly, 4, ahead of the 2025 Loch Rannoch Marathon in Kinloch Rannoch.
Campbell Clark is joined by wife Louise and children Logan, 8, and Lilly, 4, before taking part in the Loch Rannoch Marathon in Kinloch Rannoch.
Group of runners, including one in an Ardgowan Hospice T-shirt, smile and give thumbs-up while running beside Loch Rannoch during the 2025 Half Marathon.
Runners give a thumbs-up as they make their way along the lochside during the 2025 Loch Rannoch Half Marathon in Kinloch Rannoch.
Male runner in pale shirt and yellow shorts smiles while running along a tree-lined section of the 2025 Loch Rannoch Half Marathon course in Kinloch Rannoch.
A runner smiles as he makes his way through the forest trail during the Loch Rannoch Half Marathon in Kinloch Rannoch.
Smiling runner wearing a “Just Wheels” shirt raises both thumbs while running through woodland during the 2025 Loch Rannoch Half Marathon in Kinloch Rannoch.
A runner gives an enthusiastic double thumbs-up while tackling the wooded route of the Loch Rannoch Half Marathon in Kinloch Rannoch.
Female runner smiling and giving a thumbs-up as she runs through a wooded section of the 2025 Loch Rannoch Half Marathon course in Kinloch Rannoch.
A runner gives a cheerful thumbs-up while tackling the scenic Loch Rannoch Half Marathon route through autumn woodland.
Male runner in a pink top smiles and gives a thumbs-up to a marshal offering water during the 2025 Loch Rannoch Half Marathon in Kinloch Rannoch.
A runner gives a thumbs-up as he passes a marshal handing out water during the Loch Rannoch Half Marathon in Kinloch Rannoch.
A runner crosses the bridge, surrounded by autumn colours and misty views during Sunday’s Loch Rannoch Marathon.
Runner Nathan Reaney from Fife poses before the Loch Rannoch Marathon with partner Terri Morrison and their son Roman, 14 months, holding a “Go Daddy Go” sign.
Nathan Reaney from Fife gets ready to run as partner Terri Morrison and son Roman, 14 months, cheer him on in Kinloch Rannoch.

More from Outdoors

Fans watch from the sidelines as Howe of Fife play Dundee Rugby at Duffus Park, with the main stand full of supporters in the background.
Gallery: Cupar rugby fans pack Duffus Park for Howe of Fife v Dundee clash
Eight-year-old James Ezzi from Auchterarder smiles with “Sir John de Graham” and “Sir William Wallace” in costume at the William Wallace Running Festival in Stirling.
Gallery: Stirling William Wallace Running Festival draws hundreds of athletes for tough races
Female runner in a pink vest and black shorts with race number 134 runs on the beach during the West Sands 5K in St Andrews.
Gallery: St Andrews West Sands 5k brings runners together for charity and fun
Gayle finds a fantastic Fly Agaric toadstool in Caddam Wood near Kirriemuir. Image: Richard Hancox.
I head into the woods near Kirriemuir on magical fungi foray
CR0055234, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Photographs of astronomer Robert Law, who works at Mills Observatory. Happy, smiling photos. Telling Robert's story of how he became Dundee's resident expert in amateur astronomy. Picture Shows; Robert Law using a telescope, Mills Observatory, Balgay Park, Glamis Road, Dundee, 30th September 2025. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
How self-taught stargazer overcame dashed astronaut dreams and became Dundee's own 'space man'
Hilltop view across countryside at Blairgowrie.
Top 5 things to do on a day out in Blairgowrie
Gayle explores an abandoned section of the A93 north of Blairgowrie
What happened when I explored the abandoned 'ghost road' north of Blairgowrie?
14
Mountain biker wearing number 164 and a red helmet jumps over a trail feature in the woods during the 2025 Scottish Enduro Championships at Ballo Hill.
Gallery: Scottish Enduro Series hits Ballo in Coupar Angus for a thrilling weekend of…
Gayle encounters this curious 'bee house' on her mission to find the remains of Tayfield viaduct.
I hunt for the 'lost' rail viaduct in Newport's Tayfield Estate
6
Two women wearing dryrobes standing outside a sauna.
How was my visit to Stirlingshire's newest sauna?