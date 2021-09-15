PROPERTY: Braecock Mill has roundhouse, fishing rights on Tay, private lake with island and 25 acres for £725,000

Braecock Mill sits in just under 26 acres of its own grounds on the banks of the Tay in Perthshire.

The stunning stone house is near the villages of Caputh and Murthly, between Dunkeld and Coupar Angus.

Nestled beside the Tay, Braecock Mill comes with a stretch of the river with ownership the midway point and fishing rights.

It also has its own lake stocked with brown trout. The lake has a pretty island with trees in its centre and there is a summerhouse to enjoy the view from.

Stunning former steading

Braecock Mill itself is a beautiful and spacious steading conversion. The entrance porch is used as a garden room and has triple aspect windows and lovely views.

Easily the most impressive space is the former horseroom. This stone roundhouse is now the living room and has a wood burning stove, vaulted timber lined ceiling and windows all round.

The adjacent dining hall has beautifully detailed wood panelling and doors leading to an inner courtyard.

The ground floor bedroom wing has two bedrooms and a family bathroom. Upstairs are three double bedrooms. The master has a walk-through dressing room and an en suite. One of the two guest bedrooms also has an en suite bathroom. The landing is used as a home office and there is a first floor terrace which faces west to capture the sunshine.

Braecock Mill has a parking area to one side and large gardens with lawn and mature trees. A seven acre paddock stretches down to the River Tay. Beside the field is a large tractor shed with its own water supply and rooftop solar panels.

All told, Braecock Mill comes with 25.7 acres of land. An enclosed area of around 17 acres has the lake with its island, summer house and woodland. Woods and grassland surround the lake, making it is an idyllic area for boating, fishing and woodland walks.

Braecock Mill is on sale with Galbraith for offers over £725,000.