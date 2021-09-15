Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
PROPERTY: Braecock Mill has roundhouse, fishing rights on Tay, private lake with island and 25 acres for £725,000

By Jack McKeown
September 15 2021, 1.20pm Updated: September 15 2021, 3.35pm
Braecock Mill sits in just under 26 acres of its own grounds on the banks of the Tay in Perthshire.

The stunning stone house is near the villages of Caputh and Murthly, between Dunkeld and Coupar Angus.

Nestled beside the Tay, Braecock Mill comes with a stretch of the river with ownership the midway point and fishing rights.

It also has its own lake stocked with brown trout. The lake has a pretty island with trees in its centre and there is a summerhouse to enjoy the view from.

Stunning former steading

Braecock Mill itself is a beautiful and spacious steading conversion. The entrance porch is used as a garden room and has triple aspect windows and lovely views.

Easily the most impressive space is the former horseroom. This stone roundhouse is now the living room and has a wood burning stove, vaulted timber lined ceiling and windows all round.

The adjacent dining hall has beautifully detailed wood panelling and doors leading to an inner courtyard.

The ground floor bedroom wing has two bedrooms and a family bathroom. Upstairs are three double bedrooms. The master has a walk-through dressing room and an en suite. One of the two guest bedrooms also has an en suite bathroom. The landing is used as a home office and there is a first floor terrace which faces west to capture the sunshine.

Braecock Mill has a parking area to one side and large gardens with lawn and mature trees. A seven acre paddock stretches down to the River Tay. Beside the field is a large tractor shed with its own water supply and rooftop solar panels.

All told, Braecock Mill comes with 25.7 acres of land. An enclosed area of around 17 acres has the lake with its island, summer house and woodland. Woods and grassland surround the lake, making it is an idyllic area for boating, fishing and woodland walks.

 

Braecock Mill is on sale with Galbraith for offers over £725,000. 

