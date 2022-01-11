PROPERTY: Former police station in heart of Falkland the perfect renovation project

Mill Yard is a handsome stone house in the centre of Falkland.

Located on Mill Wynd, it’s just a few steps from the town’s shops, pubs and cafes. The three-bedroom B listed house is around 200 years old and was one Falkland’s police station.

Mill Yard requires upgrading but is on sale at the (for Falkland) reasonable price of offers over £320,000.

On the ground floor is an entrance hallway with understair cupboard. To one side is the living room and to the other is a large downstairs bedroom. A door at the far end of the living room takes you through to the back of the house. Here there’s a kitchen with dining room off, rear hallway with back door, and a family bathroom.

Upstairs are two more double bedrooms. One of these has a dressing room off, which is roomy enough to be converted into an en suite bathroom.

Garden and outhouse

To the front of Mill Yard is a communal access road. A timber gate to the side gives access to the garden ground to the side and rear of the house. This has stone wall boundary and a lovely outlook over woodland.

The garden also has a brick outbuilding which could potentially be converted into a home office, or used as a storeroom.

Maspie Burn is at the foot of Mill Wynd and leads to the beautiful Maspie Den – a favourite for hikers and dog walkers.

The entire Falkland Estate is on the doorstep, with countless woodland walks as well as the two peaks of East and West Lomond – Fife’s highest hills.

With its historic High Street and iconic palace, Falkland is one of Scotland’s most special villages and a year-round tourist destination. It was used extensively in the hit television series Outlander and fans of the show make pilgrimages to the village.

As such, Mill Yard could make a lucrative holiday let. Or, more simply, it could be turned into a fantastic family home.

Mill Yard, Mill Wynd, Falkland is on sale with Thorntons for offers over £320,000.