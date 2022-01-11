Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
PROPERTY: Former police station in heart of Falkland the perfect renovation project

By Jack McKeown
January 11 2022, 5.20pm Updated: January 11 2022, 6.16pm
Mill Yard is a handsome stone house in the centre of Falkland.

Located on Mill Wynd, it’s just a few steps from the town’s shops, pubs and cafes. The three-bedroom B listed house is around 200 years old and was one Falkland’s police station.

Mill Yard requires upgrading but is on sale at the (for Falkland) reasonable price of offers over £320,000.

On the ground floor is an entrance hallway with understair cupboard. To one side is the living room and to the other is a large downstairs bedroom. A door at the far end of the living room takes you through to the back of the house. Here there’s a kitchen with dining room off, rear hallway with back door, and a family bathroom.

Upstairs are two more double bedrooms. One of these has a dressing room off, which is roomy enough to be converted into an en suite bathroom.

Garden and outhouse

To the front of Mill Yard is a communal access road. A timber gate to the side gives access to the garden ground to the side and rear of the house. This has stone wall boundary and a lovely outlook over woodland.

The garden also has a brick outbuilding which could potentially be converted into a home office, or used as a storeroom.

Maspie Burn is at the foot of Mill Wynd and leads to the beautiful Maspie Den – a favourite for hikers and dog walkers.

The entire Falkland Estate is on the doorstep, with countless woodland walks as well as the two peaks of East and West Lomond – Fife’s highest hills.

With its historic High Street and iconic palace, Falkland is one of Scotland’s most special villages and a year-round tourist destination. It was used extensively in the hit television series Outlander and fans of the show make pilgrimages to the village.

As such, Mill Yard could make a lucrative holiday let. Or, more simply, it could be turned into a fantastic family home.

Mill Yard, Mill Wynd, Falkland is on sale with Thorntons for offers over £320,000. 

 

