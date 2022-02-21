PROPERTY: Books and Bridges is the perfect Dundee holiday home for literature lovers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee holiday let firm has launched a retreat for book lovers.

Books and Bridges is a beautiful apartment overlooking Magdalen Green.

Operated by Clark Anderson, the two-bedroom flat is the company’s first themed holiday home. Inspired by the City of Discovery’s long love affair with literature, Books and Bridges is crammed with shelves full of reading material to dive into.

Newly renovated, the apartment is on the first floor of a traditional stone building. Its living room boasts superb views across Magdalen Green to the River Tay, the Rail Bridge and Fife.

Set up for bookworms, there is a library full of novels and non-fiction, a dimmable reading lamp and comfortable oxblood Chesterfield chairs to sink into.

Two queen size bedrooms, a fully equipped kitchen and a bathroom with walk-in shower complete the accommodation.

Clark Anderson has teamed up with the Cheesery in Dundee to offer a cheese and wine package that can be waiting when guests arrive.

Local bookshops

Running low on reading material? Nearby Perth Road has the Book Attic for secondhand bargains. The Bookhouse in Broughty Ferry and Big Dog Books in Dundee city centre are another pair of excellent local indie bookshops.

Clark Anderson was set up in 2017 by business partners Stuart Clark and Simon Anderson. Based in Dundee, the company manages holiday lets all across Scotland, and has around 50 properties on its books.

Dundee has a long literary history. Frankenstein author Mary Shelley spent some of her teenage years in the city.

Neil Forsyth wrote the Bob Servant books before going on to become a celebrated screenwriter. John Burnside, Andrew Murray Scott, Rosamunde Pilcher and A.L. Kennedy are among the many poets and novelists to have strong connections with the city. And of course there is DC Thomson, publisher of The Courier, Beano and Dandy, and the world’s oldest magazine still in publication in the Scots Magazine.

