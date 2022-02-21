PROPERTY: Books and Bridges is the perfect Dundee holiday home for literature lovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
PROPERTY: Books and Bridges is the perfect Dundee holiday home for literature lovers

By Jack McKeown
February 21 2022, 4.06pm
A Dundee holiday let firm has launched a retreat for book lovers.
Books and Bridges is a beautiful apartment overlooking Magdalen Green.

Operated by Clark Anderson, the two-bedroom flat is the company’s first themed holiday home. Inspired by the City of Discovery’s long love affair with literature, Books and Bridges is crammed with shelves full of reading material to dive into.

Newly renovated, the apartment is on the first floor of a traditional stone building. Its living room boasts superb views across Magdalen Green to the River Tay, the Rail Bridge and Fife.

Set up for bookworms, there is a library full of novels and non-fiction, a dimmable reading lamp and comfortable oxblood Chesterfield chairs to sink into.

Two queen size bedrooms, a fully equipped kitchen and a bathroom with walk-in shower complete the accommodation.

Clark Anderson has teamed up with the Cheesery in Dundee to offer a cheese and wine package that can be waiting when guests arrive.

Local bookshops

Running low on reading material? Nearby Perth Road has the Book Attic for secondhand bargains. The Bookhouse in Broughty Ferry and Big Dog Books in Dundee city centre are another pair of excellent local indie bookshops.

Clark Anderson was set up in 2017 by business partners Stuart Clark and Simon Anderson. Based in Dundee, the company manages holiday lets all across Scotland, and has around 50 properties on its books.

Dundee has a long literary history. Frankenstein author Mary Shelley spent some of her teenage years in the city.

Neil Forsyth wrote the Bob Servant books before going on to become a celebrated screenwriter. John Burnside, Andrew Murray Scott, Rosamunde Pilcher and A.L. Kennedy are among the many poets and novelists to have strong connections with the city. And of course there is DC Thomson, publisher of The Courier, Beano and Dandy, and the world’s oldest magazine still in publication in the Scots Magazine.

Books and Bridges is operated by Clark Anderson

