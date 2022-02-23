PROPERTY: Five homes with rivers at the foot of their gardens

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Everyone loves the sound and sight of running water. These five houses have gardens that run down to the river’s edge.

Gorgeous Milltown Cottage is in the hamlet of Pitnacree, near Grandtully in Highland Perthshire. The beautiful stone cottage dates from the early 19th Century and once belonged to Pitnacree estate.

Today it’s a fabulous modern home with a double height living room that has a wood burning stove in the exposed stone chimney breast. Steps lead up to a delightful mezzanine level that is a perfect spot for reading. Milltown Cottage has two bedrooms and the house previously had planning permission for an extension.

Best of all, the gardens at Milltown House run all the way down to the River Tay. There is a magical stretch of riverbank with an old timber boat shed. A lovely burn runs through a strip of woodland down once side of the grounds.

It’s on sale with Savills for offers over £325,000.

Cluain is a four-bedroom detached house with large conservatory. It lies near the village of Fortingall in the heart of Highland Perthshire.

The stone built house has been extended and offers excellent family accommodation. The drawing room has a cosy log burner while the sitting room has an open fire. A 30 foot wide conservatory stretches across the front of the house and has views over the Perthshire Highlands.

The large back garden has three ponds, all of which have filtration systems. The River Lyon flows serenely past at the foot of the garden.

Strutt & Parker are selling Cluain for offers over £485,000.

Number 1 Edenbridge is a property project in the Fife village of Pitlessie. The end terraced house is an empty shell that would be the perfect blank canvas for a developer.

The back garden is overgrown and in need of attention. Cut back the undergrowth, however, and you’ll find a wonderful garden that leads to the banks of the River Eden.

Thorntons are selling 1 Edenbridge for a fixed price of £145,000.

This unique house sits between Newburgh and Abernethy on the Tay Coast. It comes with 24 acres of land including fishing and shooting rights on the River Earn.

The open plan lounge/kitchen has a double height ceiling with exposed beams, a feature exposed brick wall and a wood burning stove. There are two large bedrooms, one of which is en suite, and a luxurious family bathroom. The house also has roof mounted solar panels.

The garden has fabulous views over the River Earn, and there’s a pier just a few steps from the rear door.

It’s on sale with Purple Bricks for offers over £320,000.

Mansfield Lodge is a hidden gem. It’s located down a short lane just a few steps from the Main Street through the beautiful town of Callander.

The detached two story home requires upgrading but could be a fantastic family home. The living room has a bay window and a door out to the rear garden. One of the four bedrooms is downstairs and has an en suite bathroom. Upstairs are three more bedrooms. The master bedroom has an en suite and a balcony from which to enjoy views over the River Teith.

Outside, the back garden is overgrown but has huge potential, running down to the edge of the river. A summerhouse here would be the perfect place to watch the Teith flow past.

Mansfield Lodge is on sale with Slater Hogg & Howison for offers over £295,000.