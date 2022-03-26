Amazing eco-home in the heart of Glen Doll is surrounded by wilderness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Blair House occupies perhaps the most beautiful spot in the Angus Glens.

Located at the head of Glen Doll on the path to Corrie Fee it enjoys incredible views in all directions.

Blair House was a former farm building that was used as a Forestry Commission hostel and in 1968 was taken over by the Edinburgh Academy. For more than 40 years the school used it as a residential outdoor education centre. Hundreds of children stayed there and it made a lasting impact on many of them.

One of those children was Eleanor Harris. Her father was a teacher at the Edinburgh Academy and she has precious memories of trips there as a young girl.

When, in 2014, the school took the decision to sell Blair House, Eleanor made the “crazy decision” to buy it. “At the time my choices were buy a small flat in Edinburgh or take on this mad project in Glen Doll,” she explains.

“I decided nothing was gained by going for the sensible choice so I went for it. My idea was to upgrade and restore the house so it could be used to inspire the next generation of children.”

Major setback

A couple of years into the project, disaster struck. Eleanor continues: “We had just completed a refurbishment of Blair House when the neighbouring building caught fire. The fire spread through the roof and burned the house to the ground.”

The blaze was a sore blow to Eleanor. However, she picked herself up, dusted herself down and continued. “It was quite upsetting at the time, of course,” she admits. “But it happened in spring, when the flowers were bursting out and wildlife was buzzing around. I realised it wasn’t the house I fell in love with, it was the glen. And the glen was still there.”

Turning disappointment into opportunity, Eleanor vowed to build something special and unique. “I had three things in mind. I wanted to use local materials as much as possible. It had to be a house which cohabits with nature. And I wanted it to be a place people can still come to.”

Eleanor commissioned architect Tom Morton of Cupar firm Arc, and Forfar based joiner Barry Greenhill to build the new Blair House.

Construction took place between 2017 and this year, but was significantly hampered by covid and its resulting lockdowns.

The wait was worth it, however. Blair House as a beautiful and fascinating home. To the front it has a turf wall which over time will support ferns, grasses, moss and flowers.

Outstanding eco-home

The rest of the house is clad in Scottish larch, which requires no maintenance, is sustainable, and will weather nicely into its environment. Natural fibre creates breathable, low carbon insulation.

One of the most unusual elements is the use of clay block and clay plaster to create the walls.

Eleanor explains: “The clay creates thermal mass. One of the problems with most new build houses is they’re great at keeping warm but terrible at keeping cool. I know it seems strange to think about in Scotland but global warming is going to make heatwaves more common in the coming years.

“Blair House should be warm in the winter and cool in the summer.”

The five bedroom home has its main living areas oriented to the south to maximise solar gain. This has the added benefit of capturing glorious mountain and river views. Two huge windows frame the outlook along the glen and can be opened onto a veranda.

A picture window runs along the west side of the house and is cleverly placed to be at eye level from the dining table.

The kitchen faces to the front of the house, while a large utility room provides plenty of space for taking off mucky boots and towelling wet dogs after a day in the hills.

There are two bedrooms and a shower room on the ground floor. The larger of these bedrooms has an alcove for bunkbeds and can be made into a mini dormitory.

Amazing views

A half landing on the stairs has a fantastic window seat that provides a sunny spot for reading or looking at the scenery.

On the upper level are three bedrooms, a large study/library, shower room and a WC. Tall, thin windows in both gables maximise solar gain while minimising heat loss.

Sliding doors open onto a wonderful first floor balcony. This has planters built into its balustrades that are intended for growing Alpine flowers, helping integrate the house into its environment.

Nesting for birds and bats has been built into the roof at Blair House. “We’ve already got great tits or bluetits in there. I hope we’ll have swallows, martins and bats before long,” Eleanor says. “I want the house to be part of the natural environment and a haven for wildlife.”

The roof is clad in thin concrete sheeting which should take on moss and lichen over time, again deepening Blair House’s connection with the wild nature of Glen Doll.

Solar panels on the rooftop generate hot water and Blair House is designed for the future installation of photovoltaic panels. Rooftop vents are part of a passive heat recovery system. The house is designed to stay warm through solar gain, the bodyheat of its occupants, and warmth generated by electrical items such as cooker, kettle and fridge.

Outside space

Blair House has parking to the front, while to the rear is a modest garden with some of the finest views in Scotland. Stone from the original building has been used for landscaping and helps the house fit into its landscape.

A writer, historian and illustrator, Eleanor, 43, recently took on the role of natural capital and carbon leader with Scottish property consultancy firm Galbraith.

Blair House is completed, however some of the interior remains unfinished for the new owner to put their stamp on. Most notably the clay plaster has been left with its natural brown finish.

“Viewers have been divided on it,” Eleanor smiles. “Some want to paint it, and you get clay paints so that’s easy to do. Others really like the natural finish and think it makes the house feel cosy.”

Blair House has been cleverly designed so it can either be used as a family home or as the outdoor retreat it was once used as.

Being located in Edinburgh and having a demanding new job means Eleanor can’t devote as much time to Blair House so she has decided to put it on the market.

“It will be a wrench but it feels like it’s time to pass it on to someone else. I will still be a regular visitor to Glen Doll and I can’t wait to see what the new owners do with the house.”

Blair House, Glen Doll, is on sale with Galbraith for offers over £320,000.