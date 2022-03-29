Binnhill Tower: Historic folly overlooking the Tay on sale for £80,000

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Standing four-storeys high on a wooded hillside overlooking the Tay, Binnhill Tower is a landmark building.

Less than a mile away from better known Kinnoull Hill Tower, it occupies a similar lofty wooded spot with a fine outlook over the Tay.

Built in 1813 by Francis Gray, 14th Lord Gray, of Kinfauns Castle, it was originally used as an observatory and focal point.

Perth City’s Architect William Mackenzie designed the tower. His other works include the A.K. Bell Library, Clunie Church and the Manse of Kinfauns.

The latter half of the 20th Century saw Binnhill Tower fall into disrepair. It was vandalised and the roof rotted away.

In the early 1990s planning permission was granted to turn the tower into a holiday home. Work was never completed, however, and Binnhill Tower fell further into disrepair.

New owner

Vicki Galligan bought the B listed building in 2015. The 39-year old from Dundee originally planned to restore the tower. “My son was born that year and I took a notion that it would be fantastic for us to have a restored tower when he was older.

“The realities of working on a four storey building with a toddler were very different, however, and we didn’t get as far forward as we would have liked.

“We didn’t apply for permission to turn the tower into a home. Instead we focused on restoring the parts of the original tower that could be done without planning permission.”

A good deal of work has been completed, however. Binnhill Tower now has a roof to protect the structure from the rain. Rotten beams have been cut out and replaced with new timbers.

The tower has four levels, each very similar in size. A spiral stair runs inside a turret, giving access to upper levels and the rooftop.

The front door opens into the ground floor. On the first floor is a gothic window that faces southwest and captures far-reaching views. The second floor mirrors the first, while the third floor has windows in all four walls to capture the panorama in all directions. The rooftop has incredible views across the Tay to the Lomond Hills.

Track to the tower

The nearest parking to Binnhill Tower is at a layby on a minor road. From there it’s a short uphill woodland walk to reach the tower. Vicki adds: “There is a track to the tower and you can request a key from the Forestry Commission. That let us get a pick-up truck up there so we could transport materials on site.”

Binnhill Tower sits in its own plot and the surrounding land is owned by the Forestry Commission.

Vicki has decided to sell Binnhill Tower. Subject to permission, it could be converted into an amazing and unique home with living room and kitchen on ground and first floors, and bedrooms on the second and third floors.

All it needs is a buyer with the right combination of know-how, deep pockets and a sense of grandeur.

Binnhill Tower is on sale with Thorntons for offers over £80,000.