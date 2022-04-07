Inside 4 of Tayside and Fife’s best rural homes – and one even bigger escape to the country

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Looking to get away from it all? Then here are some top rural homes to enjoy peace, privacy and seclusion from.

Clathymore

Clathymore Farm Cottage is a beautiful home in the countryside a few miles southwest of Perth.

Extended and reconfigured in 2008, it has four double bedrooms including an en suite master. The fantastic living room has a vaulted ceiling with exposed structural timber, and a wood burning stove.

Without doubt one of the finest features is the beautifully manicured garden. It comes complete with a modern home office pod that’s perfect for working from home.

Clathymore Cottage is on sale for offers over £380,000.

Drumbogle

Also in Perthshire, Drumbogle is on a country road between Scone and Coupar Angus.

The traditional stone cottage was extended around a decade ago and offers spacious accommodation on one level. Accommodation comprises a living room, kitchen, dining room, garden room, three bedrooms, bathroom and shower room.

As well as a garden there’s a paddock and woodland that adds up to just under three acres.

Drumbogle is on sale for offers over £525,000.

Cairney Cottage

Don’t be fooled by that modern looking exterior. Inside, Cairney Cottage has all the rustic charm of a French farmhouse.

The four bedroom home lies just outside the hamlet of Milton of Finavon in rural Angus.

The interior is a marvel, with a a wealth of exposed beams, stone walls and split-levels.

With lower and upper lounges, a gallery and a dining room there are plenty of public spaces. A pretty garden wraps around the home.

Cairney Cottage is on sale for offers over £295,000.

Woodlands Cottage

This traditional cottage is on the outskirts of Dunino, a hamlet a few miles from St Andrews.

Enjoying a large plot and surrounded by trees it has shelter and privacy. Inside are three bedrooms including an en suite master. An extension houses the open plan kitchen/living room which has a wood burning stove and patio doors to the garden.

Woodlands Cottage is on sale for offers over £375,000

Ropelawshiel

Okay, so this one is not in Courier Country. It does offer the ultimate getaway from the hustle and bustle though.

To reach Ropelawshiel you need to drive along three and a half miles of Forestry track. Located 16 miles from Hawick, in the Borders, it’s surrounded by forest and moorland. A river flows through the garden of Ropelawshiel.

Originally built around 200 years ago as a shepherd’s cottage, Ropelawshiel has been modernised in recent times. Well insulated, it has solar panels, underfloor heating and a wood-burning boiler. As well as a three bedroom main house there’s an annex apartment.

With no other houses for miles around it offers the ultimate in peace and quiet. Zero light pollution means the night sky is wonderful as well.

Ropelawshiel is on sale for offers over £415,000.