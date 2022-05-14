Inside Woodcroft: One of Perth’s finest homes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Woodcroft may well be one of Perth’s best homes.

It’s located on a private road that slopes upwards from the River Tay. Perth City Centre is a short walk away, while a path behind the house leads up Kinnoull Hill.

The beautiful arts and crafts house dates from 1905 and was bought in 2017 by Claire Dingwall Slater.

She moved to Perth after a successful career in London where she worked in human resources.

“I loved my career and my time in London but I grew up in Scotland and I missed the people and all the wide open spaces,” she explains.

Claire has spent an estimated £300,000 overhauling the home and turning it into a hugely popular guesthouse.

Her hard work has not gone unrewarded. VisitScotland awarded it five stars and the Good Hotel Guide named Woodcroft its Scottish Guest House of the Year.

Exploring the house

A gravel path leads to the front door which opens into a vestibule with original tiles and leads into a magnificent reception hall. With its original oak panelling, broad oak staircase and carved door facings this is a beautiful space.

An equally characterful study lies off the hall. It too has oak panelling as well as a carved fire surround and built-in cabinetry.

The handsome drawing room has an arts and crafts ceiling with latticed timber and ornate cornices. A set of windows overlooks the garden and there is a wonderful turret window area that has excellent views across Perth and is a fine spot to enjoy a morning coffee or an evening glass of wine.

A family room is equally outstanding, with a barrel vaulted ceiling, cosy fire and a curved timber door that opens into the garden.

The spacious dining room has its own ornate ceiling. Luxury wallpaper by Cole & Son compliments the style of the house. An open fire is roaring away during my visit, casting a warming glow over the room.

“We started off just doing breakfast here but I really like cooking so I started doing an evening menu as well which has proved really popular,” Claire explains.

“I also wanted to create my dream kitchen, which is what I’ve been able to do here.”

Fantastic kitchen

Once a series of smaller rooms, the huge kitchen has a large central island, plenty of dining space, and a comfortable sofa at one end.

Claire lets out the main bedrooms and lives in what was once the servants’ quarters at the back of the house. These consist of a double bedroom, shower room and storeroom.

Up the beautiful staircase lie the main letting bedrooms. “The turret suite is our most impressive room,” Claire explains. She’s not kidding. It occupies the space above the drawing room and enjoys even more outstanding views from its elevated position.

From the turret windows you can see the Tay flowing through Perth City Centre. On a clear day the mountains of Highland Perthshire form a ridge along the horizon.

Claire converted what was once another double bedroom into a huge en suite bathroom for the turret suite. This has a walk-in shower and a freestanding bath.

The garden room looks – as its name suggests – over the extensive garden. It also has an en suite with a large shower.

Beautiful bedrooms

Meanwhile, the huge city view suite occupies the attic at the rear of Woodcroft. It has views over Perth from a pretty arched window. An antique writing desk is placed in the window. As well as a bedroom there’s a cosy living area with comfortable sofa and chairs. The bathroom has a freestanding clawfoot bath and a walk in shower.

A fourth upstairs bedroom also enjoys views over Perth and the river from a large bay window.

The wraparound gardens are another excellent feature at Woodcroft. “I didn’t do anything to them,” Claire admits. “They were all the work of the previous owner. All I’ve done is get a gardener to come in a couple of hours a week to keep them looking good.”

Carefully chosen flowers and shrubs create a wealth of colour throughout the year. A towering monkey puzzle tree has been standing in the garden since well before Woodcroft itself was built. Walk to the top of the gently sloping lawn and there’s a fantastic vista across Perth and a bench to sit and enjoy it from.

A small area to one side has been fenced off and used to house chickens to provide fresh eggs each day. A large double garage and a stone outbuilding offer plenty of storage space.

Kinnoull Hill

Meanwhile a gate at the corner of the garden leads onto a quiet lane. Claire explains: “If you go out of that gate there’s a path up into the woods. You can be at the top of Kinnoull Hill in about 20 minutes.”

Instead of operating Woodcroft as a standard bed and breakfast Claire decided to go for the luxury end of the market. There are only three letting rooms and all are sumptuously appointed. Prices start at £189 a night for the cosy garden room, with the huge turret suite costing from £261 a night.

“I wanted to make it a luxurious experience,” Claire continues. “We’ve got the best quality beds I could find, the plushest carpets. I put in high end bathrooms and use the highest thread count Egyptian cotton linen I could find. The rooms all have antique furniture that’s in keeping with the character of the building.”

Since buying Woodcroft, Claire has met and married her husband, Alick. The couple own Muir Estate near Callander. Its 188 acres include a lodge and bothy that are rented out as holiday accommodation. Claire and Alick have also started a deer farm on the land, which comprises forestry and a loch. During lockdown Claire learned how to butcher the animals and the couple plan to offer farm-to-fork venison once their deer have matured.

With ambitious plans for the estate, Claire has reluctantly decided to put Woodcroft on the market. “I will miss this place enormously,” she says. “It’s been a real labour of love for me. Shuttling between the estate and Woodcroft is getting to be a bit too much so something had to give.”

Woodcroft, Bellwood Park, Perth is on sale for offers over £950,000.