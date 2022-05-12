Why a Manchester property developer set his sights on Kirkcaldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Why a Manchester property developer set his sights on Kirkcaldy

By Maria Gran
May 12 2022, 1.54pm Updated: May 12 2022, 2.06pm
Cluny Court on Chapelton Drive, Kirkcaldy.
Cluny Court on Chapelton Drive, Kirkcaldy.

A Fife office building is set for a new lease of life thanks to investment by a Manchester property developer.

Cluny Court in Kirkcaldy has been sold for £375,000 to developer Nabeel Mussarat.

He plans to redevelop the 25,000 sq ft site to attract new tenants.

Part of the building is occupied by Singula Decisions, a firm that helps pay-TV companies around the world compete with Netflix.

In 2020, the firm submitted an application for planning permission in principle to demolish the office suites and make way for drive-thrus.

It then said Cluny Court was “no longer fit for purpose“.

Cluny Court could be ‘commercial beacon’

Mr Mussarat took on the site, adjacent to Fife Central Retail Park, last month.

He said: “This area that already has a strong professional presence and redeveloping this site may add further value to the building and the area in general.

Manchester property developer Nabeel Mussarat.

“I aim to attract new commercial tenants which in turn will further improve the area and build on the professional hub Kirkcaldy is already proving to be.

“Cluny Court could be a commercial beacon and revitalise the professional scene in the area if the right amount of redevelopment goes into it.”

The building is a purpose-built modern detached office blocks with two floors accessed via a double height glazed atrium reception.

Mr Mussarat plans to update the current interior of the office in order to attract a wide range of companies.

Securing Kirkcaldy’s future in business

As the building is now partially tenanted, the Manchester developer will start to advertise vacancies.

This is Mr Mussarat’s first development in Scotland. He has no plans for other Scottish sites, but does not rule out the possibility.

The office building currently houses one firm.

He said: “I’m used to developments in areas closer to home, but when I was presented this opportunity I thought it would be an interesting learning experience to investigate this project.

“This particular complex has enough foot traffic to thrive under the correct development plans.

“It will hopefully one day prove to be even more of a professional hub that secures Kirkcaldy’s place as a business settlement in the future.”

“With more of my time being spent in Scotland with Cluny Court, the chance to capitalise on this foothold and look at other potential sites is always a strong possibility.”

