Why a Manchester property developer set his sights on Kirkcaldy

A Fife office building is set for a new lease of life thanks to investment by a Manchester property developer.

Cluny Court in Kirkcaldy has been sold for £375,000 to developer Nabeel Mussarat.

He plans to redevelop the 25,000 sq ft site to attract new tenants.

Part of the building is occupied by Singula Decisions, a firm that helps pay-TV companies around the world compete with Netflix.

In 2020, the firm submitted an application for planning permission in principle to demolish the office suites and make way for drive-thrus.

It then said Cluny Court was “no longer fit for purpose“.

Cluny Court could be ‘commercial beacon’

Mr Mussarat took on the site, adjacent to Fife Central Retail Park, last month.

He said: “This area that already has a strong professional presence and redeveloping this site may add further value to the building and the area in general.

“I aim to attract new commercial tenants which in turn will further improve the area and build on the professional hub Kirkcaldy is already proving to be.

“Cluny Court could be a commercial beacon and revitalise the professional scene in the area if the right amount of redevelopment goes into it.”

The building is a purpose-built modern detached office blocks with two floors accessed via a double height glazed atrium reception.

Mr Mussarat plans to update the current interior of the office in order to attract a wide range of companies.

Securing Kirkcaldy’s future in business

As the building is now partially tenanted, the Manchester developer will start to advertise vacancies.

This is Mr Mussarat’s first development in Scotland. He has no plans for other Scottish sites, but does not rule out the possibility.

He said: “I’m used to developments in areas closer to home, but when I was presented this opportunity I thought it would be an interesting learning experience to investigate this project.

“This particular complex has enough foot traffic to thrive under the correct development plans.

“It will hopefully one day prove to be even more of a professional hub that secures Kirkcaldy’s place as a business settlement in the future.”

“With more of my time being spent in Scotland with Cluny Court, the chance to capitalise on this foothold and look at other potential sites is always a strong possibility.”