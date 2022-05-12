Hamish McHamish: St Andrews home of Scotland’s most famous cat goes on sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Property

Hamish McHamish: St Andrews home of Scotland’s most famous cat goes on sale

By Jack McKeown
May 12 2022, 1.33pm Updated: May 12 2022, 2.04pm


The home of Scotland’s most famous cat has gone on sale.

Hamish McHamish was a beloved character in St Andrews during his 15 year life.

The ginger cat roamed the town every day, posing for pictures with tourists and being fed by local residents.



From shops to student flats, his daily meanderings saw him explore every nook and cranny of the Fife coastal town.

A Hamish McHamish Facebook profile was set up, with messages purportedly composed by the cat recounting his daily adventures.

The famous feline had nearly 5,000 Facebook friends. A local bookshop had a “Hamish recommends” section with seafood cookbooks and fiction featuring cats.

In 2012 Hamish went from local to international fame with the publication of a book, Hamish McHamish of St Andrews: Cool Cat About Town.

Hamish goes international

Eight years later, in 2020, Florida-based Scottish author and artist Robert Lewis Heron penned a series of illustrated stories about the adventures of Hamish and his friends, the local children of St Andrews.

Sadly, Hamish passed away in 2014 at the age of 15.

Such was his popularity, local people rallied around to raise money for a lasting tribute to the cat, and a statue was unveiled in his honour by Fife Provost Jim Leishman in the town’s Church Square.

Now Hamish McHamish’s former home has gone on sale. The cat may have been famed for never being in his home, but he did ostensibly live at 4 Loudens Close.

Just off South Street, in the heart of St Andrews, the B listed house has two bedrooms, both with en suite shower rooms, and a separate studio apartment with its own entrance. The current owners operate the studio as a popular Airbnb let called The Wee Room.

Outside, there is a sheltered garden that’s ideal for sitting out enjoying drinks after a round of golf. The garden has a headstone that provides a fitting memorial to Hamish.

 

4 Loudens Close, St Andrews is on sale for offers over £695,000.

