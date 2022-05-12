Hamish McHamish: St Andrews home of Scotland’s most famous cat goes on sale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The home of Scotland’s most famous cat has gone on sale.

Hamish McHamish was a beloved character in St Andrews during his 15 year life.

The ginger cat roamed the town every day, posing for pictures with tourists and being fed by local residents.

From shops to student flats, his daily meanderings saw him explore every nook and cranny of the Fife coastal town.

A Hamish McHamish Facebook profile was set up, with messages purportedly composed by the cat recounting his daily adventures.

The famous feline had nearly 5,000 Facebook friends. A local bookshop had a “Hamish recommends” section with seafood cookbooks and fiction featuring cats.

In 2012 Hamish went from local to international fame with the publication of a book, Hamish McHamish of St Andrews: Cool Cat About Town.

Hamish goes international

Eight years later, in 2020, Florida-based Scottish author and artist Robert Lewis Heron penned a series of illustrated stories about the adventures of Hamish and his friends, the local children of St Andrews.

Sadly, Hamish passed away in 2014 at the age of 15.

Such was his popularity, local people rallied around to raise money for a lasting tribute to the cat, and a statue was unveiled in his honour by Fife Provost Jim Leishman in the town’s Church Square.

Now Hamish McHamish’s former home has gone on sale. The cat may have been famed for never being in his home, but he did ostensibly live at 4 Loudens Close.

Just off South Street, in the heart of St Andrews, the B listed house has two bedrooms, both with en suite shower rooms, and a separate studio apartment with its own entrance. The current owners operate the studio as a popular Airbnb let called The Wee Room.

Outside, there is a sheltered garden that’s ideal for sitting out enjoying drinks after a round of golf. The garden has a headstone that provides a fitting memorial to Hamish.

4 Loudens Close, St Andrews is on sale for offers over £695,000.