Rooms with a view: Inside 5 Tayside and Fife properties with stunning outlooks

By Jack McKeown
May 18 2022, 4.39pm Updated: May 18 2022, 4.46pm
Scotland is a country that has some fantastic scenery. So why wouldn’t you want a home that looks out over it?

Here we take a look at five houses that all have one thing in common – fantastic views.

Stanley

This extraordinary house is in the Perthshire village of Stanley. Horsey Reach sits on a clifftop overlooking a bend of the Tay. Built in 2010 it was designed to take advantage of unparalleled views over Scotland’s longest river.

The three-storey house has five en suite bedrooms, a family room, and an outstanding open plan lounge/dining/kitchen with vaulted ceiling. The lower ground floor has a studio that could be another bedroom.

A wood burning stove and oil central heating provide warmth, while solar panels help reduce bills.

Outside there are multiple levels of decking, all of which have fabulous views of the Tay flowing past.

A three-bedroom chalet, Horsey Reach Lodge, sits next to the main house and is available alongside the main house for offers over £148,000.

Horsey Reach is on sale for offers over £594,000.

East Neuk

Enjoying an elevated position, this end terrace house sits on the waterfront at St Monans.

The three-bedroom home faces south and gets sunshine throughout the day. The living room has a fantastic picture window with sweeping views across the coast and out to sea.

The ground floor has a living room, dining room, kitchen, utility, two bedrooms and a shower room. Upstairs is another bedroom and a bathroom.

39 Miller Terrace, St Monans is on sale for offers over £350,000.

Gilmerton

This wonderful extended cottage is in Gilmerton, a charming hamlet a short distance from Crieff.

Downstairs there is a living room with adjacent kitchen, while upstairs the cottage has a bedroom and shower room.

Lorne Cottage has been beautifully altered with a contemporary extension. The timber clad structure has full height windows and a wood burning stove.

A decked terrace provides a sunny spot to sit out and enjoy far reaching views across the rolling Perthshire countryside.

Lorne Cottage, Gilmerton is on sale for offers over £200,000. 

Arbroath

Want a home that’s close to the sea? This traditional fisherman’s cottage in Arbroath has a garden that backs directly onto the beach.

While in need of a little modernisation it’s on at an attractive price. There are three double bedrooms, a living room and kitchen.

When it comes to homes with views, the cottage is up there with the best of them. To the rear a concrete garden backs directly onto the beach, making a lovely spot to enjoy views out to sea.

Many houses on the street have had modern extensions added to take full advantage of the outlook.

Seagate, Arbroath is on sale for offers over £175,000.

Kenmore

This pretty little traditional three bedroom cottage is in the Highland Perthshire village of Kenmore.

Located directly opposite the Kenmore Hotel, Nurses Cottage needs a little bit of upgrading but has the potential to be a beautiful family home, retirement property or holiday let.

Without doubt one of its finest features is the back garden, which is a stone’s throw from Loch Tay and affords beautiful views over the water from its raised vantage point.

Nurses Cottage, Kenmore is on sale for offers over £199,000. 

