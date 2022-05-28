Dundee house adapted for disabled teenager featured on Scotland’s Home of the Year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee house adapted for disabled teenager featured on Scotland’s Home of the Year

By Jack McKeown
May 28 2022, 1.12pm
A semi-detached house in Dundee that’s been cleverly modified for a disabled child features on Scotland’s Home of the Year.

Katie and Daniel Radtke own Our Adapted Home, a semi-detached new build house in Ballumbie.

Katie, 39, and Daniel, 48, bought the home in 2019 and moved in the following summer.

The house has been extensively modified for the couple’s 14-year old disabled daughter Jessica. It has runners and hoists in the ceiling, an accessible wetroom, a profiling bed, and other equipment designed to make life easier for Jessica.

At the same time it is a bright and colourful modern family home. “It was really important to us that our house not look clinical,” Katie says. “We wanted it to be homely and welcoming. I really like colour so I made sure there was a lot of vibrancy.

“Daniel isn’t as keen on bright colours so he has his man cave upstairs with his sofa and guitars.”

A lot of thought went into creating Our Adapted Home. “The important thing for us was to design a home that would see Jessica into adulthood,” Katie continues. “We met with physical therapists and occupational therapists to make sure the equipment we installed is futureproof.”

Designed for life

Our Adapted Home has a large open plan living area on the ground floor. Jessica’s bedroom, an adjoining wet room and her day room are also at ground level. On the first floor is an en suite bedroom and Daniel’s man cave.

Living in the new house has improved Jessica’s quality of life. “She’s able to be much more independent and comfortable in her own home,” Katie explains.

One of the factors behind Katie and Daniel’s decision to take part in Scotland’s Home of the Year was a desire to help other families with disabled children.

Katie explains: “We want people to watch the show and see that you can have a home that is adapted but is still a family home. When we were doing the work we had an Instagram page – our_adapted_home – so that people could see what we were doing.

“It turned out there was a really good community on Instagram for this sort of thing. We had a lot of questions and messages of support from other families in similar positions to ours.”

 

Episode nine of Scotland’s Home of the Year is broadcast on BBC One Scotland on Monday May 30 at 8.30pm. The winners from all nine regional episodes go into a grand final broadcast on Monday June 6 where Scotland’s Home of the Year will be crowned.

  • Think your house has what it takes to become Scotland’s Home of the Year? The show’s producers are looking for the finest properties to feature in the fifth series of the programme. To apply visit: www.bbc.co.uk/shoty

House price tracker: What are the average house prices in your area?

