Home bargains: 5 Tayside and Fife houses with the biggest discounts

Inflation is close to 10%. House prices are rising. Everything costs more.

Is it still possible to find a bargain property? Yes it is.

We look at five houses in Tayside and Fife that have had their prices slashed.

Kelty

This detached stone lodge sits in the countryside near the Fife village of Kelty. It has two bedrooms, lounge, kitchen, conservatory and a family bathroom. With gardens that stretch to a third of an acre there’s plenty of space to extend.

Heating is supplied by an oil boiler and a wood burning stove. Originally marketed at £312,500 the lodge has been reduced by £47,500 to o/o £265,000 – a drop of 15.2%.

Perth

This handsome stone villa on Perth’s Dunkeld Road has been run as a bed and breakfast. With no fewer than nine bedrooms and eight bathrooms it has a huge amount of space.

Buyers wishing to turn it back into a family home may have to spend a good bit on modernisation and upgrading. However, a 15.8% price reduction from £285,000 to £240,000 should help fund the works.

Forfar

This two-bedroom terraced house on Canmore Street is just a stone’s throw from Forfar High Street.

On the ground floor there’s a lounge and kitchen. Upstairs the house has two bedrooms and a bathroom. There’s a courtyard garden to the rear.

Originally marketed at o/o £120,000 the asking price has been dropped 16.7% to £100,000, making it something of a bargain property

Blairgowrie

Currently run as a successful business, this two bedroom house in Blairgowrie has a separate six bedroom annex. Its owners claim letting the rooms out earns between £70,000 – £90,000 a year.

To the front is a parking area with space for multiple cars, while there is a large enclosed garden to the rear. Is it a bargain property? A hefty 21.4% reduction has seen the asking price cut from £444,950 to £349,950.

Errol

Located just off the A90, Middlebank Farmhouse sits a large plot gardens and grounds.

The spacious house has five bedrooms, three reception rooms and a double garage.

Offered separately is stabling for six horses, a workshop and two paddocks stretching to 1.58 acres – making it an ideal equestrian property. Offers over £10,000 are invited for the paddocks, and £20,000 for the stables.

The main house has seen its price slashed by almost a third from £550,000 to just £389,000.