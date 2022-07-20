Home bargains: 5 Tayside and Fife houses with the biggest discounts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home bargains: 5 Tayside and Fife houses with the biggest discounts

By Jack McKeown
July 20 2022, 3.21pm Updated: July 21 2022, 6.10am
Inflation is close to 10%. House prices are rising. Everything costs more.

Is it still possible to find a bargain property? Yes it is.

We look at five houses in Tayside and Fife that have had their prices slashed.

Kelty

This detached stone lodge sits in the countryside near the Fife village of Kelty. It has two bedrooms, lounge, kitchen, conservatory and a family bathroom. With gardens that stretch to a third of an acre there’s plenty of space to extend.

Heating is supplied by an oil boiler and a wood burning stove. Originally marketed at £312,500 the lodge has been reduced by £47,500 to o/o £265,000 – a drop of 15.2%.

Perth

This handsome stone villa on Perth’s Dunkeld Road has been run as a bed and breakfast. With no fewer than nine bedrooms and eight bathrooms it has a huge amount of space.

Buyers wishing to turn it back into a family home may have to spend a good bit on modernisation and upgrading. However, a 15.8% price reduction from £285,000 to £240,000 should help fund the works.

Forfar

This two-bedroom terraced house on Canmore Street is just a stone’s throw from Forfar High Street.

On the ground floor there’s a lounge and kitchen. Upstairs the house has two bedrooms and a bathroom. There’s a courtyard garden to the rear.

Originally marketed at o/o £120,000 the asking price has been dropped 16.7% to £100,000, making it something of a bargain property

Blairgowrie

Currently run as a successful business, this two bedroom house in Blairgowrie has a separate six bedroom annex. Its owners claim letting the rooms out earns between £70,000 – £90,000 a year.

To the front is a parking area with space for multiple cars, while there is a large enclosed garden to the rear. Is it a bargain property? A hefty 21.4% reduction has seen the asking price cut from £444,950 to £349,950. 

Errol

Located just off the A90, Middlebank Farmhouse sits a large plot gardens and grounds.

The spacious house has five bedrooms, three reception rooms and a double garage.

Offered separately is stabling for six horses, a workshop and two paddocks stretching to 1.58 acres – making it an ideal equestrian property. Offers over £10,000 are invited for the paddocks, and £20,000 for the stables.

The main house has seen its price slashed by almost a third from £550,000 to just £389,000.

 

 

[[title]]