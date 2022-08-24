5 of the best: Properties with solar panels in Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
5 of the best: Properties with solar panels in Tayside and Fife

By Jack McKeown
August 24 2022, 12.20pm Updated: August 24 2022, 1.05pm
Woodend Cottage, Hazelton, Cupar.
Woodend Cottage, Hazelton, Cupar.

With electricity costs set to hit scary new highs having a house that generates power is a real plus. We’ve picked five of the best homes with solar panels.

Fife

Nestled in woodland near the River Tay in northeast Fife, Woodend Cottage is a picture postcard home.

Built in 1850 and extended in 1984, the five-bedroom house has plenty of space.

The living room has a wood burning stove to keep you cosy through winter. And of course the rooftop solar panels will help keep electric bills low.

Woodend Cottage is on sale for offers over £580,000. 

Dundee

Rooftop solar panels aren’t just the preserve of houses costing upwards of half a million pounds. This two-bedroom court in Craighill Court in Dundee is very modestly priced.

Set just off the Kingsway arterial route through the city it has excellent transport links.

The interior is in good decorative order and it’s ready to move into. It has gas central heating and rooftop solar panels.

Craighill Court, Dundee, is on sale for offers over £120,000. 

Forfar

This detached four-bedroom new build house sits on the outskirts of Forfar.

Inside, kitchens and bathrooms are fitted and all that remains is to choose the floor coverings.

Solar panels provide power, while gas central heating, good insulation and double glazing help keep running costs low.

It has four bedrooms including an en suite principal bedroom.

The house, on Forfar’s Hazelwood Drive, is on sale for a fixed price of £290,000. 

Monifieth

A short walk from the beach and with views across the Tay, Waterside is appropriately named.

The four-bedroom villa has a recently upgraded kitchen and lounge and comes to the market in excellent condition.

The monobloc driveway has parking for numerous vehicles and there’s a suntrap back garden as well. Also handy on sunny days are its rooftop solar panels.

Waterside, Monifieth is on sale for offers over £310,000.

Blairgowrie

Golf Course Road is one of Blairgowrie’s most sought after streets. This traditional detached villa is a handsome house with the added modern benefit of solar panels.

Upgraded and extended, it has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms. An open fire and a wood burning stove means you can keep the house warm without having to rely too much on the gas boiler.

It’s on the market for offers over £445,995. 

Tags

Conversation

