5 of the best: Properties with solar panels in Tayside and Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With electricity costs set to hit scary new highs having a house that generates power is a real plus. We’ve picked five of the best homes with solar panels.

Fife

Nestled in woodland near the River Tay in northeast Fife, Woodend Cottage is a picture postcard home.

Built in 1850 and extended in 1984, the five-bedroom house has plenty of space.

The living room has a wood burning stove to keep you cosy through winter. And of course the rooftop solar panels will help keep electric bills low.

Woodend Cottage is on sale for offers over £580,000.

Dundee

Rooftop solar panels aren’t just the preserve of houses costing upwards of half a million pounds. This two-bedroom court in Craighill Court in Dundee is very modestly priced.

Set just off the Kingsway arterial route through the city it has excellent transport links.

The interior is in good decorative order and it’s ready to move into. It has gas central heating and rooftop solar panels.

Craighill Court, Dundee, is on sale for offers over £120,000.

Forfar

This detached four-bedroom new build house sits on the outskirts of Forfar.

Inside, kitchens and bathrooms are fitted and all that remains is to choose the floor coverings.

Solar panels provide power, while gas central heating, good insulation and double glazing help keep running costs low.

It has four bedrooms including an en suite principal bedroom.

The house, on Forfar’s Hazelwood Drive, is on sale for a fixed price of £290,000.

Monifieth

A short walk from the beach and with views across the Tay, Waterside is appropriately named.

The four-bedroom villa has a recently upgraded kitchen and lounge and comes to the market in excellent condition.

The monobloc driveway has parking for numerous vehicles and there’s a suntrap back garden as well. Also handy on sunny days are its rooftop solar panels.

Waterside, Monifieth is on sale for offers over £310,000.

Blairgowrie

Golf Course Road is one of Blairgowrie’s most sought after streets. This traditional detached villa is a handsome house with the added modern benefit of solar panels.

Upgraded and extended, it has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms. An open fire and a wood burning stove means you can keep the house warm without having to rely too much on the gas boiler.

It’s on the market for offers over £445,995.