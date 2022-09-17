£1.2m Highland Perthshire home comes with five-star holiday cottage and bothy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Property

£1.2m Highland Perthshire home comes with five-star holiday cottage and bothy

By Jack McKeown
September 17 2022, 7.41am Updated: September 17 2022, 9.11am
Mid Balchandy and its cottage and bothy sit in an acre of land.
Mid Balchandy and its cottage and bothy sit in an acre of land.

Mid Balchandy and its cottage and bothy is a wonderful trio of homes in a majestic Highland Perthshire setting.

Nestled in the hills a couple of miles outside Pitlochry, they enjoy sweeping views and have fantastic walks on their doorstep.

The cottage and bothy are five-star holiday lets with glowing reviews. Ginny Stacy-Marks lives in the main house with her dogs – 10-year old Black lab Chummy and 13-year old border terrier Twiglet – and four rescue cats. She previously lived on a farm in the hills to the south of Perth with her late husband Nigel and the couple also owned an art gallery in Perth.

Sadly, Nigel passed away in 2010. “I ran the farm and art gallery until 2014 but it became too much for me,” Ginny explains. “One New Year I had an epiphany and decided to start a new chapter in my life.

Main house at Mid Balchandy.

“I’m a people person and the farm was too remote. I wanted to buy a house and run holiday accommodation from it. My only stipulation was that it hadn’t been an Airbnb before. I wanted to start from scratch and not inherit any bad reviews.”

Ginny didn’t have to wait long for her dream home to materialise. She continues: “Just days after I decided to move, in January 2014, this place came on the market. It was perfect.”

Blank canvas

The two bedroom cottage hadn’t been lived in for many years and the bothy was partway through being turned into a home office.

Meanwhile, the main house is a former steading that was converted into a home in the 1990s. “I was the second person to live there after it was converted,” Ginny says. “The whole place was an ideal blank canvas.”

Cottage and bothy.

Ginny renovated and modernised all three buildings. She added sunrooms to the cottage and the bothy and put wood burning stoves in each.

The cottage has its own fenced in garden and is dog friendly. The bothy, meanwhile, has a raised terrace to the rear that provides a sheltered suntrap to enjoy the views from.

“My vision when I was creating the cottage and the bothy was I wanted everything to be five star,” Ginny explains. “I want people to have a perfect holiday. They come here tired from their working lives and leave a week later with a spring in their step.”

Main house and garden.

Nor was the main house neglected. It too underwent a thorough programme of works. “I remodelled it from a four-bedroom, two bathroom-house into a three-bedroom, three-bathroom house,” she says.

“I added an en suite to one of the upstairs bedrooms. And I treated myself by converting two bedrooms into a master suite with its own bathroom and dressing room.”

Exploring inside

The ground floor of the main house at Mid Balchandy has a beautiful flow to it. A sitting room, garden room, dining room and kitchen all run easily from one space to the next.

Sitting me down at her kitchen table and furnishing me with a slice of homemade cake Ginny continues: “It’s a very convivial house. When I have gatherings here people always drift easily from one space to the next.”

The kitchen at Mid Balchandy.

The large kitchen has a huge Aga that belts out heat during the colder months. “In the winter you can’t get near it without tripping over sleeping cats and dogs,” Ginny says.

Semi open-plan with the kitchen is a spacious dining room. From here glazed doors open into the lovely garden room. With exposed stone walls and huge banks of windows gazing across the Tay valley, it’s little wonder this is where Ginny spends most of her time.

The garden room is where Ginny spends most of her time.

“It’s such a nice room to be in,” Ginny enthuses. “I love birdwatching and there is so much wildlife here. You can watch red squirrels dig holes in the lawn to bury nuts in for winter.”

Wood burning stove

Adjacent to the garden room is the living room – or snug as Ginny calls it. This has smaller  windows, a cosier feel, and a wood burning stove. On the rainy September day I visit it’s burning merrily and casting warmth around the room. “It’s mainly on for the cats,” Ginny grins, pointing at two soporific felines curled up on the sofa.

The cosy snug.

Next to the snug is a study that Ginny uses as an exercise room. “I’m an avid cyclist and I also love open water swimming,” she says. An exercise bike is placed in front of a stable-style door to the garden. Opening the top section lets Ginny pedal away on icy or rainy days and enjoy a view to the hills.

Upstairs are three bedrooms. One double bedroom has an en suite shower room, while another is located next to a family bathroom.

Jack meets Grayson Purry.

Ginny opens the door to the master bedroom and her latest rescue kitten, Grayson Purry, rushes to the door to greet us. The tiny character was taken in by Ginny after being found, malnourished and unwell, on Pitlochry High Street. He’s recovering from cat flu and is confined to barracks until his quarantine period ends.

Cottage and bothy

The larger of the two holiday lets is the cottage. Over two storeys are two bedrooms, a living room, kitchen, dining room and garden room. Two wood burning stoves and an Aga provide plenty of warmth, and there’s full central heating as well.

The Cottage has two bedrooms.

The smaller bothy has an open plan living/dining/kitchen with a partly vaulted ceiling and wood burning stove, as well as a cosy bedroom. It’s a stylish and special space that’s popular with artists. Both the cottage and bothy are registered as holiday accommodation and qualify for 100% business rates relief.

The sunroom and garden at the Cottage.

Mid Balchandy’s grounds stretch to around an acre. They incorporate lawn, trees, and a wonderful Alpine rock garden Ginny recently created. Various ‘no mow’ areas are packed with wildflowers. There’s also a greenhouse, shed and dog kennels.

The stylish Bothy is popular with artists.

Aged 63, Ginny has decided the time has come to sell Mid Balchandy. “I have two cottages farther up the hill,” she says. “My sister lives in one and when this place sells I’ll move into the other. Highland Perthshire is magical and I’ve no plans to leave the area.

“I’m going to look out for a plot and build my dream home on it. It will be future proof – on one level, south facing, and super well insulated.

“You never know what’s round the corner so it’s important to live fully every day. I plan to spend my time walking the dogs, going for long bike rides and open water swimming in the Garry and the Tummel.”

Mid Balchandy sits in some of Highland Pertshire’s finest scenery.

Mid Balchandy, Pitlochry is on sale with Bell Ingram for offers over £1.2 million.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Property

Home buyers are taking home keys from sellers. Image correlating the article about how to sell home easily.
How to sell my home easily – with no upfront costs
Niki Caira in her back garden with the new build development in the background.
Fife Council finds controversial new-build is too close to neighbour - but nothing will…
4
photo shows two men in yellow waterproofs, knee deep in muddy floodwater in a Perth street.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: I want to buy a house in Tayside but climate change is…
1
To go with story by Graham Brown. Angus planners are recommending refusal for 136 new homes on Glamis Road Forfar. Picture shows; Glamis Road housing site. Forfar. Supplied by Google/Angus Council Date; 08/09/2022
136-house Muir Homes plan for Forfar's Westfield put on hold
0
This B listed Kinghorn home is steeped in history.
5 of the best refurbishment projects across Dundee, Angus and Fife
0
Estate agents Chris Todd, Jim Parker, Lindsay Darroch, Yvonne O'Connor, Katie Hall and Gary Robertson.
How is the cost of living crisis impacting the Tayside and Fife property market?
0
The White House has one of St Andrews' biggest private gardens.
The White House: £3 million home has one of St Andrews' biggest gardens
0
The Longhouse is one of many excellent bungalows on sale in Tayside and Fife.
5 of the best: Tayside and Fife bungalows
An artist's impression of how the new Ballindean Road development will look.
New images of Dundee housing development revealed as work begins
1
David Alexander, chief executive officer of DJ Alexander Scotland.
Dundee house prices are up 25% but property boss insists there won’t be a…
0

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0