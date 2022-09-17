£1.2m Highland Perthshire home comes with five-star holiday cottage and bothy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mid Balchandy and its cottage and bothy is a wonderful trio of homes in a majestic Highland Perthshire setting.

Nestled in the hills a couple of miles outside Pitlochry, they enjoy sweeping views and have fantastic walks on their doorstep.

The cottage and bothy are five-star holiday lets with glowing reviews. Ginny Stacy-Marks lives in the main house with her dogs – 10-year old Black lab Chummy and 13-year old border terrier Twiglet – and four rescue cats. She previously lived on a farm in the hills to the south of Perth with her late husband Nigel and the couple also owned an art gallery in Perth.

Sadly, Nigel passed away in 2010. “I ran the farm and art gallery until 2014 but it became too much for me,” Ginny explains. “One New Year I had an epiphany and decided to start a new chapter in my life.

“I’m a people person and the farm was too remote. I wanted to buy a house and run holiday accommodation from it. My only stipulation was that it hadn’t been an Airbnb before. I wanted to start from scratch and not inherit any bad reviews.”

Ginny didn’t have to wait long for her dream home to materialise. She continues: “Just days after I decided to move, in January 2014, this place came on the market. It was perfect.”

Blank canvas

The two bedroom cottage hadn’t been lived in for many years and the bothy was partway through being turned into a home office.

Meanwhile, the main house is a former steading that was converted into a home in the 1990s. “I was the second person to live there after it was converted,” Ginny says. “The whole place was an ideal blank canvas.”

Ginny renovated and modernised all three buildings. She added sunrooms to the cottage and the bothy and put wood burning stoves in each.

The cottage has its own fenced in garden and is dog friendly. The bothy, meanwhile, has a raised terrace to the rear that provides a sheltered suntrap to enjoy the views from.

“My vision when I was creating the cottage and the bothy was I wanted everything to be five star,” Ginny explains. “I want people to have a perfect holiday. They come here tired from their working lives and leave a week later with a spring in their step.”

Nor was the main house neglected. It too underwent a thorough programme of works. “I remodelled it from a four-bedroom, two bathroom-house into a three-bedroom, three-bathroom house,” she says.

“I added an en suite to one of the upstairs bedrooms. And I treated myself by converting two bedrooms into a master suite with its own bathroom and dressing room.”

Exploring inside

The ground floor of the main house at Mid Balchandy has a beautiful flow to it. A sitting room, garden room, dining room and kitchen all run easily from one space to the next.

Sitting me down at her kitchen table and furnishing me with a slice of homemade cake Ginny continues: “It’s a very convivial house. When I have gatherings here people always drift easily from one space to the next.”

The large kitchen has a huge Aga that belts out heat during the colder months. “In the winter you can’t get near it without tripping over sleeping cats and dogs,” Ginny says.

Semi open-plan with the kitchen is a spacious dining room. From here glazed doors open into the lovely garden room. With exposed stone walls and huge banks of windows gazing across the Tay valley, it’s little wonder this is where Ginny spends most of her time.

“It’s such a nice room to be in,” Ginny enthuses. “I love birdwatching and there is so much wildlife here. You can watch red squirrels dig holes in the lawn to bury nuts in for winter.”

Wood burning stove

Adjacent to the garden room is the living room – or snug as Ginny calls it. This has smaller windows, a cosier feel, and a wood burning stove. On the rainy September day I visit it’s burning merrily and casting warmth around the room. “It’s mainly on for the cats,” Ginny grins, pointing at two soporific felines curled up on the sofa.

Next to the snug is a study that Ginny uses as an exercise room. “I’m an avid cyclist and I also love open water swimming,” she says. An exercise bike is placed in front of a stable-style door to the garden. Opening the top section lets Ginny pedal away on icy or rainy days and enjoy a view to the hills.

Upstairs are three bedrooms. One double bedroom has an en suite shower room, while another is located next to a family bathroom.

Ginny opens the door to the master bedroom and her latest rescue kitten, Grayson Purry, rushes to the door to greet us. The tiny character was taken in by Ginny after being found, malnourished and unwell, on Pitlochry High Street. He’s recovering from cat flu and is confined to barracks until his quarantine period ends.

Cottage and bothy

The larger of the two holiday lets is the cottage. Over two storeys are two bedrooms, a living room, kitchen, dining room and garden room. Two wood burning stoves and an Aga provide plenty of warmth, and there’s full central heating as well.

The smaller bothy has an open plan living/dining/kitchen with a partly vaulted ceiling and wood burning stove, as well as a cosy bedroom. It’s a stylish and special space that’s popular with artists. Both the cottage and bothy are registered as holiday accommodation and qualify for 100% business rates relief.

Mid Balchandy’s grounds stretch to around an acre. They incorporate lawn, trees, and a wonderful Alpine rock garden Ginny recently created. Various ‘no mow’ areas are packed with wildflowers. There’s also a greenhouse, shed and dog kennels.

Aged 63, Ginny has decided the time has come to sell Mid Balchandy. “I have two cottages farther up the hill,” she says. “My sister lives in one and when this place sells I’ll move into the other. Highland Perthshire is magical and I’ve no plans to leave the area.

“I’m going to look out for a plot and build my dream home on it. It will be future proof – on one level, south facing, and super well insulated.

“You never know what’s round the corner so it’s important to live fully every day. I plan to spend my time walking the dogs, going for long bike rides and open water swimming in the Garry and the Tummel.”

Mid Balchandy, Pitlochry is on sale with Bell Ingram for offers over £1.2 million.