5 of the best: Tayside and Fife bungalows

Looking for a home that’s on the level?

Then here is our pick of the top five bungalows on sale in Tayside and Fife.

Burrelton

One glance is all you need to learn why the Longhouse was given its name.

The four-bedroom semi-detached bungalow is in a small cluster of homes near Burrelton.

Roughly halfway between Coupar Angus and Perth, it enjoys a countryside location but with good transport links.

Built in 2009 as part of a four-home development, the Longhouse incorporates stone from the original steading that once stood in its place.

With four bedrooms including an en suite master, there’s plenty of space.

Inside, everything is freshly renovated and in move-in condition. The large garden has countryside views and a spacious patio.

The Long House is on sale for offers over £399,000.

Dundee

This bungalow on Menzieshill Drive is within easy reach of Ninewells Hospital and Dundee’s West End.

The interior has been very nicely modernised. It has a large living room, an open plan family room and dining room, and a contemporary kitchen.

The stylish master bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe, en suite bathroom and bi-folding doors on to garden decking.

There are three further bedrooms and a family bathroom. A nice bonus is the large basement, which offers further development opportunity.

There’s a single garage and parking for multiple vehicles.

1 Menzieshill Road, Dundee is on sale for o/o £420,000.

Muirside of Kinnell

Nestled in the countryside close to Arbroath, Smithyfield House is a handsome bungalow with a large garden and exceptional views.

In addition to a spacious lounge there’s a dining/family room, a sunroom and a dining kitchen. Large families are catered for with four bedrooms, including an en suite master.

With a large floored loft and an attached double garage there’s no shortage of storage space, either.

Stretching to around an acre and enjoying sunshine all day long, the garden is a real highlight.

And there’s a hot tub to enjoy the views from.

Smithyfield House is on sale for £350,000.

Meigle

A mile or so outside the village of Meigle, Cabar Feidh is a beautiful cottage that has been nicely upgraded while retaining its traditional charm.

There’s a contemporary kitchen, a living room with exposed timber beams and a wood-burning stove, and a sitting room with glazed doors to the garden.

An office is perfect for working from home, there’s a nice dining room, and a spacious master bedroom. The attic has a pair of extra bedrooms.

Anyone looking to buy Cabar Feidh needs to move quickly – a closing date has been set for Friday.

Cabar Feidh, Kinloch, Meigle is on sale for o/o £265,000.

Wormit

This traditional cottage in the Fife village of Wormit has been beautifully upgraded and extended.

Boasting fabulous views over the Tay, it has full height windows to enjoy them from. Decking and a patio provide plenty of outdoor space as well.

Strictly speaking, this isn’t a bungalow – a recent extension has added a superb upstairs living space – but most of the accommodation remains at ground level.

87 Riverside Road, Wormit is on sale for offers over £340,000.