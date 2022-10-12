5 of the best: town and city centre properties

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Not fussed about the countryside? Want everything on your doorstep? Then check out these five properties in the heart of their town or city.

Broughty Ferry

This lovely flat on Whinny Brae is in the middle of Broughty Ferry. The train station, cafes, shops, pubs and restaurants are all within a minute or two on foot.

Beautifully presented, this ground floor flat mixes traditional features with contemporary design.

There are two double bedrooms, with the master bedroom enjoying a deep bay window and cornicing. The lounge has space for a dining table and a traditional fireplace. Another feature is the bathroom, recently refurbished with modern black sanitary ware and stylish tiling.

The hallway has an office area that’s ideal for home working. And, unusually for a flat, it has private gardens to the front, side and rear.

It’s on sale for o/o £215,000.

Perth

This handsome maisonette flat in Perth city centre has views over the South Inch. Spread over two floors it has a living room with bay window and a modern kitchen.

The first floor has two double bedrooms while the attic level has three more bedrooms and a box room that would be ideal as a home office.

There’s an attractive public park opposite, but the flat on Kings Place also has its own private garden.

It’s on sale for offers over £285,000.

Dunfermline

Dunfermline is Scotland’s newest city. Confirmed as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, it became the first city in Fife and the eighth in Scotland.

This townhouse on Guildhall Street is right in the heart of the city centre. Carnegie Library & Galleries is just steps away, as are some fantastic shops, pubs and cafes.

With three bedrooms including an en suite master, a stylish kitchen and lounge and an integral garage it’s a spacious home.

In particular the garage with its electric door is a bonus, offering valuable off street city centre parking.

There’s even a courtyard garden.

The asking price is o/o £215,000.

Dundee

Want to live right in Dundee city centre? Then this spacious flat on Whitehall Street is for you. The impressive third floor apartment has a large lounge with feature bay window. A spacious kitchen has a dining area, and there are two double bedrooms.

Located on the top floor, the flat is high enough up to be well above the bustle and noise of the street below.

It’s on sale for o/o £149,000.

Arbroath

Perfectly sandwiched between the town centre and the seafront, this detached house is in one of Arbroath’s best locations.

On Union Street East, only one house separates it from the sea front. Meanwhile, it’s on the edge of Victoria Park and the town centre.

With five double bedrooms, a lounge and sitting room it’s a huge home. The rear garden has decking and two outbuildings. A driveway and car port provide off street parking.

It’s a lot of house for just £260,000.