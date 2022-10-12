5 of the best: town and city centre properties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
5 of the best: town and city centre properties

By Jack McKeown
October 12 2022, 12.36pm
Our pick of the best town and city centre properties includes this flat on Dundee's Whitehall Street. Image: TSPC.
Our pick of the best town and city centre properties includes this flat on Dundee's Whitehall Street. Image: TSPC.

Not fussed about the countryside? Want everything on your doorstep? Then check out these five properties in the heart of their town or city.

Broughty Ferry

Whinny Brae is at the heart of Broughty Ferry. Image: Verdala.

This lovely flat on Whinny Brae is in the middle of Broughty Ferry. The train station, cafes, shops, pubs and restaurants are all within a minute or two on foot.

Beautifully presented, this ground floor flat mixes traditional features with contemporary design.

The living room has space for dining. Image: Verdala.

There are two double bedrooms, with the master bedroom enjoying a deep bay window and cornicing. The lounge has space for a dining table and a traditional fireplace. Another feature is the bathroom, recently refurbished with modern black sanitary ware and stylish tiling.

The contemporary bathroom. Image: Verdala.

The hallway has an office area that’s ideal for home working. And, unusually for a flat, it has private gardens to the front, side and rear.

It’s on sale for o/o £215,000. 

Perth

This huge flat on Kings Place is in Perth City Centre. Image: PSPC.

This handsome maisonette flat in Perth city centre has views over the South Inch. Spread over two floors it has a living room with bay window and a modern kitchen.

The large bay window enjoys fine views. Image: PSPC.

The first floor has two double bedrooms while the attic level has three more bedrooms and a box room that would be ideal as a home office.

Views over the South Inch. Image: PSPC.

There’s an attractive public park opposite, but the flat on Kings Place also has its own private garden.

It’s on sale for offers over £285,000.

Dunfermline

This townhouse is in Dunfermline city centre. Image: Purple Bricks.

Dunfermline is Scotland’s newest city. Confirmed as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, it became the first city in Fife and the eighth in Scotland.

This townhouse on Guildhall Street is right in the heart of the city centre. Carnegie Library & Galleries is just steps away, as are some fantastic shops, pubs and cafes.

The spacious lounge. Image: Purple Bricks.

With three bedrooms including an en suite master, a stylish kitchen and lounge and an integral garage it’s a spacious home.

The courtyard garden. Image: Purple Bricks.

In particular the garage with its electric door is a bonus, offering valuable off street city centre parking.

There’s even a courtyard garden.

The asking price is o/o £215,000. 

Dundee

This Victorian flat is on Whitehall Street. Image: Verdala.

Want to live right in Dundee city centre? Then this spacious flat on Whitehall Street is for you. The impressive third floor apartment has a large lounge with feature bay window. A spacious kitchen has a dining area, and there are two double bedrooms.

The living room has a bay window. Image: Verdala.

Located on the top floor, the flat is high enough up to be well above the bustle and noise of the street below.

It’s on sale for o/o £149,000. 

Arbroath

This house is perfect for Arbroath’s town centre and waterfront. Image: TSPC.

Perfectly sandwiched between the town centre and the seafront, this detached house is in one of Arbroath’s best locations.

On Union Street East, only one house separates it from the sea front. Meanwhile, it’s on the edge of Victoria Park and the town centre.

The beach is a few seconds’ walk away. Image: TSPC.

With five double bedrooms, a lounge and sitting room it’s a huge home. The rear garden has decking and two outbuildings. A driveway and car port provide off street parking.

The garden has two outbuildings. Image: PSPC.

It’s a lot of house for just £260,000. 

Editor's Picks