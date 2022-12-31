10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our property writer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our property writer

By Jack McKeown
December 31 2022, 5.59am
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.

As this newspaper’s property writer I’m in the privileged position of getting to look around an amazing home every week of the year.

Courier Country is blessed with some very special places to live.

From the beaches of the East Neuk to Highland Perthshire’s mountains and lochs, Angus with its coastline and hidden glens, and Dundee’s riverfront setting, it truly is a lovely corner of the world.

Here are my 10 favourite properties I’ve featured in The Courier this year:

1. Pezulu, Glenfargie

Pezulu is a stunning home designed and built by its owner. Image: Savills.

Grand designs don’t get much more spectacular than Pezulu. This outstanding home sits on a wooded hillside overlooking the Glenfarg valley.

Spread over three levels, the house has a stunning open plan living area on the top floor. Meanwhile, the living room has a double height wall of glass to enjoy the views from.

It was designed and built by Charles Stewart who intended it to be his forever home.

However he has since gone on to buy a plot on the Zambezi River, just a few miles from Victoria Falls, and is building another superb home there.

More pictures and full reivew

2. Pirwindy Keep, Eask Neuk

Pirwindy Keep is a stunning castle in Fife that was built in the 1990s. Image: Savills.

Pirwindy Keep looks like it’s been keeping guard over the East Neuk for centuries. In actual fact it was built in 1998.

Made the old fashioned way out of solid stone it was the dream home of its builder and owner James Clark.

When he bought the plot in the 1990s it was the site of a ruined former blacksmiths.

One of the most spectacular rooms is the first floor great hall, which has a huge open fire.

Meanwhile no fewer than four streams flow through the 1.7 acre garden, spanned by arched stone bridges.

More pictures and full review

3. Myres Castle, Auchtermuchty

Just outside Auchtermuchty, Myres Castle sits in 45 acres of grounds and has two cottages. Image; Savills.

Having grown up nearby I’ve driven past Myres Castle hundreds of times without ever realising it was there.

The 16th century castle is hidden away behind high walls and a screen of mature trees. The four storey castle is a joy to explore – and the views from the top of the tower are extraordinary.

The grounds are just as special. They stretch to 45 acres and have a walled garden inspired by the gardens at the Vatican. It’s on sale for £3.5 million.

More pictures and full review

4. Blair House, Glen Doll

Blair House sits in the heart of Glen Doll and boasts phenomenal views. Image: Galbraith.

Few homes in Scotland enjoy as much scenery and solitude as Blair House. The striking eco home sits at the head of Glen Doll and has incredible views in all directions.

Harmony with nature was at the heart of the home’s design. Walls made from turf support wildlife. Scottish larch cladding is sustainable and requires little maintenance. The internal walls are made out of clay.

Extremely well insulated and taking advantage of solar gain, Blair House is designed to have super low running costs.

More pictures and full review

5. Shoreland, North Queensferry

Shoreland has an unbeatable waterfront setting. Image: ESPC.

With the Firth of Forth lapping virtually up to the walls, Shoreland has an unparalleled waterfront setting.

It was built in 1975 and it’s most recent owners carried out a dramatic overhaul of the house.

They added a living roof and remodelled internally, fitting circular skylights to make the interior brighter.

The garden runs along the shoreline, while North Queensferry’s cafes, pubs and shops are just a short walk away.

More pictures and full review

6. Kinfauns Parish Church

Kinfauns Parish Church is a striking conversion in a beautiful setting. Image: Premier Properties.

This extraordinary church conversion is in the hamlet of Kinfauns, just outside Perth.

Vaulted ceilings, mezzanine bedrooms, luxury bathrooms, wood burning stoves and exquisite stained glass windows are among its many highlights.

The main living space is double height and retains the church’s original timbers. Meanwhile the master bedroom is set over two floors and has its own living room.

A succession of three tower rooms offer increasingly amazing views over the River Tay.

More pictures and full review

7. Glencarse House, Perthshire

Glencarse House has no shortage of grandeur. Image: Rettie

If grandeur is what you’re after look no further. Glencarse House is one of Perthshire’s most impressive country properties.

Designed by Robert Adam and completed in 1789 the 10 bedroom home comes with 19 acres of grounds and a gatehouse.

Heating is supplied by a biomass system which benefits from renewable heat incentive payments. Over the past five years these have averaged nearly £15,000 a year – making Glencarse House surprisingly cheap to run.

It went on sale in the summer with a price tag of £2,150,000.

More pictures and full review

8. Smiddy Croft, Tealing

Smiddy Croft is a beautiful eco home with swimming pool and 70 solar panels. Image: Remax

An old farmhouse near Dundee has been transformed into an extraordinary eco home complete with its own swimming pool.

Smiddy Croft is powered by 70 solar panels and three air source heat pumps, making it efficient and environmentally friendly.

The house in Tealing has luxury features including an indoor swimming pool, games room, bar and cinema room.

It was on sale with an asking price of o/o £950,000.

More pictures and full review

9. The Quay Gallery, Aberdour

The Quay Gallery is a charming home and art gallery in Aberdour. Image: Thorntons.

One of the most unusual and charming properties to come on sale in Courier Country in 2022 was the Quay Gallery in Aberdour.

The Fife property wasn’t suitable for everybody. It came with a commercial art gallery and a craft studio.

Its owner bought the gallery and adjoining home in 2014 when it was virtually derelict. After a couple of years of hard work and the addition of a lovely garden room extension it was transformed.

These days it’s a very special and unique home in a lovely Fife coastal village.

More pictures and full review

10. Caisteal, Broughty Ferry

Caisteal is an energy-efficient architect-designed home in Broughty Ferry. Image: Rettie

This £1.2 million architect designed home in central Broughty Ferry came on the market in December.

Located on Hill Street, Caisteal is just a short walk to the centre of the town.

The house enjoys sweeping views across the Tay and over Tentsmuir Forest from its elevated position. Huge walls of glass take full advantage of the outlook across the river.

Fitted with an air source heat pump, underfloor heating, superb levels of insulation and triple glazing, Caisteal is a highly energy efficient home.

More pictures and full review

