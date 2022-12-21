5 of the best £750k houses in Fife and Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
5 of the best £750k houses in Fife and Perthshire

By Jack McKeown
December 21 2022, 11.01am Updated: December 22 2022, 3.49pm
North Winchester is an impressive one-off home. Image: Maloco
North Winchester is an impressive one-off home. Image: Maloco

Are you in the fortunate position of having £750,000 to spend on a home?

Then you’re in luck. That sort of money will go a long way in the Tayside and Fife property market.

Here is our pick of the best £750k houses on sale in the area.

Balmullo

This handsome steading is on the outskirts of Balmullo. Image: Rettie

Moonzie Hill House is a beautiful family home that’s been upgraded by its current owner.

Created from a former mill and steading, it has plenty of space. At the heart of the home is a family kitchen/diner with large Aga and island unit. The drawing room has an open fire and large arched windows.

There are four bedrooms, three of which have en suite bathrooms. Another flexible room can be used as a fifth bedroom or a family room.

The extensive gardens include a wildflower meadow and a burn runs along the boundary.

Cowdenbeath

Dalbeath Steading is another of our £750k properties. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

Surrounded by rolling countryside but within easy reach of Cowdenbeath and Dunfermline, Dalbeith Steading is an individually designed family villa.

There are panoramic views over Fife from the large windows and the first floor balcony. A wood burning stove warms the living room and dining room.

With four bedrooms, four public rooms and a separate studio it has plenty of space for even the largest family.

Perth

Wester Bonhard Steading in Perth is a super detached villa. Image: Clyde Property

Bonhard Steadings is a small development in a peaceful elevated location above the village of Scone.

That means you get wonderful views over Perthshire from Wester Bonhard Steading’s large windows.

The spacious detached villa has five double bedrooms, three with en suites. There’s also a stunning breakfasting kitchen.

The house sits in a garden that stretches to almost a third of an acre.

Keltybridge

The lounge area inside North Winchester. Image: Maloco

North Winchester is a spectacular one-off home in the village of Keltybridge.

Built with reclaimed home and featuring extensive use of glass, it’s a handsome and energy efficient home.

There are four bedrooms, four bathrooms and generous garden grounds.

Carse of Gowrie

Balruddery has plenty of space and a rural outlook. Image: Zoopla

Located in the countryside partway between Dundee and Perth, Balruddery is a handsome rural home.

The stone built farmhouse has an elevated position with excellent views all round. Despite its rural location, transport links are excellent. The A90 is nearby and both Perth and Dundee are within easy reach.

Inside there are five double bedrooms, two living rooms, a dining room and kitchen. The house sits in an acre of garden grounds.

