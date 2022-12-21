5 of the best £750k houses in Fife and Perthshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Are you in the fortunate position of having £750,000 to spend on a home?

Then you’re in luck. That sort of money will go a long way in the Tayside and Fife property market.

Here is our pick of the best £750k houses on sale in the area.

Balmullo

Moonzie Hill House is a beautiful family home that’s been upgraded by its current owner.

Created from a former mill and steading, it has plenty of space. At the heart of the home is a family kitchen/diner with large Aga and island unit. The drawing room has an open fire and large arched windows.

There are four bedrooms, three of which have en suite bathrooms. Another flexible room can be used as a fifth bedroom or a family room.

The extensive gardens include a wildflower meadow and a burn runs along the boundary.

Cowdenbeath

Surrounded by rolling countryside but within easy reach of Cowdenbeath and Dunfermline, Dalbeith Steading is an individually designed family villa.

There are panoramic views over Fife from the large windows and the first floor balcony. A wood burning stove warms the living room and dining room.

With four bedrooms, four public rooms and a separate studio it has plenty of space for even the largest family.

Perth

Bonhard Steadings is a small development in a peaceful elevated location above the village of Scone.

That means you get wonderful views over Perthshire from Wester Bonhard Steading’s large windows.

The spacious detached villa has five double bedrooms, three with en suites. There’s also a stunning breakfasting kitchen.

The house sits in a garden that stretches to almost a third of an acre.

Keltybridge

North Winchester is a spectacular one-off home in the village of Keltybridge.

Built with reclaimed home and featuring extensive use of glass, it’s a handsome and energy efficient home.

There are four bedrooms, four bathrooms and generous garden grounds.

Carse of Gowrie

Located in the countryside partway between Dundee and Perth, Balruddery is a handsome rural home.

The stone built farmhouse has an elevated position with excellent views all round. Despite its rural location, transport links are excellent. The A90 is nearby and both Perth and Dundee are within easy reach.

Inside there are five double bedrooms, two living rooms, a dining room and kitchen. The house sits in an acre of garden grounds.