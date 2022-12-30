Brechin house attached to Maison Dieu Chapel ruin for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brechin house attached to Maison Dieu Chapel ruin for sale

By Rob McLaren
December 30 2022, 11.30am
The house at 2 Maison Dieu Lane is attached to the ruins of Maison Dieu Chapel. Image: Thorntons
The house at 2 Maison Dieu Lane is attached to the ruins of Maison Dieu Chapel. Image: Thorntons

The Brechin house attached to the ruins of Maison Dieu Chapel has gone on the market.

The three-bedroom 19th Century house is closer in age to a new build than its historic neighbour.

William de Brechin founded the Maison Dieu hospital between 1261 and 1267 to serve the poor. The hospital chapel also dates from the 1260s.

The villa at 2 Maison Dieu Lane was joined onto the chapel ruins around 150 years ago.

It is being sold by Thorntons for offers over £90,000.

Brechin home’s features

The property, on two levels, is described as a “development opportunity” in a prime town centre area.

It has a lounge and adjoining dining kitchen and two double bedrooms, one of which is en suite.

One of the rooms inside. Image: Thorntons.

The third bedroom could also be used as an office in the villa which has gas central heating.

A full refurbishment is required although it has already been largely stripped out.

The brochure states: “The subjects are joined onto a Listed building of immense character, are are within easy access of schools, public car parking facilities, shops and restaurants.

The home’s bathroom. Image: Thorntons

“All rooms are of generous proportions and can be utilised to suit individual purchasers requirements.”

Maison Dieu Chapel history

The hospital continued to serve the poor throughout the Middle Ages, and after the Protestant Reformation it was transferred to the burgh authorities.

According to Historic Environment Scotland, the chapel was still in use in the 1700s.

But by the 1800s the chapel had been partially demolished and was in use as a stable.

The rear of the property at Maison Dieu Lane. Image: Thorntons

Fragments of the church survive. The south wall of the chapel preserves three narrow pointed windows and a fine doorway.

Small ecclesiastical establishments such as this rarely survive. Its presence reinforces Brechin’s importance as a religious centre in medieval Scotland.

