Brechin house attached to Maison Dieu Chapel ruin for sale

The Brechin house attached to the ruins of Maison Dieu Chapel has gone on the market.

The three-bedroom 19th Century house is closer in age to a new build than its historic neighbour.

William de Brechin founded the Maison Dieu hospital between 1261 and 1267 to serve the poor. The hospital chapel also dates from the 1260s.

The villa at 2 Maison Dieu Lane was joined onto the chapel ruins around 150 years ago.

It is being sold by Thorntons for offers over £90,000.

Brechin home’s features

The property, on two levels, is described as a “development opportunity” in a prime town centre area.

It has a lounge and adjoining dining kitchen and two double bedrooms, one of which is en suite.

The third bedroom could also be used as an office in the villa which has gas central heating.

A full refurbishment is required although it has already been largely stripped out.

The brochure states: “The subjects are joined onto a Listed building of immense character, are are within easy access of schools, public car parking facilities, shops and restaurants.

“All rooms are of generous proportions and can be utilised to suit individual purchasers requirements.”

Maison Dieu Chapel history

The hospital continued to serve the poor throughout the Middle Ages, and after the Protestant Reformation it was transferred to the burgh authorities.

According to Historic Environment Scotland, the chapel was still in use in the 1700s.

But by the 1800s the chapel had been partially demolished and was in use as a stable.

Fragments of the church survive. The south wall of the chapel preserves three narrow pointed windows and a fine doorway.

Small ecclesiastical establishments such as this rarely survive. Its presence reinforces Brechin’s importance as a religious centre in medieval Scotland.