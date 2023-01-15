Auction for Fife three-bedroom fixer-upper starts at £110k

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A three-bedroom detached property in Fife will go under the hammer later this month, with bids starting at £110,000.

Auction House Scotland is selling the property, located in the village of Kingskettle.

It is being described as a “project” in need of a full renovation to bring it back to life.

What’s in the Fife fixer-upper?

Built more than 100 years ago, it has some charming features including a living room fireplace and bay windows in two upper floor bedrooms which provide stunning views of the surrounding countryside.

The Howe of Fife home boasts a sizeable entrance hallway with high ceilings, a large staircase and lounge.

A second reception room could be utilised as a further double bedroom or dining area.

There is also a cloakroom, WC and a kitchen, which is located within the extended part of the house.

With holes in the roof and old-fashioned units, the kitchen is in most need of investment.

On the upper floor are three bedrooms – two double bedrooms and one single, as well as a main family bathroom.

A potential buyer would also have the chance to transform the property’s large mature garden and make use of a garage.

There could even be scope to expand the property beyond the current extension, subject to planning permission.

‘Abundance of space and historic charm’

Mandi Cooper, managing director of Auction House Scotland, said: “With an abundance of space and historic charm, this property oozes fantastic potential for a discerning buyer to renovate it into truly wonderful home.”

“The property’s semi-rural village location could be ideal for someone looking to escape the city for the quiet life, whilst still benefiting from being within a convenient commute of surrounding major towns and cities.”

Kingskettle, located between Glenrothes and Cupar, was once home to the children’s musical group The Singing Kettle. It offers a range of amenities including pub/restaurants, café and primary school.

The auction will take place at 2pm on January 26 at Radisson RED hotel, 25 Tunnel Street, Glasgow. It will also be streamed online.

The auction also features a three-bedroom bungalow in Kirriemuir (guide price of £93,000), an Arbroath maisonette (£52,000) and a Leven home (£245,000).