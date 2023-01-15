Auction for Fife three-bedroom fixer-upper starts at £110k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Auction for Fife three-bedroom fixer-upper starts at £110k

By Rob McLaren
January 15 2023, 8.33am Updated: January 15 2023, 4.56pm
The property at 46 Rumdewan, Kingskettle. Image: Auction House Scotland
The property at 46 Rumdewan, Kingskettle. Image: Auction House Scotland

A three-bedroom detached property in Fife will go under the hammer later this month, with bids starting at £110,000.

Auction House Scotland is selling the property, located in the village of Kingskettle.

It is being described as a “project” in need of a full renovation to bring it back to life.

What’s in the Fife fixer-upper?

Built more than 100 years ago, it has some charming features including a living room fireplace and bay windows in two upper floor bedrooms which provide stunning views of the surrounding countryside.

The Howe of Fife home boasts a sizeable entrance hallway with high ceilings, a large staircase and lounge.

The entrance hall of the Fife home going under the hammer. Image: Auction House Scotland.

A second reception room could be utilised as a further double bedroom or dining area.

There is also a cloakroom, WC and a kitchen, which is located within the extended part of the house.

With holes in the roof and old-fashioned units, the kitchen is in most need of investment.

The kitchen definitely needs a bit of work. Image: Auction House Scotland.

On the upper floor are three bedrooms – two double bedrooms and one single, as well as a main family bathroom.

A potential buyer would also have the chance to transform the property’s large mature garden and make use of a garage.

There could even be scope to expand the property beyond the current extension, subject to planning permission.

‘Abundance of space and historic charm’

Mandi Cooper, managing director of Auction House Scotland, said: “With an abundance of space and historic charm, this property oozes fantastic potential for a discerning buyer to renovate it into truly wonderful home.”

Great views from the bedrooms. Image: Auction House Scotland.

“The property’s semi-rural village location could be ideal for someone looking to escape the city for the quiet life, whilst still benefiting from being within a convenient commute of surrounding major towns and cities.”

Kingskettle, located between Glenrothes and Cupar, was once home to the children’s musical group The Singing Kettle. It offers a range of amenities including pub/restaurants, café and primary school.

The large garden at the Fife fixer-upper. Image: Auction House Scotland.

The auction will take place at 2pm on January 26 at Radisson RED hotel, 25 Tunnel Street, Glasgow. It will also be streamed online.

The auction also features a three-bedroom bungalow in Kirriemuir (guide price of £93,000), an Arbroath maisonette (£52,000) and a Leven home (£245,000).

