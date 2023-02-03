Fife home with indoor sunken hot tub and steam room on sale for £415,000

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This Fife home has a steamy surprise in its extension.

The Kirkcaldy property, which has just hit the market, has its own health suite complete with sunken hot tub, steam room and shower.

The orangery extension, which also includes floor to ceiling windows, was completed nine years ago.

The large room is flooded with natural light and offers views to an adjacent wooded area.

Kirkcaldy home’s other features

The property boasts four bedrooms including an en suite with the master bedroom. The upper level also includes the home’s lounge.

At the ground level there are separate kitchen, lounge and sitting rooms as well as a utility room and double garage.

Externally there are well-kept grounds with enclosed hedging, a large fish pond and a double driveway.

A large well-manicured lawn to the side with central rockery and many fruit trees including plum and apple.

The home in Blair Place is being sold by Yopa for offers over £415,000.

The schedule states: “This executive detached villa has been maintained and upgraded by the present occupier to an excellent standard throughout.

“The property offers flexible family accommodation with the advantage of well kept garden grounds, double driveway and garage.

“Situated in the large Fife town of Kirkcaldy, this property is well situated for access to local amenities at Fife Central Retail Park and Kirkcaldy High Street.”