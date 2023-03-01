5 Perthshire, Fife, Dundee and Angus homes up for grabs if money’s no object

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Few people are in the fortunate position of being able to buy a home without looking at the asking price.

If you’re one of the lucky ones there are plenty of amazing properties in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire to choose from.

Here are five fantastic houses we might buy if money was no object.

Angus

Built just under 20 years ago, Woodville must be one of the finest country houses in Angus.

Designed by the late architect Heinz Voight, it sits in 7.5 acres of grounds with a garden, paddock, woodland and pond.

Inside there are five bedrooms, four bathrooms and three reception rooms. High levels of insulation and a heat recovery system make it an efficient house to run.

It’s on sale with Savills for o/o £1.8 million.

Fife

It may look as if it’s been standing there for centuries but Pirwindy Keep was built in the 1990s.

It’s the dream home of Fife builder James Clark. When he bought the plot in the late 1990s it was the site of a ruined former blacksmiths.

The tower house soars 18 metres into the Fife sky. A magnificent great hall on the first floor has outstanding views out to sea.

Pirwindy sits in 1.7 acres of garden that has no fewer than four streams flowing through it. Beautiful arched stone bridges span the water.

First put on sale with Savills for £1.95 million it’s been reduced in price to £1.7 million.

Dundee

Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale again. Seven bedroom Melfort has been described as one of the finest houses in Broughty Ferry.

Built in 1927, it was designed in an Arts & Crafts style by George C Morton of Bruce, Morton & Son architects.

The house is spread over three floors and has an integral garage.

Lorraine Kelly moved into the property on Duntrune Terrace in 2010 with her husband Steve Smith and their daughter Rosie.

The TV presenter sold the eight bedroom home in 2018 for £845,000.

Its current owners have put it on the market with Savills for o/o £1 million.

Dunblane

North Glassingall House is a stunning architect designed home built in 2019. The timber frame features granite stonework and a slate roof.

Huge swathes of glass frame the countryside views. Inside, there are high quality kitchens and bathrooms and a hardwired sound system. The house has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and three reception rooms.

A 6kW solar panel system and a wood burning stove make the property efficient to run.

Remote controlled gates give access to a substantial parking area and the large garden enjoys plenty of privacy.

North Glassingall House is on sale with Clyde Property for o/o £1,050,000.

Fife

If money really and truly is no object then Earlshall Castle could be the home for you.

The beautiful 16th Century house is steeped in history. Construction began in 1546 at the behest of Sir William Bruce, relative of Robert the Bruce. Mary Queen of Scots and James VI of Scotland visited the castle, with both monarchs riding out from the Royal Palace at Falkland.

The 10 bedroom castle also comes with three cottages and plenty of outbuildings. It sits in 53 acres of garden and parkland. Tucked away beside the village of Leuchars, it’s in a secluded location yet within a short drive of Dundee and St Andrews.

Savills are asking for £8 million for it.