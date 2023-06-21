Selling a house in Scotland? 5 tips for a quick sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Selling a house in Scotland? 5 tips for a quick sale

5 tips to sell your house in Scotland quickly.

a couple walking while carrying a box to bring into their new home

Selling a house in Scotland, specifically Perth and Kinross, can be very profitable with the increase in house prices. Here are five tips to sell your property fast.

Prices of homes in Perth and Kinross have increased by close to half over the last several years.

According to the latest property market insights from Dataloft Inform, house prices in the sought-after areas have gone up by 40.7% in the last five years. In the past year alone, prices went up by 8.4%.

Last month, the average price of a home in Perth and Kinross hit £244,396. That’s significantly higher than the £184,877 average in all of Scotland. That’s also close to the average price achieved for a semi-detached home in the council area, which is £233,807.

Morgan Bruce, valuations manager at property firm Belvoir.
If you’re looking to sell your property in Perth and Kinross, you can make the most of this house price boom.

“The key is to ensure that your home appeals to as many people as possible,” says Morgan Bruce, valuations manager at property firm Belvoir.

With years of experience under his belt, Morgan shares some valuable tips on how selling a house in Scotland can be done quickly, even in a slow market.

5 tips to sell your house quickly

'for sale' sign outside a home's front lawn
Belvoir’s Morgan Bruce: “The key to selling a home is to ensure it appeals to as many people as possible.”

1. Consider your timing

March is seen as the best month to sell a house but any time in spring or early summer is great for selling. That’s because the weather is turning, gardens are in bloom and people tend to have a more upbeat view on life.

December and January are not ideal as that’s when people are focused on other expenditures, like subscription services, gym memberships and holidays.

2. Prepare for house viewings

A potential buyer will form a lasting impression on your home in the first seven seconds, even before they’ve stepped through your front door! So make sure your front lawn and entrance are welcoming. Declutter your house and keep things nice and tidy. Make sure your home is very presentable. Try not to personalise it; it’s best to present a blank canvas to help potential buyers imagine themselves living there.

3. Highlight your home’s best features

Whether it’s a spacious, open plan kitchen, dining and outdoor area or an extra toilet, make sure you’re highlighting the features that make your home stand out from the rest. Working from home is something a lot of people are looking for at the moment so have an area that’s set up as a workspace. Consider that features you find important or impressive like a swimming pool may not appeal to a wider market.

4. Use high quality photos

Having a professional photographer take pictures of your property can make a difference. Some companies offer a range of marketing packages that include professionally done photos. You may be spending a little bit of money but it will pay dividends when you reach a sale price.

5. Work with your estate agent.

Go with a company that values houses correctly. Make sure the price your house is on the market for is a realistic valuation. Have open conversations with your estate agent and let them guide you through the process. A good one would get to know you and your property first to understand your expectations and match you to the right kind of buyer.

Why choose Belvoir?

an agent shows a house on sale to a couple
A good estate agent would get to know you and your property first.

Morgan says: “Belvoir takes a tailored approach to each of our clients, working as a team to achieve the best possible price for your property in a timescale that works for you.”

Belvoir, one of the UK’s largest property companies, has been selling properties for nearly 30 years. Its team in Perth has decades of experience and most of them were born and raised in Tayside.

“We know the market really well and we’re open and honest about how we price your property,” explains Morgan.

“Our social media marketing platforms are getting a real push and we’re seeing a big response from that; not a lot of traditional estate agents do that.”

Sell your home for only £650!

Belvoir Perth is currently running a promotional offer; its team will sell your home for only £650! This includes a full marketing package and all agency fees. As the weather warms up, so does the property market. It is a great time to get started with the sale of your property! This is a limited offer, so make sure to get in touch with the team soon.

Find out what your home is worth with Belvoir’s online valuation tool!

