Inside £4m St Andrews home with red phone box and guest suites in the garden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Inside £4m St Andrews home with red phone box and guest suites in the garden

The property on The Scores has gone up for sale.

By Laura Devlin
The property is located on The Scores in St Andrews. Image: Savills
The property is located on The Scores in St Andrews. Image: Savills

A five-bedroom St Andrews home complete with its own red telephone box and guest suites in the garden has gone on sale for £4 million.

The renovated period property is on The Scores – one of Scotland’s most expensive streets.

The ground floor of the house has been opened up to create a drawing room, which links to an extension comprising of an open-plan kitchen, dining and living room space.

The property is number 18 The Scores. Image: Savills.
The front courtyard. Image: Savills.
The kitchen/dining room area. Image: Savills.

There is also a main living area that pens into a courtyard garden, which is laid out as two main “rooms” with wood-decked terraces.

Two bedroom suites are at the end of the garden, each with their own private terrace outside.

The living room. Image: Savills.
The open plan drawing room. Image: Savills.
The main bedroom. Image: Savills.
One of the two guestrooms. Image: Savills.

Two bedrooms, each with an en-suite bathroom, are located on the first floor – one of which has two dressing rooms.

Stairs lead up to the main top-floor bedroom with a balcony overlooking the garden, and a bathroom.

Garden terraces at £4m St Andrews home

The outdoor garden is arranged as two wooden floored terraces with raised beds, shrubs and natural green screens around.

The lower terrace also has an outdoor kitchen, complete with a Big Green Egg barbeque, a Belfast sink and Silestone worksurface.

Bedroom number two. Image: Savills.
One of the garden guestrooms. Image: Savills.

The garden suites each feature a bedroom with a fireplace, an electric stove and central kitchen area.

They also have an en-suite shower room.

There is also a courtyard area complete with a boiler room and an original red telephone box.

The garden terrace: Image: Savills.
The courtyard, complete with a red telephone box. Image: Savills.
The terrace at night. Image: Savills.

The property is just a short walk from the R&A Clubhouse and the world-famous Old Course.

The house is being marketed for sale by Savills at offers over £4m.

The Scores is the most expensive street in Tayside and Fife – and the 19th in the whole of Scotland – according to analysis by the Bank of Scotland.

More from The Courier

St Johnstone's Dan Phillips in action.
St Johnstone star Dan Phillips says Trinidad and Tobago have 'serious momentum' ahead of…
Kinettles Hotel wanted to open a Greyfriar's Garden coffee kiosk Image: Google Maps,
St Andrews coffee kiosk refusal overturned on appeal but no fried food allowed
The property is located on The Scores in St Andrews. Image: Savills
Dundee thug who left friend for dead in city centre after Scotland match is…
Retired farmer, Jane Hill of Guthrie,
Jane Hill: Son's tribute to retired Angus farmer who has died aged 100
General view of the plot of land on Charleston Drive in Dundee where housing is planned
Plans for housing development on 'problem site' next to Dundee shops
The property is located on The Scores in St Andrews. Image: Savills
Eljamel scandal: Humza Yousaf explains public inquiry stance on disgraced Dundee doctor
A car sitting sideways on a Dundee roundabout after drifting
'Dangerous and silly' Dundee car yob nearly smashes into van while drifting at busy…
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with his Secreatary of State for Scotland Alister Jack over his shoulder
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Three chaotic years without an early general election is sign of complete…
The property is located on The Scores in St Andrews. Image: Savills
Mitchell maintains Snetterton run of success with faultless British GT win
The property is located on The Scores in St Andrews. Image: Savills
Dundee United announce departure of goalkeeping coach Craig Hinchliffe