Inside £4m St Andrews home with red phone box and guest suites in the garden

A five-bedroom St Andrews home complete with its own red telephone box and guest suites in the garden has gone on sale for £4 million.

The renovated period property is on The Scores – one of Scotland’s most expensive streets.

The ground floor of the house has been opened up to create a drawing room, which links to an extension comprising of an open-plan kitchen, dining and living room space.

There is also a main living area that pens into a courtyard garden, which is laid out as two main “rooms” with wood-decked terraces.

Two bedroom suites are at the end of the garden, each with their own private terrace outside.

Two bedrooms, each with an en-suite bathroom, are located on the first floor – one of which has two dressing rooms.

Stairs lead up to the main top-floor bedroom with a balcony overlooking the garden, and a bathroom.

Garden terraces at £4m St Andrews home

The outdoor garden is arranged as two wooden floored terraces with raised beds, shrubs and natural green screens around.

The lower terrace also has an outdoor kitchen, complete with a Big Green Egg barbeque, a Belfast sink and Silestone worksurface.

The garden suites each feature a bedroom with a fireplace, an electric stove and central kitchen area.

They also have an en-suite shower room.

There is also a courtyard area complete with a boiler room and an original red telephone box.

The property is just a short walk from the R&A Clubhouse and the world-famous Old Course.

The house is being marketed for sale by Savills at offers over £4m.

The Scores is the most expensive street in Tayside and Fife – and the 19th in the whole of Scotland – according to analysis by the Bank of Scotland.