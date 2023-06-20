Beautiful turreted mansion on banks of the Tay in Aberfeldy on sale for just £300k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Beautiful turreted mansion on banks of the Tay in Aberfeldy on sale for just £300k

Dunolly House has planning permission to be converted into five apartments, with a rooftop terrace, balcony with Tay views and riverside terrace garden.

By Jack McKeown
Dunnolly House is on the banks of the Tay in Aberfeldy. Image: Thorntons
Dunnolly House is on the banks of the Tay in Aberfeldy. Image: Thorntons

A stunning Victorian house on the banks of the Tay is on the market for just £300,000.

Dunnolly House was built in the late 1800s by Duncan MacDougall, a champion piper to Queen Victoria.

The handsome C-listed building has retained its Victorian charm. Arched windows, a circular turret and dressed stone all add to its imposing character.

Dunolly House is a handsome Highland Perthshire property in need of restoration. Image: Thorntons.

Set on the corner of Kenmore Road and Taybridge Drive, it occupies one of the best locations in Aberfeldy.

It’s on the banks of the River Tay and borders onto woodland. Yet the shops, cafes and restaurants of one of Highland Perthshire’s prettiest towns are all just a short stroll away.

Breadalbane Academy, Aberfeldy Golf Club and the Birks Cinema are also within easy walking distance.

Enormous space

With nine bedrooms and almost 650sqm of accommodation Dunnolly House is huge. Outside there are large wraparound gardens and a parking area.

While the exterior looks beautiful the interior requires a little imagination. Peeling walls, missing sections of plasterboard, uneven floors, and exposed stonework all point to a building that is likely to become a money pit.

The interior needs a lot of work before its restored to its original grandeur. Image: Thorntons

Indeed, sellers Thorntons are marketing it as a project property suited to seasoned developers.

Amid all the interior decay there are still plenty of beautiful features. Original cornices, carvings and fireplaces can all be rescued and restored.

With nine bedrooms as well as attic space and the tower, Dunnolly House is huge.

Its current layout also includes two large function rooms, two kitchens and a huge mezzanine level.

It really is far too big to be a single family home. Indeed, the current owner has obtained planning permission to convert Dunolly House into five apartments.

The rooms have grand proportions. Image: Thorntons

A mix of two and three bedrooms properties these would range in size from 114m2 up to 140m2.

The plans envisage a balcony with river views, a roof terrace and a sprawling lower terrace garden.

Dunnolly House sits on the banks of the Tay. Image: Thorntons

