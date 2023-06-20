Beautiful turreted mansion on banks of the Tay in Aberfeldy on sale for just £300k

A stunning Victorian house on the banks of the Tay is on the market for just £300,000.

Dunnolly House was built in the late 1800s by Duncan MacDougall, a champion piper to Queen Victoria.

The handsome C-listed building has retained its Victorian charm. Arched windows, a circular turret and dressed stone all add to its imposing character.

Set on the corner of Kenmore Road and Taybridge Drive, it occupies one of the best locations in Aberfeldy.

It’s on the banks of the River Tay and borders onto woodland. Yet the shops, cafes and restaurants of one of Highland Perthshire’s prettiest towns are all just a short stroll away.

Breadalbane Academy, Aberfeldy Golf Club and the Birks Cinema are also within easy walking distance.

Enormous space

With nine bedrooms and almost 650sqm of accommodation Dunnolly House is huge. Outside there are large wraparound gardens and a parking area.

While the exterior looks beautiful the interior requires a little imagination. Peeling walls, missing sections of plasterboard, uneven floors, and exposed stonework all point to a building that is likely to become a money pit.

Indeed, sellers Thorntons are marketing it as a project property suited to seasoned developers.

Amid all the interior decay there are still plenty of beautiful features. Original cornices, carvings and fireplaces can all be rescued and restored.

With nine bedrooms as well as attic space and the tower, Dunnolly House is huge.

Its current layout also includes two large function rooms, two kitchens and a huge mezzanine level.

It really is far too big to be a single family home. Indeed, the current owner has obtained planning permission to convert Dunolly House into five apartments.

A mix of two and three bedrooms properties these would range in size from 114m2 up to 140m2.

The plans envisage a balcony with river views, a roof terrace and a sprawling lower terrace garden.