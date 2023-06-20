First properties on the market at 341-home development in St Andrews

The first batch of properties has gone on sale at a new 341-home development in St Andrews.

David Wilson Homes is behind the development in the Younger Gardens area, on the western outskirts of the town.

The DWH @ St Andrews estate offers a range of three and four-bedroom homes as well as two-bedroom apartments.

Construction of the houses – being developed in conjunction with Barratt Homes – began in October last year.

Properties in the first release start from £346,995.

The developer has also confirmed it will deliver 34 affordable houses at the site in partnership with Kingdom Housing Association.

They will be the first phase of a total of 103 affordable homes being built at Younger Gardens.

They are the first properties of their kind in St Andrews since 2016.

Anne Ross, sales director at Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes East Scotland, said: “We’re thrilled to finally be able to unveil our new David Wilson Homes development in St Andrews.

“A popular choice for families and those looking to retire by the sea, St Andrews has something for everyone – whether that’s a round of golf or exploring its bustling high street – and a real sense of community.

“We look forward to welcoming buyers into the area and for them to find their dream home by the sea.”

Elsewhere in St Andrews, a home on The Scores – the most expensive street in Fife – has gone on sale for offers over £4 million, featuring its own garden suites and red telephone box.