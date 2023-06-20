First properties on the market at 341-home development in St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First properties on the market at 341-home development in St Andrews

The houses are for sale at prices starting at £346,995.

By Ben MacDonald
The Brechin Plot at DWH @ St Andrews
How some of the new St Andrews homes will look. Image: David Wilson Homes

The first batch of properties has gone on sale at a new 341-home development in St Andrews.

David Wilson Homes is behind the development in the Younger Gardens area, on the western outskirts of the town.

The DWH @ St Andrews estate offers a range of three and four-bedroom homes as well as two-bedroom apartments.

Construction of the houses – being developed in conjunction with Barratt Homes – began in October last year.

Dalmally plot at DWH @ St Andrews
Another style of home available at the development. Image: David Wilson Homes

Properties in the first release start from £346,995.

The developer has also confirmed it will deliver 34 affordable houses at the site in partnership with Kingdom Housing Association.

They will be the first phase of a total of 103 affordable homes being built at Younger Gardens.

They are the first properties of their kind in St Andrews since 2016.

Interior shot of house at DWH @ St Andrews
How the inside of the homes may look. Image: David Wilson Homes
Interior shot of house at DWH @ St Andrews
The houses are for sale at prices starting from £346,995. Image: David Wilson Homes

Anne Ross, sales director at Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes East Scotland, said: “We’re thrilled to finally be able to unveil our new David Wilson Homes development in St Andrews.

“A popular choice for families and those looking to retire by the sea, St Andrews has something for everyone – whether that’s a round of golf or exploring its bustling high street – and a real sense of community.

“We look forward to welcoming buyers into the area and for them to find their dream home by the sea.”

Elsewhere in St Andrews, a home on The Scores – the most expensive street in Fife – has gone on sale for offers over £4 million, featuring its own garden suites and red telephone box.

