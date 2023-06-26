Scotland’s Home of the Year 2023 winner revealed – with Perthshire and St Cyrus properties vying for glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Scotland’s Home of the Year 2023 winner revealed – with Perthshire and St Cyrus properties vying for glory

Six fantastic properties reached the final of the hit BBC Scotland show.

By Jack McKeown
The winner of Scotland's Home of the Year has been revealed. Image: BBC.
The winner of Scotland's Home of the Year has been revealed. Image: BBC.

A former train station in Edinburgh has been crowned Scotland’s Home of the Year 2023.

The Old Train House beat five other finalists to be named the winner of the popular property programme.

A former manse in Auchterarder and a contemporary stone and timber home near St Cyrus were among the other shortlisted properties.

The winner was announced in the finale of the BBC Scotland series, filmed at Glasgow’s House for an Art Lover.

The Old Train House had been boarded up and empty for more than a decade before Christina and Ben Blundell converted it into their dream home.

Scotland’s Home of the Year

Christina said: “Winning was a genuine shock and we’re bursting with pride.

“Ben and I entered with no expectations other than going along for the ride. We did not anticipate in any way that we’d be taking the trophy home that day, particularly when we got to see all the other fabulous finalists homes.

“As the final was filmed last summer, the SHOTY trophy has been sadly tucked away while we’ve kept the secret of winning to ourselves.

“All of the finalists are a lovely bunch. I couldn’t pick a favourite home among them. They each have an individual and special quality.  I’m glad the judging wasn’t up to me!”

Christina and Ben Blundell with SHOTY judges Banjo Beale, Anna Campbell-Jones and Michael Angus. Image: BBC.

SHOTY judge and interior designer, Anna Campbell Jones believes the Edinburgh home is a very worthy winner of the prestigious title.

She said: “The Old Train House expresses the ultimate in adaptation and reuse, themes that are so important these days. The whole building was upcycled, transformed from a sad ruined train station to a very real home.

“I loved the balance of respect for the history of the building, clever use of bargain vintage finds and appropriate materials both for the age of the building and for its function as warm, fun family home.

The Old Train House wowed SHOTY judges. Image: BBC.

“I thought the upside-down living worked so well, keeping the light spaces for daytime  and the darker, quiet, more private spaces for sleeping in. The scene stealer was the old railway platform transformed into a magical plant filled, tree canopied terrace.”

Hard work rewarded

Winning SHOTY was a validation of all the hard work Christina and Ben put into the project. “We are so immensely proud of what we’ve achieved,” Christina continued.

“Neither of us are designers or builders or architects or had a large budget, we just had a vision for what this building could be for us.

“I feel like it’s all the more meaningful because we got the building warrant through for all the alterations the day before lockdown in 2020, so for months we were in this, quite honestly, awful and depressing house at a time when you couldn’t leave your house and it felt a world away from being a home.

“It made us determined to see it through and make this building into a home.”

Shortlisted properties

A handsome house in Auchterarder was one of the six properties to make the final.

The Old Manse was the winner of the third episode, which featured houses in the central belt.

The handsome period house was stunningly upgraded by Kelly and Michel Hillard. They knocked through a wall to create a wonderful open plan kitchen/diner that takes full advantage of views over the enormous walled garden.

Judge Banjo Beale said of the Old Manse: “If I could change one thing it would be replacing the owners with myself.”

The Old Manse in Auchterarder made the final of Scotland’s Home of the Year. Image: BBC.

A striking new build house near St Cyrus in Aberdeenshire also reached the final six. Snowdrop House is a stunning contemporary home clad in stone and timber. It was built by property developer Ross and his partner Emily.

Originally Ross planned to build three homes on the plot and sell them for a profit. However he and Emily fell in love with the site and decided to build their own dream home instead.

Snowdrop House near St Cyrus is a contemporary family home. Image: BBC.

Judges loved the grand scale of the rooms and the huge windows that frame the superb coastal views.

A sixth season of Scotland’s Home of the Year is currently filming in locations across Scotland.

The fifth season of Scotland’s Home of the Year is available on BBC iPlayer.

