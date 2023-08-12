Historic home near St Andrews has beautiful stonework and cobbled courtyard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Historic home near St Andrews has beautiful stonework and cobbled courtyard

Built in 1905 for staff, horses and cars, Mount Melville House is a wonderful building surrounded by the Duke's Course.

By Jack McKeown
Mount Melville House East has wonderful stonework.
Mount Melville House East has wonderful stonework. Image: Rettie.

Scotland used to make even the most mundane of buildings special. Mount Melville House is a property that takes your breath away.

The standard of stonemasonry is stunning, from the dressed stone archways to the crow-stepped gables and beautiful dormer windows. There are too many beautiful details to take in during a single visit.

To think it was built to accommodate staff, cars and horses.

“The original Mount Melville House was the mansion up the hill at Craigtoun Park,” explains owner Graham Drummond. “When the Younger family sold it in 1947 they transferred the name down here.

Mount Melville House dates from 1905 and is set just outside St Andrews. Image: Rettie

“This building was constructed in 1905 for staff working on the estate and for horses and cars. There was perhaps a 10 year period when cars and horses overlapped before the former made the latter redundant for transport.”

Mount Melville House forms part of a small enclave of handsome properties just outside St Andrews. Craigtoun Park is a short walk away and the house is surrounded by the Duke’s Course, making it ideal for golf enthusiasts.

Mount Melville history

It was built in 1905 by James and Annie Younger, wealthy benefactors who bequeathed Younger Hall and Saints Church to the town of St Andrews.

Graham and his wife Fiona have owned Mount Melville House since 1999. “We actually bought the entire building,” Graham smiles. “It was a moment of madness. We were younger then and had no idea how much we were taking on. I’d be far too cautious to do something like that now.”

The building has fantastic stonework including this beautiful arch. Image: Rettie.

It’s a good thing they bought the property when they did. “The other side of the building had been empty for quite some time and was becoming very dilapidated,” Graham continues. “It required attention quite urgently. Buildings like this are wonderful and can never be replaced so I’m pleased we managed to rescue it.”

The house has a lovely feel to it. Image: Rettie.

The east side of Mount Melville House consists of two properties – Graham and Fiona’s home and another house that they sold a couple of years ago.

The other half of the building is split into six offices that the couple rent out to local businesses. Only one of the businesses has a right to park in the courtyard – there is further parking to the front and side – ensuring it remains a quiet area.

Third owners

Remarkably, Graham and Fiona are only the third people to have owned Mount Melville House since it was built in 1905. They bought it from its second owner, St Andrews born artists and writer Joe Austen, whose golf portraits are on display in the town’s Rusacks Hotel as well as in Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hills Golf Club.

Rooms have plenty of light from large windows. Image: Rettie

A beautiful stone archway provides pedestrian and vehicle access to a lovely cobbled courtyard that Mount Melville House wraps around. It’s a tranquil, sheltered suntrap that has remained unchanged for nearly 120 years. Indeed, the couple have numerous old photographs of cars parked here in the 1940s.

Exploring inside Mount Melville

Mount Melville House East occupies one side of the building and is accessed by a sturdy timber door that enters into a hallway.

What is now their home was once three different parts of the building. “There was the handyman’s house at one end of the building, then the bothy with bedrooms above, and a set of garages.

There is a large, welcoming vestibule with windows to front and rear and a staircase to the upper level. Beyond this is the living room that was once the garages. With an exposed stone wall and a huge stone fireplace it has lots of character. Three sets of windows to the front and glazed doors to the rear garden help fill it with natural light.

The living room has glazed doors to the garden. Image: Rettie

The kitchen has a range cooker and windows to the front and rear. The living room has an original pitch pine parquet flooring, lots of windows and glazed doors to the garden. Another stairway leads to the upper level.

The ground floor also has a utility room and WC. A separate door from the courtyard gives access to the outside toilet, which is handy if you’re gardening and don’t want to tramp mud through the house.

The first floor has a long corridor running the length of the building. There are four double bedrooms, all with south-facing views over the rear garden, and two family bathrooms.

Extensive gardens

Mount Melville House has very large gardens which fold around the side and rear of the house. There is a main expanse of lawn and several other grassy sections divided by hedges. Part of the Duke’s Course runs along the side of the house but is well screened by a belt of trees.

Large gardens wrap around Mount Melville House
Large gardens wrap around the house. Image: Rettie

“Fiona is a keen gardener,” Graham says. “She volunteers at Craigtoun Park and has done a lot of work keeping their grounds in order.” Indeed, when I take my leave she has a trowel in hand and is busy transferring pot plants into beds.

Moving on

Graham, 69 and Fiona, 66, have an adult son, Robin, who is disabled. His condition gradually reached the point where Mount Melville House was no longer suitable for him.

The couple took a piece of the extensive garden and built their own home that is all on one level and suits Robin’s needs.

Mount Melville House is surrounded by the Duke's Course
Mount Melville House is surrounded by the Duke’s Course. Graham and Fiona’s new house is next door. Image: Rettie

“I’m a civil engineer and I’ve always been interested in low energy housing,” Graham explains. “We built our new home to passivhaus standard, so it costs virtually nothing to run. We oriented it so neither house overlooks the other and both enjoy plenty of privacy.”

“Getting planning permission was quite an ordeal,” Fiona adds. “We had to go to appeal to get permission. Our local councillors were hugely supportive and we got there in the end.

“It doesn’t seem right that it’s so easy for a huge house builder to get permission for hundreds of identical, boring houses but it’s so difficult for one couple to build a single home for themselves.”

Mount Melville House East, by St Andrews was on sale with Rettie for offers over £495,000 but is now under offer.

