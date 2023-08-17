Rare chance to live inside 1800s Dundee church as flat goes up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Rare chance to live inside 1800s Dundee church as flat goes up for sale

The two-bedroom apartment is available to buy for offers over £130,000.

By Ben MacDonald
Mains Church, now being sold as a flat
The old Mains Church building on Claverhouse Road. Image: Gilson Gray

Locals have a rare chance to live inside a 220-year-old former Dundee church after a converted flat went up for sale.

The former Mains Church, at the junction of Claverhouse Road and Old Glamis Road in Trottick, dates back to around 1800.

The building shut as a church in 1994 when it was found to need £100,000 of repairs to its roof, and was later converted into five apartments.

Now, one of the two-bed flats inside the former church – a stone’s throw from Caird Park – is on the market.

The quirky duplex flat is arranged over the ground and first floors.

There are nods to the building’s past as a church with the tall windows. Image: Gilson Gray
The living room looks out onto the communal garden. Image: Gilson Gray
The quirky kitchen is on a mezzanine. Image: Gilson Gray
Integrated appliances, including an oven and hob, will be included in the sale. Image: Gilson Gray

It includes a living room, a mezzanine-level dining kitchen with integrated apliances, two double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and a shower room.

Tall windows offer a reminder of the building’s history – as does the old cemetery to the back of the old Mains Church.

Prospective buyers also have access to a communal garden and private residents’ parking.

The stylish shower room. Image: Gilson Gray
One of two double bedrooms. Image: Gilson Gray
The other bedroom also has plenty of space. Image: Gilson Gray

According to Dundee’s city archives, when the church was sold following its closure, the money was used to upgrade the church hall next door for use by the congregation.

Those premises are now occupied by charity Spectrum.

The apartment is being marketed by Gilson Gray and is now available to buy for offers over £130,000.

Elsewhere, The Courier has taken a look at five of the best project properties in the area.

More from Property

The exterior of Woodcroft in Perth.
Former five-star Perth guesthouse could become residential home
This former flax mill in rural Angus is a perfect project property. Image: Zoopla.
5 of the best project properties in Fife, Angus and Dundee
The new family home will wrap around the historic Pitairlie doocot. Image: Voigt Architects
17th century Angus doocot to become part of dream family home
The master bedroom in kirriemuir house for sale.
Quirky Kirriemuir home packed full of character could be yours for £220k
Lawers House in Comrie.
Spectacular Perthshire estate on the market for £6.75m
Modern tiered house comes to Market in Broughty Ferry
Tiered Broughty Ferry home with stunning floor-to-ceiling windows and underfloor heating hits the market
Mount Melville House East has wonderful stonework.
Historic home near St Andrews has beautiful stonework and cobbled courtyard
Glendarcey House in Gleneagles village.
Gleneagles mansion with jacuzzi and sauna could be yours for £2m
Thorter Row. Image: Google maps
Neighbours object to new short term let planned in Dundee's City Quay
The property is situated on Methil High Street. Image: Online Property Auctions Scotland
Fife flat in 'prime location' on the market for less than £40k

Conversation