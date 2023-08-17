Rare chance to live inside 1800s Dundee church as flat goes up for sale

Locals have a rare chance to live inside a 220-year-old former Dundee church after a converted flat went up for sale.

The former Mains Church, at the junction of Claverhouse Road and Old Glamis Road in Trottick, dates back to around 1800.

The building shut as a church in 1994 when it was found to need £100,000 of repairs to its roof, and was later converted into five apartments.

Now, one of the two-bed flats inside the former church – a stone’s throw from Caird Park – is on the market.

The quirky duplex flat is arranged over the ground and first floors.

It includes a living room, a mezzanine-level dining kitchen with integrated apliances, two double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and a shower room.

Tall windows offer a reminder of the building’s history – as does the old cemetery to the back of the old Mains Church.

Prospective buyers also have access to a communal garden and private residents’ parking.

According to Dundee’s city archives, when the church was sold following its closure, the money was used to upgrade the church hall next door for use by the congregation.

Those premises are now occupied by charity Spectrum.

The apartment is being marketed by Gilson Gray and is now available to buy for offers over £130,000.

