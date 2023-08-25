Huge yellow home in Highland Perthshire on the market for nearly £700k

A huge yellow house in Highland Perthshire has gone up for sale for nearly £700,000.

Sundial House on Brae Street in Dunkeld was built in 1765 for the Duke of Atholl’s piper – whose name is inscribed on a sundial which was incorporated in the stonework at that time.

It was restored in 2013 after becoming derelict and is now one of the town’s most picturesque and iconic buildings.

The three-storey property is full of character, with three spacious bedrooms, wooden beams and an outdoor sun room.

The front door, which is on the upper floor, opens directly into an open-plan sitting and dining room, spanning the width of the house.

With oak beams supporting a vaulted ceiling, the impressive room is filled with light from three pretty windows that overlook the River Tay.

With a fireplace at one end and a kitchenette at the other, property agent Savills says it is ideal for entertaining.

Stairs lead down to the middle floor where the main bedroom is a similarly bright room overlooking the river, with access to a sheltered south-facing terrace.

On this floor there is also a large bathroom with shower and a second bedroom with an en-suite shower room.

Light wells direct natural light into the stairwell, which leads to the open-plan kitchen, dining and living room on the lower floor.

This is a homely room with lots of space for a large dining table and a door to the garden terrace.

A couple of steps up from the kitchen and along a short corridor, there is a third bedroom, which also has its own shower room.

A sun room, added to the property in 2019, can be accessed from the upper level of the property.

The garden at Sundial House has been landscaped into neat terraces accessible from each level of the property.

There is space to park a car on the driveways at both the upper and the lower levels.

About 4.54 acres of native woodland surrounding the property is included in the sale.

Sundial House is on the market with Savills for offers over £675,000.

It is one of several eye-catching properties currently up for grabs in the Tayside and Fife area, including a five-bedroom home in Kirkcaldy with stunning uninterrupted sea views.

Closer by, a colourful home with a detached cottage annexe and exceptional landscaped gardens has gone on the market in Blairgowrie.