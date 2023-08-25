Huge yellow home in Highland Perthshire on the market for nearly £700k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Huge yellow home in Highland Perthshire on the market for nearly £700k

The property in Dunkeld was built in 1765 for the Duke of Atholl’s piper.

By Poppy Watson
Sundial House in Dunkeld. Image: Savills
Sundial House in Dunkeld. Image: Savills

A huge yellow house in Highland Perthshire has gone up for sale for nearly £700,000.

Sundial House on Brae Street in Dunkeld was built in 1765 for the Duke of Atholl’s piper – whose name is inscribed on a sundial which was incorporated in the stonework at that time.

It was restored in 2013 after becoming derelict and is now one of the town’s most picturesque and iconic buildings.

The three-storey property is full of character, with three spacious bedrooms, wooden beams and an outdoor sun room.

The house is an eye-catching shade of yellow. Savills
It is set over three-storeys. Image: Savills
It is considered one of the most iconic properties in Dunkeld. Image: Savills
A sundial incorporated in the stonework when it was built in 1765. Image: Savills
The house boasts stunning views of the town. Image: Savills

The front door, which is on the upper floor, opens directly into an open-plan sitting and dining room, spanning the width of the house.

With oak beams supporting a vaulted ceiling, the impressive room is filled with light from three pretty windows that overlook the River Tay.

With a fireplace at one end and a kitchenette at the other, property agent Savills says it is ideal for entertaining.

The property features oak beams. Image: Savills
The main living and dining area. Image: Savills
Plenty of windows let in natural light. Image: Savills

Stairs lead down to the middle floor where the main bedroom is a similarly bright room overlooking the river, with access to a sheltered south-facing terrace.

On this floor there is also a large bathroom with shower and a second bedroom with an en-suite shower room.

The property has three bedrooms. Image: Savills
The master en-suite. Image: Savills
One of three shower rooms. Image: Savills
The bedrooms are all carpeted. Image: Savills
The house is on the market for offers over £675,000. Image: Savills

Light wells direct natural light into the stairwell, which leads to the open-plan kitchen, dining and living room on the lower floor.

This is a homely room with lots of space for a large dining table and a door to the garden terrace.

A couple of steps up from the kitchen and along a short corridor, there is a third bedroom, which also has its own shower room.

The downstairs living and dining room. Image: Savills
The kitchen. Image: Savills
The downstairs bedroom. Image: Savills
The downstairs bathroom features beautiful blue tiling. Image: Savills

A sun room, added to the property in 2019, can be accessed from the upper level of the property.

The garden at Sundial House has been landscaped into neat terraces accessible from each level of the property.

There is space to park a car on the driveways at both the upper and the lower levels.

About 4.54 acres of native woodland surrounding the property is included in the sale.

The outdoor terrace. Image: Savills
The sunroom is ideal for entertaining. Image: Savills
The outdoor dining area. Image: Savills
The house comes with a greenhouse and woodland. Image: Savills

Sundial House is on the market with Savills for offers over £675,000.

It is one of several eye-catching properties currently up for grabs in the Tayside and Fife area, including a five-bedroom home in Kirkcaldy with stunning uninterrupted sea views.

Closer by, a colourful home with a detached cottage annexe and exceptional landscaped gardens has gone on the market in Blairgowrie.

