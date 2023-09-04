Stately Kinross-shire home with Loch Leven views hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stately Kinross-shire home with Loch Leven views hits the market

The Edwardian property - which has been run as a bed and breakfast - is for sale at offers over £875,000.

By Kieran Webster
The front of Park House
The stately Park House in Kinross-shire. Image: Savills

A stately Edwardian home in Kinross-shire with views of Loch Leven has hit the market.

Stunning Park House, on Main Street in Kinnesswood, was built in 1909.

The six-bedroom ivy-covered house, which includes 1.8 acres of land, a front paddock, and a tree-lined driveway, is on the market for offers over £875,000.

A blue door marks the entrance of Park House.
You are greeted with a blue door at Park House. Image: Savills
Park House living room with a fire place and bay-windows
The living room provides the perfect place to unwind. Image: Savills
The dining room.
An archway links the family room to the dining room. Image: Savills
The kitchen which features a red Aga oven
The kitchen features an Aga oven. Image: Savills

After entering the property, you are greeted with a bright family room, with an open fireplace and bay windows.

An archway leads through to the dining room, served by a kitchen that boasts an Aga oven.

Downstairs also features a sitting room, a bedroom and a utility room to help with modern living.

The sitting room, which is painted yellow and also has bay windows.
The sitting room. Image: Savills
Bedroom one on the property's 1st floor
Bedroom one is on the first floor and has an en-suite. Image: Savills
The en-suite bathroom
The en-suite bathroom. Image: Savills
The property has three bedrooms on the first floor. Image: Savills
The upstairs office
Office space in Park House. Image: Savills

Three of the six bedrooms at Park House are found on the first floor, with two boasting en-suite bathrooms, making them ideal for guests.

There is also office space upstairs – perfect for those working from home – and a separate bathroom.

Two more bedrooms can be found on the second floor of the property, which has been run by the current owners as a bed and breakfast.

One of the first floor bathrooms
A bathroom on the first floor. Image: Savills.
The views of Loch Leven
Park house has views of Loch Leven. Image: Savills
The breeze house in the back garden
The breeze house in the back garden. Image: Savills
A driveway leading to the front of Park House
A driveway leading up to Park House. Image: Savills

Park House’s picturesque garden features a sunhouse and a gated driveway.

The property is listed with Savills for offers over £875,000.

Elsewhere in Perth and Kinross, a cedar-built home in Blairgowrie is on the market for offers over £495,000.

Conversation