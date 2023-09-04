Stately Kinross-shire home with Loch Leven views hits the market

A stately Edwardian home in Kinross-shire with views of Loch Leven has hit the market.

Stunning Park House, on Main Street in Kinnesswood, was built in 1909.

The six-bedroom ivy-covered house, which includes 1.8 acres of land, a front paddock, and a tree-lined driveway, is on the market for offers over £875,000.

After entering the property, you are greeted with a bright family room, with an open fireplace and bay windows.

An archway leads through to the dining room, served by a kitchen that boasts an Aga oven.

Downstairs also features a sitting room, a bedroom and a utility room to help with modern living.

Three of the six bedrooms at Park House are found on the first floor, with two boasting en-suite bathrooms, making them ideal for guests.

There is also office space upstairs – perfect for those working from home – and a separate bathroom.

Two more bedrooms can be found on the second floor of the property, which has been run by the current owners as a bed and breakfast.

Park House’s picturesque garden features a sunhouse and a gated driveway.

The property is listed with Savills for offers over £875,000.

