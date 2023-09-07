Beautiful Crieff home with outdoor kitchen, sauna, gym and hot tub for sale

A beautiful Victorian villa in Crieff boasting a hot tub and outdoor kitchen has gone up for sale.

Yorkhill dates back to around 1877 and is on the market for offers over £745,000.

The recently refurbished four-bedroom property has its own sauna and gym, as well as a working Victorian greenhouse.

Downstairs, there is a dining room with plenty of space for a dining table beside a triple bay window.

It also has a marble fireplace as well as a woodburning stove.

The room is open to a well-lit kitchen which features an island at the heart of it.

Next door there is a formal sitting room which has a large bay window, ideal for entertaining guests.

Behind the sitting room is a spacious but cosy cinema room which is connected to a conservatory, bringing in natural light to the property.

It has room for a dining table or comfortable seating but is currently used as office space.

There is also a utility room and a sauna on the ground floor.

Upstairs, a modern central landing will lead you to four double bedrooms and two shower rooms.

The main bedroom has its own dressing room with a spectacular view over the top of Crieff.

The garden is a particular stand-out feature of the property, providing an area of enclosed garden at the rear as well as a seating area.

It is colourful and herbaceous, with stone pillars framing the entrance to a large driveway.

A gate at the top of the garden opens to a lane leading to the town centre.

Other features include an outbuilding with a gym, workshop and office.

There is also an outdoor kitchen and BBQ area, perfect for having people over on warmer nights.

Yorkhill in Crieff is being marketed for sale by Savills for offers over £745,000.