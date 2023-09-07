Beautiful Crieff home with outdoor kitchen, sauna, gym and hot tub for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Beautiful Crieff home with outdoor kitchen, sauna, gym and hot tub for sale

The recently refurbished four-bedroom villa also has a working Victorian greenhouse.

By Chloe Burrell
Yorkhill in Crieff.
Yorkhill in Crieff dates back to 1877. Image: Savills

A beautiful Victorian villa in Crieff boasting a hot tub and outdoor kitchen has gone up for sale.

Yorkhill dates back to around 1877 and is on the market for offers over £745,000.

The recently refurbished four-bedroom property has its own sauna and gym, as well as a working Victorian greenhouse.

The modern hallway at Yorkhill in Crieff.
The modern hallway. Image: Savills.
Dining room at Yorkhill in Crieff.
The dining room has a triple-bay window. Image: Savills.
Dining room at Yorkhill in Crieff.
The dining room is open plan with the kitchen. Image: Savills.
The kitchen at Yorkhill in Crieff.
The kitchen has an island for sitting at in the middle. Image: Savills
The kitchen at Yorkhill in Crieff.
The kitchen is well-lit. Image: Savills.
Formal sitting room at Yorkhill in Crieff.
The formal sitting room is ideal for entertaining guests. Image: Savills.

Downstairs, there is a dining room with plenty of space for a dining table beside a triple bay window.

It also has a marble fireplace as well as a woodburning stove.

The room is open to a well-lit kitchen which features an island at the heart of it.

Next door there is a formal sitting room which has a large bay window, ideal for entertaining guests.

Behind the sitting room is a spacious but cosy cinema room which is connected to a conservatory, bringing in natural light to the property.

Cinema room at Yorkhill in Crieff.
The cinema room is perfect for a family film night. Image: Savills.
Conservatory at Yorkhill in Crieff.
The conservatory is currently used as an office. Image: Savills
Utility room at Yorkhill in Crieff.
The utility room doubles up as a useful boot room. Image: Savills.
Sauna at Yorkhill in Crieff.
There is even a sauna at the property. Image: Savills.

It has room for a dining table or comfortable seating but is currently used as office space.

There is also a utility room and a sauna on the ground floor.

Upstairs, a modern central landing will lead you to four double bedrooms and two shower rooms.

The main bedroom has its own dressing room with a spectacular view over the top of Crieff.

Landing at Yorkhill in Crieff.
The landing leads to four bedrooms. Image: Savills
Bedroom at Yorkhill in Crieff.
Each bedroom is spacious. Image: Savills.
Bedroom at Yorkhill in Crieff.
Bedroom two. Image: Savills.
Bedroom at Yorkhill in Crieff.
Each bedroom has plenty of space for storage. Image: Savills.
Bedroom at Yorkhill in Crieff.
The four-bedroom property has room for guests to stay over. Image: Savills.
Bathroom at Yorkhill in Crieff.
Bathroom at Yorkhill. Image: Savills.
Shower room at Yorkhill in Crieff.
There are two shower rooms upstairs. Image: Savills.

The garden is a particular stand-out feature of the property, providing an area of enclosed garden at the rear as well as a seating area.

It is colourful and herbaceous, with stone pillars framing the entrance to a large driveway.

A gate at the top of the garden opens to a lane leading to the town centre.

Other features include an outbuilding with a gym, workshop and office.

Garden at Yorkhill in Crieff.
The garden is herbaceous. Image: Savills.
Patio at Yorkhill in Crieff.
There is a patio perfect for entertaining guests outside on warmer nights. Image: Savills.
Hot tub at Yorkhill in Crieff.
There is even a hot tub. Image: Savills.
Outdoor kitchen at Yorkhill in Crieff.
Outdoor kitchen at Yorkhill. Image: Savills.
Outbuilding at Yorkhill in Crieff.
There is an outbuilding with a gym, workshop and office. Image: Savills.
Office at Yorkhill in Crieff.
Office at Yorkhill. Image: Savills.
Gym at Yorkhill in Crieff.
There is a gym at the property. Image: Savills.

There is also an outdoor kitchen and BBQ area, perfect for having people over on warmer nights.

Yorkhill in Crieff is being marketed for sale by Savills for offers over £745,000.

