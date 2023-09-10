Inside luxury Pitlochry farmhouse available to rent for £1,000 a night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Inside luxury Pitlochry farmhouse available to rent for £1,000 a night

The six-bedroom Farmhouse at Ballintaggart Farm can sleep up to 14 people.

By Chloe Burrell
The Farmhouse at Ballintaggart.
The Farmhouse at Ballintaggart. Image: Ballintaggart

A luxury converted farmhouse is now available to rent in Highland Perthshire for £1,000 a night.

The Farmhouse on Ballintaggart Farm, Pitlochry, overlooks the Tay Valley and boasts 11 acres of wild meadows, a kitchen garden, an orchard and a tennis court.

It’s the latest addition to the Ballintaggart group, who own the Michelin-recommended Grandtully Hotel.

The Farmhouse at Ballintaggart.
The Farmhouse has a modern kitchen. Image: Ballintaggart
The kitchen at The Farmhouse at Ballintaggart.
A large dining table is at the heart of the room. Image: Ballintaggart
Kitchen at The Farmhouse at Ballintaggart.
The kitchen has a practical Everhot stove. Image: Ballintaggart
Bedroom at The Farmhouse at Ballintaggart.
Five of the bedrooms have an en-suite bathroom. Image: Ballintaggart
One of the bedrooms at The Farmhouse at Ballintaggart.
A garden terrace outside one of the bedrooms. Image: Ballintaggart
One of the bedrooms with a freestanding bathtub at The Farmhouse at Ballintaggart.
Three of the bedrooms have a freestanding bathtub. Image: Ballintaggart
One of the bedrooms at The Farmhouse at Ballintaggart.
A cosy nook for guests. Image: Ballintaggart

The secluded property sleeps up to 10 adults and four kids.

New photos released by the team at Ballintaggart reveal Nordic-style rooms with neutral decor.

It has six en-suite bedrooms with super-king beds – three of which have a freestanding bathtub overlooking the picturesque Ballintaggart Meadow.

There’s a large loft-style bedroom for kids, which doubles up as a cinema room with a projector and screen.

A cosy birch-plywood-clad room also offers a nook for guests with sky views, whilst the deep green Garden Room has its own entrance and terrace.

The team at Ballintaggart describe the new venture as “the perfect luxury food escape and a wonderful mix of wholesome indulgence” that will leave guests “relaxed, restored and extremely well fed.”

Ballintaggart Farm was bought by Chris and Rachel Rowley in 2016.

The couple launched a cook school and classes, before going into the hospitality business with Chris’ brother Andrew.

