Inside luxury Pitlochry farmhouse available to rent for £1,000 a night

A luxury converted farmhouse is now available to rent in Highland Perthshire for £1,000 a night.

The Farmhouse on Ballintaggart Farm, Pitlochry, overlooks the Tay Valley and boasts 11 acres of wild meadows, a kitchen garden, an orchard and a tennis court.

It’s the latest addition to the Ballintaggart group, who own the Michelin-recommended Grandtully Hotel.

The secluded property sleeps up to 10 adults and four kids.

New photos released by the team at Ballintaggart reveal Nordic-style rooms with neutral decor.

It has six en-suite bedrooms with super-king beds – three of which have a freestanding bathtub overlooking the picturesque Ballintaggart Meadow.

There’s a large loft-style bedroom for kids, which doubles up as a cinema room with a projector and screen.

A cosy birch-plywood-clad room also offers a nook for guests with sky views, whilst the deep green Garden Room has its own entrance and terrace.

The team at Ballintaggart describe the new venture as “the perfect luxury food escape and a wonderful mix of wholesome indulgence” that will leave guests “relaxed, restored and extremely well fed.”

Ballintaggart Farm was bought by Chris and Rachel Rowley in 2016.

The couple launched a cook school and classes, before going into the hospitality business with Chris’ brother Andrew.