Stunning 11-bedroom farmhouse near Cupar on the market for £1.2m

A spectacular 11-bedroom farmhouse full of rural charm in Fife has hit the market for £1.2 million.

The B-listed property, which dates back to the early 19th century, is situated on St Mary’s Farm near Cupar.

It consists of three buildings – St Marys Farm Steading, St Marys Farmhouse and St Marys Farm Cottage – and sits on four acres of land.

With 11 bedrooms, six reception rooms and 9 bathrooms – the property is perfect for families and those who love hosting.

It features stunning Roman Duric columns, exposed wooden beams – and even has its very own private tennis court.

The converted steading, which is approached via a private driveway, has a welcoming hallway and a cosy dining living kitchen.

The sitting room beside has abundant rural charm with exposed beams, flagstone flooring and a wood-burning stove.

Beyond this are two double bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms.

From the kitchen three steps lead you up into a versatile home office from which you then come to the spectacular roundel originally built as a horse mill.

From the home office a timber staircase takes you to the first floor with two impressive double bedrooms that each have an en-suite bathroom.

On this floor there is a further large storage area and office.

The farmhouse, which spans two floors, is nestled in idyllic gardens.

Its magnificent hallway is entered via a recessed Georgian door with decorative fanlight flanked by two Roman Doric columns.

On the left lies the spectacular living room with a wood burning stove, while the traditional style kitchen features wall and floor cabinetry with an Aga.

There is also a wood frame conservatory.

The cottage is a charming and light-filled stone-built property spanning one floor.

It features a bright living room and a kitchen with a dining area.

There are also two carpeted double bedrooms which share a light-filled classically styled bathroom.

Gardens and grounds

Behind the cottage is a large private garden that overlooks the surrounding countryside.

The steading sits on four acres of land that have been beautifully kept and comprise enclosed walled garden, lawn, mature trees, woodland and tennis court.

It has a lovely stone-paved dining terrace and a large greenhouse, too.

There is also an attractive peaceful small courtyard garden with formal pond off the west side of the main living area.

In addition, there are several sheds with pellet boiler, pellet store and additional storage.

St Mary’s Farmhouse is on the market with Knight Frank for offers over £1,235,000.

