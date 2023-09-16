Stunning 11-bedroom farmhouse near Cupar on the market for £1.2m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stunning 11-bedroom farmhouse near Cupar on the market for £1.2m

The B-listed property consists of three houses and four acres of land.

By Poppy Watson
The house features exposed wooden beams. Image: Knight Frank.
The house features exposed wooden beams. Image: Knight Frank.

A spectacular 11-bedroom farmhouse full of rural charm in Fife has hit the market for £1.2 million.

The B-listed property, which dates back to the early 19th century, is situated on St Mary’s Farm near Cupar.

It consists of three buildings – St Marys Farm Steading, St Marys Farmhouse and St Marys Farm Cottage – and sits on four acres of land.

With 11 bedrooms, six reception rooms and 9 bathrooms – the property is perfect for families and those who love hosting.

It features stunning Roman Duric columns, exposed wooden beams – and even has its very own private tennis court.

The property consists of three buildings. Image: Knight Frank
It has a private tennis court. Image: Knight Frank
There are 11 bedrooms in total. Image: Knight Frank
It is on the market for offers over £1.2 million. Image: Knight Frank
There is an outdoor dining area. Image: Knight Frank

The converted steading, which is approached via a private driveway, has a welcoming hallway and a cosy dining living kitchen.

The sitting room beside has abundant rural charm with exposed beams, flagstone flooring and a wood-burning stove.

Beyond this are two double bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms.

The property has three kitchens. Image: Knight Frank
It is situated near Cupar in Fife. Image: Knight Frank
There are six reception rooms. Image: Knight Frank
There are plenty of areas to relax in. Image: Knight Frank
One of the 11 bedrooms. Image: Knight Frank
The property dates back to the early 19th century. Image: Knight Frank

From the kitchen three steps lead you up into a versatile home office from which you then come to the spectacular roundel originally built as a horse mill.

From the home office a timber staircase takes you to the first floor with two impressive double bedrooms that each have an en-suite bathroom.

On this floor there is a further large storage area and office.

The office. Image: Knight Frank
The house features nine bathrooms. Image: Knight Frank
It has a timber staircase. Image: Knight Frank

The farmhouse, which spans two floors, is nestled in idyllic gardens.

Its magnificent hallway is entered via a recessed Georgian door with decorative fanlight flanked by two Roman Doric columns.

On the left lies the spectacular living room with a wood burning stove, while the traditional style kitchen features wall and floor cabinetry with an Aga.

There is also a wood frame conservatory.

The farmhouse is entered via a Georgian door. Image: Knight Frank
The house is perfect for family life. Image: Knight Frank
The farmhouse has flagstone flooring and Roman Duric columns. Image: Knight Frank
It features several wood-burning stoves. Image: Knight Frank
The kitchen boasts an AGA. Image: Knight Frank
Stairs lead up to more bedrooms. Image: Knight Frank
The wood-frame conservatory. Image: Knight Frank

The cottage is a charming and light-filled stone-built property spanning one floor.

It features a bright living room and a kitchen with a dining area.

There are also two carpeted double bedrooms which share a light-filled classically styled bathroom.

The casual dining and living area. Image: Knight Frank
This bedroom features bifold doors. Image: Knight Frank
It features beautiful wall art. Image: Knight Frank
A bright bathroom. Image: Knight Frank

Gardens and grounds

Behind the cottage is a large private garden that overlooks the surrounding countryside.

The steading sits on four acres of land that have been beautifully kept and comprise enclosed walled garden, lawn, mature trees, woodland and tennis court.

It has a lovely stone-paved dining terrace and a large greenhouse, too.

There is also an attractive peaceful small courtyard garden with formal pond off the west side of the main living area.

In addition, there are several sheds with pellet boiler, pellet store and additional storage.

There is plenty of outdoor space. Image: Knight Frank
There is a private driveway. Image: Knight Frank
A beautifully maintained garden. Image: Knight Frank
There is a pretty courtyard area. Image: Knight Frank
The property overlooks the stunning Fife countryside. Image: Knight Frank

St Mary’s Farmhouse is on the market with Knight Frank for offers over £1,235,000.

It is one of several eye-catching properties currently up for grabs in Tayside and Fife, including a stunning yellow house in Dunkeld with 4.5 acres of land.

A coastal apartment with a rooftop deck boasting spectacular beach views is also on the market in Elie.

Conversation