Inside spectacular £800k Angus villa at the foot of the Sidlaws

The property - a few miles north of Dundee - boasts five bedrooms, four bathrooms and an expansive garden.

By Ben MacDonald
The spectacular villa in Auchterhouse, Angus, is for sale.
The spectacular villa in Auchterhouse, Angus. Image: Verdala Properties

A spectacular £800,000 Angus villa at the foot of the Sidlaw hills has gone on the market.

The property in Auchterhouse – a few miles north of Dundee – boasts five bedrooms, four bathrooms and an expansive garden.

The secluded property, in a quiet cul-de-sac, even has a feature turret.

The ground floor features a lounge, a sitting room with wood-burning stove, a dining room, a toilet, a kitchen and dining room, a utility room, a study and an en-suite bedroom.

The large hallway. Image: Verdala Properties
The lounge has a feature turret. Image: Verdala Properties
The property boasts large living areas. Image: Verdala Properties
Many rooms boast views of the Sidlaws. Image: Verdala Properties
The kitchen and dining area. Image: Verdala Properties
There is plenty of cooking and eating space. Image: Verdala Properties
The ground-floor bedroom. Image: Verdala Properties

Upstairs there is a family bathroom and four double bedrooms – two of which have en-suites.

There is plenty of storage space throughout the property with all bedrooms benefiting from integrated facilities – including dressing rooms in two bedrooms.

The family bathroom. Image: Verdala Properties
A freestanding bathtub in the main bathroom. Image: Verdala Properties
Three bedrooms in the house have en-suite facilities. Image: Verdala Properties
Four bedrooms are found on the upper floor. Image: Verdala Properties
Each bedroom is double sized. Image: Verdala Properties
Most of the rooms offer a view of the countryside. Image: Verdala Properties
The bedrooms are spacious. Image: Verdala Properties
Some of the bedrooms are equipped with storage facilities. Image: Verdala Properties

The property is on a plot of about 0.75 acres.

That includes a large area of lawn, a patio and a timber decking area.

The gated entrance leads to a private driveway and double garage.

The house sits on a secluded plot of approximately 0.75 acres. Verdala Properties
The property is surrounded by an expansive lawn. Image: Verdala Properties
The garden comes with a patio and decked area. Image: Verdala Properties

The Auchterhouse villa is being marketed for sale by Verdala Properties at offers over £825,000.

In nearby Dundee, a “luxury” three-bedroom family house in the Claverhouse area is being sold for less than £275,000.

Meanwhile Verdala is also marketing a flat overlooking the V&A in Dundee.

