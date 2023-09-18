Inside spectacular £800k Angus villa at the foot of the Sidlaws

A spectacular £800,000 Angus villa at the foot of the Sidlaw hills has gone on the market.

The property in Auchterhouse – a few miles north of Dundee – boasts five bedrooms, four bathrooms and an expansive garden.

The secluded property, in a quiet cul-de-sac, even has a feature turret.

The ground floor features a lounge, a sitting room with wood-burning stove, a dining room, a toilet, a kitchen and dining room, a utility room, a study and an en-suite bedroom.

Upstairs there is a family bathroom and four double bedrooms – two of which have en-suites.

There is plenty of storage space throughout the property with all bedrooms benefiting from integrated facilities – including dressing rooms in two bedrooms.

The property is on a plot of about 0.75 acres.

That includes a large area of lawn, a patio and a timber decking area.

The gated entrance leads to a private driveway and double garage.

The Auchterhouse villa is being marketed for sale by Verdala Properties at offers over £825,000.

In nearby Dundee, a “luxury” three-bedroom family house in the Claverhouse area is being sold for less than £275,000.

Meanwhile Verdala is also marketing a flat overlooking the V&A in Dundee.