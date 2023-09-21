Stunning former Perthshire farm steading on banks of Tay Estuary has own cinema room

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Stunning former Perthshire farm steading on banks of Tay Estuary has own cinema room

The 18th-century Old Mill House in Port Allen, Errol, also has its own library.

By Chloe Burrell
Old Mill House in Errol.
Old Mill House was converted into a home in 2008. Image: Savills

A spectacular former farm steading in the Port Allen area of Errol is on the market for £875,000.

Old Mill House is a B-listed 18th century property that was converted into a home back in 2008.

Featuring a unique circular horse mill, the spacious four-bedroom property has its own cinema and library.

On entering, you are met with a welcoming grand reception hall with a large fireplace that can also be used as a space to entertain.

Reception hall in Old Mill House, Errol.
The reception hall has a stone fireplace. Image: Savills
Cinema room in Old Mill House, Errol.
The horse mill can double up as a sitting room and cinema room. Image: Savills
Cinema room in Old Mill House, Errol.
The horse mill being used a cinema space. Image: Savills
Kitchen in Old Mill House, Errol.
The modern kitchen is full of natural light. Image: Savills
Dining room in Old Mill House, Errol.
The dining room is a cosy space for entertaining. Image: Savills
Garden room in Old Mill House, Errol.
The garden room is the perfect space for admiring the outdoors. Image: Savills
Office in Old Mill House, Errol.
There is a large office and study space in the property. Image: Savills
Verandah at Old Mill House, Errol.
The garden room and study are linked outside by a veranda. Image: Savills
Conservatory at Old Mill House, Errol.
The kitchen and garden room are linked by a conservatory. Image: Savills

From the hall, you are able to access the horse mill, which can be used as a home cinema.

On the other side of the hall is a well-lit kitchen fitted with a central island and an electric Aga cooker.

There is also space for a large dining table and a door out to the courtyard.

Next door is a similar-sized dining room which is ideal for entertaining and having people over for dinner.

A garden room, study and office are also available in the property and they are linked outside by a veranda.

Between the kitchen and garden room there is a conservatory full of natural light.

On the ground floor there is also a utility space which has a boot room joined on and access to a double garage.

Galleried landing at Old Mill House, Errol.
A galleried landing leads to four bedrooms. Image: Savills
Bedroom one in Old Mill House, Errol.
The main bedroom has a dressing room. Image: Savills
En-suite of main bedroom in Old Mill House, Errol.
The en-suite bathroom of the main bedroom. Image: Savills
Balcony of main bedroom in Old Mill House, Errol.
The main bedroom even has a balcony. Image: Savills
Bedroom two in Old Mill House, Errol.
The second bedroom is spacious. Image: Savills
En-suite bathroom of bedroom two in Old Mill House, Errol.
En-suite bathroom of second bedroom. Image: Savills
Bedroom three in Old Mill House, Errol.
Bedroom three and four share a shower room. Image: Savills

On the first floor, a galleried landing will take you to four large bedrooms, making the property an ideal size for a family.

The main bedroom has a balcony, dressing room and “luxurious” bathroom.

Bedroom two has an en-suite bathroom and a walk-in wardrobe, while two further bedrooms share a shower room.

Outside, Old Mill House has a sheltered terrace which is a prime spot for sitting out in good weather.

Courtyard of Old Mill House, Errol.
A courtyard perfect for enjoying the warm weather. Image: Savills
Old Mill House, Errol.
The veranda surrounds the western gable of the property. Image: Savills
Old Mill House, Errol.
The front of Old Mill House. Image: Savills
Garden of Old Mill House, Errol.
The property’s garden. Image: Savills
Tay Estuary of Old Mill House, Errol.
The Tay Estuary is only 100 metres from the property. Image: Savills

The Tay Estuary is situated only 100 metres from the property and a view over the water can be seen from the house.

Old Mill House in Errol is being marketed for sale by Savills for offers over £875,000.

More from Property

Perthshire Flat Loch Tay
Perthshire flat with incredible views over Loch Tay hits the market
Kellie Lodging is a stunning turret house on Pittenweem High Street. Image: Rettie.
Inside historic £645k castle on Pittenweem High Street
This former village hall in Perthshire has a modern and quite spectacular interior.
5 Angus, Perthshire and Fife properties for sale after beautiful renovations
Tayside Garage Doors
Upgrade your garage with Tayside Garage Doors: your local family business
The spectacular villa in Auchterhouse, Angus, is for sale.
Inside spectacular £800k Angus villa at the foot of the Sidlaws
The converted Stephen Memorial Hall in Culross.
Converted 150-year-old church hall in Fife Outlander village on market for £320k
The house features exposed wooden beams. Image: Knight Frank.
Trio of Fife farmhouses boasting 11 bedrooms hit the market for more than £1.2m
Sundial House
Sundial House: One of Dunkeld's most iconic and amazing homes on sale for £695k
4 Bank Street in Elie has stunning views of the fife coast
For sale: Coastal Fife apartment has stunning views from rooftop deck
Belvedere House in Glenfarg.
Former Kinross-shire castle turned home on the market for nearly £1m