Stunning former Perthshire farm steading on banks of Tay Estuary has own cinema room

A spectacular former farm steading in the Port Allen area of Errol is on the market for £875,000.

Old Mill House is a B-listed 18th century property that was converted into a home back in 2008.

Featuring a unique circular horse mill, the spacious four-bedroom property has its own cinema and library.

On entering, you are met with a welcoming grand reception hall with a large fireplace that can also be used as a space to entertain.

From the hall, you are able to access the horse mill, which can be used as a home cinema.

On the other side of the hall is a well-lit kitchen fitted with a central island and an electric Aga cooker.

There is also space for a large dining table and a door out to the courtyard.

Next door is a similar-sized dining room which is ideal for entertaining and having people over for dinner.

A garden room, study and office are also available in the property and they are linked outside by a veranda.

Between the kitchen and garden room there is a conservatory full of natural light.

On the ground floor there is also a utility space which has a boot room joined on and access to a double garage.

On the first floor, a galleried landing will take you to four large bedrooms, making the property an ideal size for a family.

The main bedroom has a balcony, dressing room and “luxurious” bathroom.

Bedroom two has an en-suite bathroom and a walk-in wardrobe, while two further bedrooms share a shower room.

Outside, Old Mill House has a sheltered terrace which is a prime spot for sitting out in good weather.

The Tay Estuary is situated only 100 metres from the property and a view over the water can be seen from the house.

Old Mill House in Errol is being marketed for sale by Savills for offers over £875,000.